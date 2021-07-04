NRA Choteau

Bareback: Brice Patterson Bozeman 81 $775.03; Kaleb Norstrom E Helena 79 $592.67; Will Norstrom E Helena 74 $455.90; Rowdy Pranston Moorcroft 70 $296.34; Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 66 $159.57.

Saddle bronc: Kain Stroh Dickinson 75 $1,014.73; Andrew Evjene Two Dot 72 $775.97; Cody R. Miller Dillon 71 $596.90; Gavin Nelson Wibaux 67 $387.99; Bailey Bench W. Yellowstone 66 $208.92.

Bull riding: Wynn Wells Browning 83 $1,086.64; Kobe Whitford Cut Bank 81 $830.96; Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 77 $527.34; Andrew Smith Shawmut 77 $527.34; Levi Wagner Three Forks 69 $223.72.

Steer wrestling: Timmy Sparing Helena 5.0 $631.68; Tyler Houle Polson 5.9 $394.80; Taten Erickson Hobson 5.9 $394.80; Brice Patterson Bozeman 8.1 $157.92.

Calf roping: J Billingsley Glasgow 11.3 $747.86; Sam Levine Wolf Creek 11.4 $571.90; Roan Burrows Miles City 12.8 $362.93; Nathan Ruth Big Timber 12.8 $362.93; Delon Parker Two Dot 15.8 $153.97.

Team roping: Donny Guardipee/Caleb Guardipee, Cut Bank 7.5 $680.75; Brice Patterson/Cole Patterson Dillon 9.7 $520.57; Dustin Datisman/Josh Harris Bozeman 10.8 $400.44; Nathan Ruth/Al Koenig Ronan 12.7 $260.29; Jade Nystrom/Dennis Barta Havre 13.5 $70.07; Kevin Peterson/Dalton Tamcke Dillon 13.5 $70.07.

Lady Barrels: Hailey Garrison Glen 17.69 $997.15; Olivia Grimsley Power 17.78 $762.53; Brooke Wilson Helena 17.89 $586.56; Chalee Harms Miles City 17.97 $293.28; Kenna McNeill Polson 17.97 $293.28.

Lady Breakaway: Kenna McNeill Polson 2.8 $686.95; Brooklin Baukol Clyde Park 3.5 $568.51; Bella Fossum Billings 3.7 $450.07; Payton Levine Wolf Creek 4.0 $272.41; Meghan McGinley Bozeman 4.0 $272.41; Milee Dailey Pray 4.2 $118.44.

Jr. Barrels: Mesa Radue Belgrade 18.37 $192.00; Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 18.49 $144.00; Payton Levine Wolf Creek 18.50 $96.00; Shaylee Broere Dell 18.66 $48.00.

Jr. Breakaway: Mitch Detton Great Falls 3.4 $211.20; Shaylee Berg Stanford 3.5 $158.40; Mesa Radue Belgrade 3.9 $105.60; Payton Levine Wolf Creek 12.7 $52.80.

NRA Harlowton

Bareback: Stephen Brown Harlowton 75 $620.40; Kaleb Norstrom E. Helena 69 $387.75; Brice Patterson Bozeman 69 $387.75; Will Norstrom E. Helena 68 $155.10.

Saddle bronc: Cree Minkoff Joliet 81 $719.10; Bailey Bench W. Yellowstone 79 $549.90; Quint Stroh Dickinson 77 $348.97; Joseph Priebe Cody 77 $348.97; Charles Lytle Arlee 73 $74.02; Gavin Nelson Wibaux 73 $74.02.

Bull riding: Wynn Wells Browning 78 $799.00; Brody Hasenack Jackson 72 $611.00.

Steer wrestling: Jaden Whitman Belgrade 6.4 $639.20; Cole Detton Great Falls 7.5 $399.50; Logan Beattie Helena 7.5 $399.50; Kolby Bignell Helena 8.2 $159.80.

Tie-down roping: James Ramirez Manhattan 9.3 $965.19; Quinn McQueary Wolf Creek 10.7 $738.09; Roan Burrows Miles City 10.9 $567.76; Collin Rauch Essex 11.3 $369.04; Taten Erickson Hobson 11.9 $198.72.

Team roping: Caden Camp/Delon Parker 5.1 $1,078.65; Brady Tyran/Justin Viles 5.4 $824.85; Chase Holt/Tyrell Lidstrom 5.5 $634.50; Dan Vanek/Tyson Frank 6.2 $317.25; Miles Kobold/Clinton Bower 6.2 $317.25.

Ladies barrel racing: Abby Knight Charlo 17.56 $1,000.16; Alexis McDonald Gardiner 17.60 $821.56; Brooke Wilson Helena 17.75 $553.66; Rachel Ward Philipsburg 17.75 $553.66; Hailey Garrison Glen 17.78 $285.76; Gayleen Malone Pray 17.80 $178.60; Shai McDonald Gardiner 17.81 $89.30; Miley Dailey Pray $17.81 $89.30.

Ladies breakaway: Tracy Bolich Belgrade 2.6 $921.20; Payton Levine Wolf Creek 2.7 $756.70; Rachel Ward Philipsburg 2.8 $592.20; Milee Dailey Pray 3.1 $427.70; Celie Salmond Choteau $3.20 $263.20; Kayla Schmiedeke Stevensville $3.50 $164.50; Brooklin Baukol Clyde Park $3.70 $98.70; Leanne Johnson Cut Bank 3.8 $65.80.

Jr. barrel racing: Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 17.91 $220.80; Grace Lenhardt Helena 18.20 $165.60; Shaylee Broere Dell 18.22 $110.40; Brielle Zempel Charlo 18.36; $55.20.

Jr. breakaway roping: Payton Levine Wolf Creek 2.2 $194.88; Mitch Detton Great Falls 2.9 $161.28; Blaise Bolich Belgrade 3.0 $127.68; Talvin Champ Cut Bank 4.0 $94.08; Nick McAllister Hot Springs 4.1 $60.48; Mesa Radue Belgrade 4.2 $33.60.

Rookie bareback: Leighton LaFromboise Helena 61 $109.04; Nathaniel Dearhamer Bozeman 57 $81.78.

