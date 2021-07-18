NRA Three Forks

Bareback: Brandley Peabody Red Lodge 78 $517.00; Dalton May Kalispell 75 $387.75; George Gillespie Darby 74 $258.50; Brice Patterson Bozeman 73 $129.25.

Saddle bronc: Andrew Evjene Two Dot 78 $629.80; JC DeSaveur Roberts 73 $472.35; Beau Michael Cut Bank 71 $314.90; Phillip Rising Sun III Crow Agency 70 $157.45.

Bull riding: Riley Barg Lewisville 79 $770.80; Sha'Lon Freeman Anaconda 66 $578.10; Daniel Rasmussen Cody 63 $385.40.

Steer wrestling: Jaden Whitman Belgrade 6.0 $391.04; Brice Patterson Bozeman 12.9 $293.28.

Calf roping: Dillon Hahnkamp Melrose 8.1 $773.43; Dixon Winn E. Helena 9.3 $591.45; Caleb McMillon Jackson 9.6 $454.96; Caden Camp Belgrade 9.9 $295.72; Ethan Stensrud Florence 10.0 $159.24.

Team roping: Miles Kobold/Clint Brower Meeteetse 5.6 $1,358.30; Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine Wolf Creek 5.9 $1,038.70; Tristan Cassidy/Greg Cassidy Stevensville 6.0 $799.00; Chris Westphal/Chad Johnson Cut Bank 7.8 $519.35; Ty Spring/Bode Spring Bozeman 8.0 $279.65.

Lady barrels: Bella Fossum Billings 17.85 $952.78; Gayleen Malone Pray 17.88 $782.64; Kenna McNeill Polson 17.93 $612.50; Milee Dailey Pray 18.14 $357.29; Shai McDonald Gardiner 18.14 $357.29; Alicia Bird Cut Bank 18.17 $170.14; Alaina Griffel Columbus 18.21 $102.08; Rachel Ward Philipsburg 18.27 $34.03; Jesse Marreel Great Falls 18.27 $34.03.

Lady breakaway: Kenna McNeill Polson 2.2 $1,047.54; Arena De La Cruz Augusta 2.3 $860.48; Celie Salmond Choteau 2.5 $579.89; Mikayla Witter Helena 2.5 $579.89; Alicia Bird Cut Bank 2.6 $299.30; Drew Zipperian Clancy 2.7 $187.06; Jacey Fortier Billings 2.8 $93.53; Ashley Koenig Manhattan 2.8 $93.53.

Jr. barrels: Shaylee Broere Dell 18.32 $194.88; Julia Hoagland Whitehall 18.52 $161.28; Brielle Zempel Charlo 18.64 $127.68; Mesa Radue Belgrade 18.71 $94.08; Grace Lenhardt Helena 18.89 $60.48; Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 18.94 $16.80; Dylan Burger Helena 18.94 $16.80.

Jr. breakaway: Mesa Radue Belgrade 2.9 $194.88; Ryker Sarchett Three Forks 3.0 $161.28; Raenee Mapston Belt 4.5 $127.68; Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 5.5 $94.08; Sally Robb Bozeman 9.4 $60.48; Teigan Wilcox Absarokee 10.1 $33.60.

