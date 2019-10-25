NRA/NWRA Finals
at Kalispell
Second round
Bareback: J2 Bridges, Dillon, 78.5, 660; Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 73.5, 412; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 73.5, 412; Shawn Perkins, Roberts, 72.5, 165.
Saddle bronc: Gerald Eash, Trego, 81, 700; Cree Minkoff, Billings, 74.5, 437; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 74.5, 437. Only qualified rides.
Bull riding: no qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: Kyle Callaway, Billings, 4.5, 700; Jhet Murphy, Helena, 4.8, 525; Trevin Baumann, Hardin, 5.7, 350; Austin Anderson, Gillette, Wyo., 7.1, 175.
Tie-down roping: Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore., 8.9, 700; Al Koenig, Belgrade, 9.0, 525; George Marcenko, Havre, 9.1, 350; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 10.3, 175.
Team roping: Travis Tryan, Billings-Justin Viles, Cody, Wyo., 4.8, 700; Brady Tryan, Huntley-Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 6.3, 525; Hoss Pepion, Browning-Trace Fuller, Bozeman, 6.8, 350; Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore.-Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 7.0, 175.
Barrel racing: Tayla Moeykens, Three Forks, 15.97, 700; Heather Crowley, Poplar, 16.03, 525; Alicia Stockton, Cut Bank, 16.05, 350; Lindsay Kruse, Winston, 16.16, 175.
Breakaway roping: Drew Zipperian, Clancy, 2.3, 700; Tiffany Ogren, Hysham, 3.1, 525; Ryanne Tracy, Victor, 3.5, 350; Mikayla Witter, Helena, 3.8, 175.
