NRA Scobey
Bareback: 1 Andy Gingrich Leola 55 $406.64.
Saddle bronc: 1 Kain Stroh Dickinson 130/2 $428.72; 2 Gavin Nelson Wibaux 52/1 $321.54.
Bull riding: 1 Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 75 $552.00.
Steer wrestling: 1 Arlan Minue Sweetgrass 13.3 $384.56
Tie-down roping: 1 J.C. Crowley Poplar 11.3 $472.88; 2 Ben Ayer Glendive 12.2 $354.66; 3 J. Billingsley Glasgow 22.5 $236.44; 4 Blayne Hubing Circle 23.9 $118.22.
Team roping: 1 Ben Ayre/Bill Ayre Glendive 8.3 $351.44; 2 Russ Burrows/Roan Burrows Miles City 9.7 $263.58; 3 Jade Benson/Tate Benson Scobey 12.8 $175.72; 4 J. Billingsley/John Graham Glasgow 14.1 $87.86.
Lady barrel racing: 1 Bella Fossum Billings 18.04 $439.48; 2 Teresa Wolff Circle 18.15 $336.08; 3 Elli Linder Flaxville 18.19 $$258.52; 4 Heather Crowley Poplar 18.47 $168.04; 5 Debra Wolff Circle 18.84 $90.48.
Lady breakaway: 1 Bella Fossum Billings 2.9 $383.18; 2 Elizabeth French Glasgow 3.1 $293.02; 3 Jade Benson Scobey 12.6 $225.40.
Jr. barrels: 1 Bailey Billingsley Glagow 18.79 $63.45; 2 Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 19.83 $63.45; 3 Braelyn Diegel Glendive 25.07 $42.30; 4 Kimberly Oiler Scobey 26.35 $21.15.
Jr. breakaway: 1 Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 17.7 $75.20
Sr. men's breakaway: 1 Les Haugen Alexander 6.1 $132.48; 2 Cliff dahl Sidney 16.7 $99.36.
