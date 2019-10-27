NRA/NWRA Finals

At Kalispell

Third performance

Bareback: Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 81.5, 660; Ty Owens, Townsend, 80.5, 495; J2 Bridges, Dillon, 77, 330; Shawn Perkins, Roberts, 76, 165.

Saddle bronc: Cree Minkoff, Billings, 79, 700; Charles Lytle, Arlee, 78, 525; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 74.5, 350; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 71.5, 175.

Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 81.5, 700; Tracer Croy, Cameron, 79, 525; Tanner Theriault, Townsend, 78.5, 350; Andrew Smith, Shawmut, 76.5, 175.

Steer wrestling: Kyle Callaway, Billings, 4.7, 700; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 5.5, 525; Riley Joyce, Geraldine, 6.3, 350; Austin Anderson, Gillette, Wyo., 6.9, 175.

Tie-down roping: Al Koenig, Belgrade, 8.1, 700; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 8.2, 525; George Marcenko, Havre, 8.7, 350; JC Crowley, Poplar, 9.1, 175.

Team roping: Shawn Bessette, Great Falls-Ike Folsom, Dillon, 4.0, 700; Brady Tryan, Huntley-Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 11.0, 525; Hoss Pepion, Browning-Trace Fuller, Bozeman, 11.8, 350; Dallas VonHeeder, Thompson Falls-John Vermedahl, St. Ignatius, 14.5, 175.

Barrel racing: Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 15.64, 700; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 15.98, 525; Cheyanne Carl, Ballantine, 16.07, 262; Lindsay Kruse, Winston, 16.07, 262.

Breakaway roping: Ryan Tracy, Victor, 3.0, 612; Drew Zipperian, Clancy, 3.0, 612; Tiffany Ogren, Hysham, 3.4, 350; Cassie Jumper, Kalispell, 4.3, 175.

Average

Bareback: Norstrom, 232, 990; Bridges, 227.5, 742; Owens, 219, 495; Perkins, 217.5, 247.

Saddle bronc: Minkoff, 228, 1,050; Friend, 226.5, 787; Gerald Eash, Trego, 159.5, 525; Applegate, 149, 262.

Bull riding: Theriault, 158.5, 1,050; Fitzpatrick, 156.5, 787; Riley Barg, Lewisville, Texas, 80.5, 525; Cole Wagner, Valier, 79, 131; Croy, 79, 131.

Steer wrestling: Callaway, 14.2, 1,050; Anderson, 18.8, 787; Jhet Murphy, Helena, 20.1, 525; Joyce, 30.6, 262.

Tie-down roping: Koenig, 27.9, 1,050; Hollenbeck, 28.1, 787; Jesse Medearis, Belgrade, 32.1, 525; Marcenko, 37.7, 262.

Team roping: B. Tryan-Sporer, 23.7, 1,050; Pepion-Fuller, 30.8, 787; VonHeeder-Vermedahl, 32.6, 525; Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore.-Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 114.4, 262.

Barrel racing: Kruse, 48.3; 1,050; Heather Crowley, Poplar, 48.48, 787; Alicia Stockton, Cut Bank, 48.53, 525; Carl, 48.83, 262.

Breakaway roping: Tracy, 9.2, 1,050; Cassie Jumper, Kalispell, 12.8, 787; Zipperian, 5.3 (2), 525; Ogren, 6.5 (2), 262.

Year-end

Bareback: Bridges, 9,602; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 5,642; Norstrom, 4,247; Zachary Griffin, Columbia Falls, 3,002.

Saddle bronc: Friend, 10,214; Minkoff, 8,873; Eash, 7,171; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 4,461.

Bull riding: Fitzpatrick, 7,198; Gerald Eash, Trego, 5,404; Barg, 4,327; Wagner, 4,312.

Steer wrestling: Callaway, 5,776; Anderson, 4,145; Murphy, 3,471; Kolby Bignell, Helena, 3,417.

Tie-down roping: Ryan Siemsen, Worden, 6,176; Koenig, 3,783; Hollenbeck, 3,729; James Ramirez, Manhattan, 2,750.

Team roping headers: B. Tryan, 5,046; VonHeeder, 4,230; Graham, 3,987; Bessette, 3,946.

Team roping heelers: Sporer, 5,824; Vermedahl, 4,230; Folsom, 3,946; Fuller, 3,816.

Barrel racing: Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 9,552; Milee Dailey, Pray, 6,683; Kruse, 5,830; Stockton, 5,437.

Breakaway roping: Zipperian, 6,233; Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 5,420; Tracy, 4,766; Ogren, 4,194.

All-around cowboy: Gerald Eash, Trego, 12,576; Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore., 6,477; Ryan Siemsen, Worden, 6,463; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 6,187.

All-around cowgirl: Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 10,717; Alicia Stockton, Cut Bank, 7,461; Cheyanne Carl, Ballantine, 6,163; Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 5,679.

