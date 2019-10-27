NRA/NWRA Finals
At Kalispell
Third performance
Bareback: Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 81.5, 660; Ty Owens, Townsend, 80.5, 495; J2 Bridges, Dillon, 77, 330; Shawn Perkins, Roberts, 76, 165.
Saddle bronc: Cree Minkoff, Billings, 79, 700; Charles Lytle, Arlee, 78, 525; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 74.5, 350; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 71.5, 175.
Bull riding: Payton Fitzpatrick, Polson, 81.5, 700; Tracer Croy, Cameron, 79, 525; Tanner Theriault, Townsend, 78.5, 350; Andrew Smith, Shawmut, 76.5, 175.
Steer wrestling: Kyle Callaway, Billings, 4.7, 700; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 5.5, 525; Riley Joyce, Geraldine, 6.3, 350; Austin Anderson, Gillette, Wyo., 6.9, 175.
Tie-down roping: Al Koenig, Belgrade, 8.1, 700; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 8.2, 525; George Marcenko, Havre, 8.7, 350; JC Crowley, Poplar, 9.1, 175.
Team roping: Shawn Bessette, Great Falls-Ike Folsom, Dillon, 4.0, 700; Brady Tryan, Huntley-Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 11.0, 525; Hoss Pepion, Browning-Trace Fuller, Bozeman, 11.8, 350; Dallas VonHeeder, Thompson Falls-John Vermedahl, St. Ignatius, 14.5, 175.
Barrel racing: Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 15.64, 700; Tammy Jo Carpenter, Kalispell, 15.98, 525; Cheyanne Carl, Ballantine, 16.07, 262; Lindsay Kruse, Winston, 16.07, 262.
Breakaway roping: Ryan Tracy, Victor, 3.0, 612; Drew Zipperian, Clancy, 3.0, 612; Tiffany Ogren, Hysham, 3.4, 350; Cassie Jumper, Kalispell, 4.3, 175.
Average
Bareback: Norstrom, 232, 990; Bridges, 227.5, 742; Owens, 219, 495; Perkins, 217.5, 247.
Saddle bronc: Minkoff, 228, 1,050; Friend, 226.5, 787; Gerald Eash, Trego, 159.5, 525; Applegate, 149, 262.
Bull riding: Theriault, 158.5, 1,050; Fitzpatrick, 156.5, 787; Riley Barg, Lewisville, Texas, 80.5, 525; Cole Wagner, Valier, 79, 131; Croy, 79, 131.
Steer wrestling: Callaway, 14.2, 1,050; Anderson, 18.8, 787; Jhet Murphy, Helena, 20.1, 525; Joyce, 30.6, 262.
Tie-down roping: Koenig, 27.9, 1,050; Hollenbeck, 28.1, 787; Jesse Medearis, Belgrade, 32.1, 525; Marcenko, 37.7, 262.
Team roping: B. Tryan-Sporer, 23.7, 1,050; Pepion-Fuller, 30.8, 787; VonHeeder-Vermedahl, 32.6, 525; Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore.-Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 114.4, 262.
Barrel racing: Kruse, 48.3; 1,050; Heather Crowley, Poplar, 48.48, 787; Alicia Stockton, Cut Bank, 48.53, 525; Carl, 48.83, 262.
Breakaway roping: Tracy, 9.2, 1,050; Cassie Jumper, Kalispell, 12.8, 787; Zipperian, 5.3 (2), 525; Ogren, 6.5 (2), 262.
Year-end
Bareback: Bridges, 9,602; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 5,642; Norstrom, 4,247; Zachary Griffin, Columbia Falls, 3,002.
Saddle bronc: Friend, 10,214; Minkoff, 8,873; Eash, 7,171; Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 4,461.
Bull riding: Fitzpatrick, 7,198; Gerald Eash, Trego, 5,404; Barg, 4,327; Wagner, 4,312.
Steer wrestling: Callaway, 5,776; Anderson, 4,145; Murphy, 3,471; Kolby Bignell, Helena, 3,417.
Tie-down roping: Ryan Siemsen, Worden, 6,176; Koenig, 3,783; Hollenbeck, 3,729; James Ramirez, Manhattan, 2,750.
Team roping headers: B. Tryan, 5,046; VonHeeder, 4,230; Graham, 3,987; Bessette, 3,946.
Team roping heelers: Sporer, 5,824; Vermedahl, 4,230; Folsom, 3,946; Fuller, 3,816.
Barrel racing: Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 9,552; Milee Dailey, Pray, 6,683; Kruse, 5,830; Stockton, 5,437.
Breakaway roping: Zipperian, 6,233; Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 5,420; Tracy, 4,766; Ogren, 4,194.
All-around cowboy: Gerald Eash, Trego, 12,576; Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore., 6,477; Ryan Siemsen, Worden, 6,463; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 6,187.
All-around cowgirl: Shai McDonald, Gardiner, 10,717; Alicia Stockton, Cut Bank, 7,461; Cheyanne Carl, Ballantine, 6,163; Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 5,679.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.