NRA/NWRA Finals
at Kalispell
Thursday
Bareback: Sam Petersen, Helena, 81.5, $905.13; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 78, $678.85; Will Norstrom, East Helena, $452.57; Dalton May, Kalispell, 76, $226.28.
Saddle bronc: Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 79, $905.13; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 76.5, $565.71; Qwint Stroh, Dickinson, N.D., 76.5, $565.71; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 76, $226.28.
Bull riding: Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 85.5, $905.13; Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 82, $678.85; Riley Barg, Lewisville, ID, 75, $452.57; Caleb McMillan, Jackson, Wyo., 69.5, $226.28.
Steer wrestling: Cole Detton, Great Falls, 4.90, $993.80; Jackson Stephens, Corvallis, 6.50, $745.35; JD Steen, Billings, 7.50, $496.90; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 10.60, $248.45.
Tie-down roping: Caleb Berquist, Bozeman, 9.0, $993.80; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 9.5, $745.35; Ben Ayre, Glendive, 9.9, $496.90; Coltin Rauch, Essex, 11.4, $248.45.
Team roping (header): Neil Tatsey, Valier, 5.5, $905.13; Dillon Johnson, Belt, 6.2, $678.85; Miles Kobold, Huntley, 6.9, $452.57; Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, 10.6, $226.28.
Team roping (heeler): Jimmy Racine, Cut Bank, 5.5, $905.13; Gavin Beattie, Helena, 6.2, $678.85; Riley Wilson, Cardston, Alberta, 6.9, $452.57; Ike Folsom, Jackson, Wyo., 10.6, $226.28.
Ladies barrel racing: Abby Knight, Charlo, 14.74, $905.13; Brooke Wilson, Helena, 14.88, $678.85; Alexis McDonald, Gardiner, 14.89, $339.43; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 14.89, $339.43.
Ladies breakaway roping: Celie Salmond, Choteau, 2.7, $993.80; Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 3.2, $745.35; Milee Dailey, Pray, 3.4, $496.90; Hailey Burger, Helena, 3.8, $248.45.
Friday
Saddle bronc: Cree Minkoff, Joliet, 85.5, $905.13; Qwint Stroh, Dickinson, N.D., 83, $678.85; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 73.5, $452.57; Kain Stroh, Dickinson, N.D., 72.5, $113.14; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 72.5, $113.14
Bareback: Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 83.5, $905.13; Dalton May, Kalispell, 79, $678.85; Kalen Norstrom, East Helena, 78, $339.43; Sam Peteren, Helena, 78, $339.43.
Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 86, $905.13; Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson, 82, $678.85.
Steer wrestling: Caden Camp, Belgrade, 4.5, $993.80; Cole Detton, Great Falls, 6.1, $745.35; Tyler Houle, Polson, 7.2, $496.90; Logan Beattie, Helena, 11.6, $248.45.
Tie-down roping: Caden Camp, Belgrade, 9.3, $993.80; Coltin Rauch, Essex, 9.8, $745.35; Logan Smith, Deer Lodge, 10.0, $496.90; J Billingsley, Glasgow, 10.1, $248.45.
Team roping (header): Miles Kobold, Huntley, 6.6, $905.13; Neil Tatsey, Valier, 7.7, $678.85; Ty Spring, Bozeman, 9.1, $452.57; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 10.2, $226.28.
Team roping (heeler): Riley Wilson, Cardston, ALberta, 6.6, $905.13; Jimmy Racine, Cut Bank, 7.7, $678.85; Bode Spring, Bozeman, 9.1, $452.57; Delon Parker, Two Dot, 10.2, $226.28.
Ladies barrel racing: Abby Knight, Charlo, 14.54, $905.13; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 14.77, $678.85; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 14.91, $452.57; Alexis McDonald, Gardiner, 14.92, $226.28.
Ladies breakaway roping: Bella Fossum, Billings, 2.5, $993.80; Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, 3.2, $745.35.
Saturday
Saddle bronc riding: Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 75.5, $678.85; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 75, $452.57; Kain Stroh, Dickinson, N.D., 73.5, $226.28.
Finals average: Tyler Friend $1,367.91; Andrew Evjene $1,025.93; Qwint Stroh, Dickinson, N.D., $683.95; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, $341.98.
Top five year-end money: Evjene $10,163.67; Kain Stroh $6,714.22; Qwint Stroh $5,943.13; Friend $5,626.71; Cree Minkoff, Joliet, $2,946.01.
Bareback riding: Kalen Norstrom, East Helena, 81, $905.13; Sam Petersen, Helena, 79.5, $678.85; Dalton May, Kalispell, 76.5, $452.57; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 75.5, $226.28.
Finals average: Petersen $1,367.91; Norstrom $1,025.93; Patterson $683.95; May $341.98.
Top five year-end money: Patterson $7,420.75; Petersen $7,419.56; K. Norstrom $7,346.89; Will Norstrom, East Helena, $4,916.16; May $3,326.36.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Finals average: Payton Fitzgerald, Polson, $1,367.91; Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, $1,025.93; Caden Fitzpatrick, Polson, $683.95; Riley Barg, Lewisville, ID, $341.98.
Top five year-end money: Whitford $5,110.38; P. Fitzpatrick $4,960.67; C. Fitzpatrick $4,812.48; Wynn Wells, Browning, $3,119.26; Tanner Theriault, Townsend, $2,933.28.
Steer wrestling: Cole Detton, Great Falls, 5.7, $869.58; JD Steen, Billings, 5.7, $869.58; Tyler Houle, Polson, 6.0, $496.90; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 6.1, $248.45.
Finals average: Detton $1,501.91; Camp $1,126.43; Houle $563.21; Steen $563.21.
Top five year-end money: Detton $6,250.79; Camp $4,585.67; Logan Beattie, Helena, $4,177.83; Kolby Bignell, Helena, $4,177.83; Timmy Sparing, Helena, $3,861.99.
Tie-down roping: Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 9.7, $993.80; Logan Smith, Deer Lodge, $745.35; Jade Gardner, Winnett, 10.4, $496.90; Coltin Rauch, Essex, 10.8, $248.45.
Finals average: Ben Ayre, Glendive, $1,501.91; Rauch $1,126.43; Smith $750.95; Caden Camp, Belgrade, $375.48.
Top five year-end money: Rauch $5,833.38; Camp $5,269.83; Ayre $4,800.58; Smith $4,709.49; Caleb Berquist, Bozeman, $4,655.52.
Team roping (header): Brady Tryan, Huntley, 4.7, $905.13; Miles Kobold, Huntley, 8.6, $678.85; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 10.2, $452.57; Neil Tatsey, Valier, 11.5, $113.14; Ty Spring, Bozeman, 11.5, $113.14.
Finals average: Kobold $1,367.91; Tatsey $1,025.93; Camp $683.95; Spring $341.98.
Top five year-end money: Ian Austiguy, Dillon, $7,087.75; Kobold $$6,116.48; Dillon Johnson, Belt, $4,899.19; Tatsey $$,845.57; Dustin Datisman, Arlee, $4,317.83.
Team roping heeling: Justin Viles, Cody, Wyo., 4.7, $905.13; Riley Wilson, Cardston, Alberta, 8.5, $678.85; Delon Parker, Two Dot, 10.2, $452.57; Jimmy Racine, Cut Bank, 11.5, $113.14; Bode Spring, Bozeman, 11.5, $113.14.
Finals average: Wilson $1,367.91; Racine $1,025.93; Parker $683.95; Spring $341.98.
Top five year-end money: Sam Levins, Wolf Creek, $7,087.75; Wilson $5,258.38; Gavin Beattie, Helena, $4,899.19; Racine $4,677.78; Josh Harris, Ronan, $4,317.83.
Ladies barrel racing: Abby Knight, Charlo, 14.68, $905.13; Brooke Wilson, Helena, 14.88, $678.85; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 15.08, $452.57; Alexis McDonald, Gardiner,15.24, $226.28.
Finals average: Knight $1,367.91; Wilson $1,025.93; S. McDonald $683.95; A. McDonald $341.98.
Top five year-end money: Knight $10,026.17; A. McDonald $7,724.25; Wilson $6,933.98; S. McDonald $6,228.13; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, $5,746.97.
Ladies breakaway roping: Leanne Johnson, Cut Bank, 2.5, $993.80; Tracey Bolich, Belgrade, 2.8, $745.35; Celie Salmond, Choteau, 3.4, $496.90; Milee Dailey, Pray, 3.7, $248.45.
Finals average: Bella Fossum, Billings, $1,501.91; Bolich $1,126.43; Salmond $750.95; Johnson $375.48.
Top five year-end money: Salmond $10,461.76; Fossum $5,330.24; Bolich $5,006.80; Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, $4,890.86; Johnson $4,639.86.
Men’s all-around: Caden Camp, $13,605.06, Brice Patterson 10,480.28, Sam Levine 8,824.31, Sam Petersen 7,987.08, Ben Ayre 6,508.44, Gavin Beattie 5,797.60, Caleb McMillan 5,250.87, Jackson Stephens 4,990.87, Trace Fuller 4,941.98, Bucky McAlpine 4,806.74.
Women’s all-around: Celie Salmond $12,615.44, Bella Fossum $10,106.83, Shai McDonald 6,739.61, Chalee Harms 5,507.47, Alicia Bird 4,417.38, Rachel Ward 4,022.32, Milee Dailey 3,880.40, Kenna McNeill 3,684.42, Hailey Garrison 2,410.09, Brooklin Baukol 1,419.92.
Junior all-around: Payton Levin $3,973.55, Brooke Billingsley 3,220.30, Mesa Radue 2,137.52, Bailey Billingsley 1,420.36, Mylee Kobold 852.33, Grace Lenhardt 541.92, Landyn Hughes 529.80, Raenee Mapston 310.08, Paige Johnston 287.74, Dylan Burger 206.75, Stetson Brendt 195.30, Reece Conner 136.80.
Junior breakaway
First go: Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 3.30, $277.87; Ryle Lytle, Ronan, 3.60, 208.41; Bailey Billingsley, Glasgow, 3.7, 138.94; Dylan Burger, Helena, 3.80, 69.47.
Second go: Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 2.5, 277.87; Ryle Lytle, 2.60, 208.41; Blaise Bolich, Belgrade, 2.80, 138.94; Mesa Radue, 3.30, 34.74, Bailey Billingsley, 3.30, 34.74.
Average: Ryle Lytle 6.2, 277.87; Bailey Billingsley, 7.0, 208.41; Mitch Detton 15.5, 138.94, Blaise Bolich, 102.8, 69.47.
Year-end top five: Payton Levine, $2,601.51, Mitch Detton, $2,490.41; Bailey Billingsley, 1,064.89; Mesa Radue, 976.38; Blaise Bolich 809.13.
Junior barrels
First go: Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 15.14, 253.87; Mylee Kobold, Shepherd, 15.18, 190.41; Paige Johnston, Polson, 15.28, 126.94; Brielle Zempel, Charlo, 15.3, 63.47.
Second go: Trulee Boland, Corvallis, 14.91, 253.87; Brooke Billingsley, 15.01, 190.41; Brielle Zempel, 15.05, 126.94; Bailey Billingsley, 15.06, 63.47.
Average: Brielle Zempel 30.35, 253.87; Payton Levine, 30.49, 158.68; Trulee Boland, 30.49, 158.68; Mesa Radue, 30.80, 63.47.
Year-end top five: Brooke Billingsley $2,489.42, Brielle Zempel, 1,844.44; Shaylee Broere, Dell, 1,391.14; Payton Levine, 1,372.04; Trulee Boland 1,170.95.
