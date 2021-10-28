NRA/NWRA Finals

at Kalispell

Thursday

Bareback: Sam Petersen, Helena, 81.5, $905.13; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 78, $678.85; Will Norstrom, East Helena, $452.57; Dalton May, Kalispell, 76, $226.28.

Saddle bronc: Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 79, $905.13; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 76.5, $565.71; Qwint Stroh, Dickinson, N.D., 76.5, $565.71; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 76, $226.28.

Bull riding: Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 85.5, $905.13; Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 82, $678.85; Riley Barg, Lewisville, ID, 75, $452.57; Caleb McMillan, Jackson, Wyo., 69.5, $226.28.

Steer wrestling: Cole Detton, Great Falls, 4.90, $993.80; Jackson Stephens, Corvallis, 6.50, $745.35; JD Steen, Billings, 7.50, $496.90; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 10.60, $248.45.

Tie-down roping: Caleb Berquist, Bozeman, 9.0, $993.80; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 9.5, $745.35; Ben Ayre, Glendive, 9.9, $496.90; Coltin Rauch, Essex, 11.4, $248.45.

Team roping (header): Neil Tatsey, Valier, 5.5, $905.13; Dillon Johnson, Belt, 6.2, $678.85; Miles Kobold, Huntley, 6.9, $452.57; Dustin Bird, Cut Bank, 10.6, $226.28.

Team roping (heeler): Jimmy Racine, Cut Bank, 5.5, $905.13; Gavin Beattie, Helena, 6.2, $678.85; Riley Wilson, Cardston, Alberta, 6.9, $452.57; Ike Folsom, Jackson, Wyo., 10.6, $226.28.

Ladies barrel racing: Abby Knight, Charlo, 14.74, $905.13; Brooke Wilson, Helena, 14.88, $678.85; Alexis McDonald, Gardiner, 14.89, $339.43; Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 14.89, $339.43.

Ladies breakaway roping: Celie Salmond, Choteau, 2.7, $993.80; Paige Rasmussen, Bozeman, 3.2, $745.35; Milee Dailey, Pray, 3.4, $496.90; Hailey Burger, Helena, 3.8, $248.45.

Men's all-around: Sam Levine $8,824.31, Brice Patterson 8,664.92, Caden Camp 8,504.30, Gavin Beattie 5,797.60, Sam Petersen 5,600.89, Caleb McMillan 5,250.87, Ben Ayre 5,006.53, Trace Fuller 4,941.98, Bucky McAlpine 4,806.74, J Billingsley 4,410.62.

Women’s all-around: Celie Salmond $11,367.59, Bella Fossum 7,611.12, Chalee Harms 5,507.47, Shai McDonald 4,924.24, Alicia Bird 4,417.38, Rachel Ward 4,022.32, Kenna McNeill 3,684.42, Milee Dailey 3,631.95, Hailey Garrison 2,410.09, Brooklin Baukol 1,419.92.

 

