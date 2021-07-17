NRA Havre
Bareback: Dalton May Kalispell 44 $233.12.
Saddle bronc: Kain Stroh Dickinson 143 $300.80; Gavin Nelson Wibaux 131 $225.60.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: Riley Joyce Geraldine 12.8 $278.24.
Tie-down roping: Trace Fuller Bozeman 9.1 $481.28; Gavin Beattie Helena 10.3 $360.96; Colt Stonehocker Charlo 12.4 $240.64; Dixon Winn East Helena 14.2 $120.32.
Team roping: Shane Swenke/Jimmy Cole Hays 5.4 $974.78; Dallas VonHeeder/John Vermedahl Polson 6.4 $745.42; Ben Ayre/Bill Ayre Glendive 7.6 $573.40; Dustin Datisman/Josh Harris Ronan 7.8 $372.71; Neil Tatsey/Jimmy Racine Cut Bank 8.5 $200.69.
Ladies barrel racing: Brittany Cox Chinook 15.82 $600.85; Bella Fossum Billings 15.94 $459.47; Crystal Taylor Forest Grove 16.10 $353.44; Jessie Marreel Great Falls 16.11 $229.74; Meghan McGinley Bozeman 16.16 $123.70.
Ladies breakaway: Molly Salmond Choteau 2.6 $562.50; Ashley Koenig Manhattan 4.2 $430.14; Bella Fossum Billings 4.6 $330.88; Jena Minue Sweetgrass 5.0 $215.07; Dionee Johnson Box Elder 6.5 $115.81.
Jr. barrel racing: Payton Levine Wolf Creek 16.24 $192.00; Kenzie Kallenberger Havre 16.37 $144.00; Raenee Mapston Belt 16.70 $96.00; Bailey Billingsley Glasgow 16.87 $48.00.
Breakaway roping: Payton Levine Wolf Creek 2.7 $220.80; Bailey Billingsley Glasgow 2.9 $165.60; Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 3.3 $110.40; Cassie Gibson Havre 3.9 $55.20.
