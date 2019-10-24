NRA/NWRA Finals
At Kalispell
Thursday performance
Bareback: Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 77, 660; J2 Bridges, Dillon, 72, 495; Shawn Perkins, Roberts, 69, 330; Brandley Peabody, Billings, 68, 165.
Saddle bronc: Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 80, 700; Gerald Eash, Trego, 78.5, 525; Tyler Friend, Arlee, 77.5, 262; Judd Applegate, Deer Lodge, 77.5, 262.
Bull riding: Riley Barg, Lewisville, Texas, 80.5, 700; Tanner Theriault, Townsend, 80, 525; Cole Wagner, Valier, 79, 350; Gerald Eash, Trego, 77.5, 175.
Steer wrestling: Austin Anderson, Gillette, Wyo., 4.8, 700; Kyle Callaway, Billings, 5.0, 525; Kolby Bignell, Helena, 5.1, 350; Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 7.4, 175.
Tie-down roping: Hank Hollenbeck, Molt, 9.6, 700; Dillon Hahnkamp, Melrose, 9.8, 525; Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore., 10.1, 350; Jesse Medearis, Belgrade, 10.3, 175.
Team roping: Brady Tryan, Huntley-Sid Sporer, Cody, Wyo., 6.4, 700; Jack Graham, Lakeview, Ore.-Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 7.4, 525; Chance Paradis, Eureka-Rich Carpenter, Kalispell, 8.1, 350; Dallas VonHeeder, Thompson Falls-John Vermedahl, St. Ignatius, 10.9, 175.
Barrel racing: Lindsay Kruse, Winston, 16.07, 700; Gayleen Malone, Pray, 16.24, 525; Alicia Stockton, Cut Bank, 16.26, 350; Heather Crowley, Poplar, 16.28, 175.
Breakaway roping: Ryland Lufkin, Menan, Idaho, 2.6, 700; Ryanne Tracy, Victor, 2.7, 525; Jena Minue, Sweetgrass, 3.4, 350; Cassie Jumper, Kalispell, 4.4, 175.
