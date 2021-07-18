NRA Red Eye Daze

at Deer Lodge

Bareback

Long go: Brice Patterson, 74, 263.20; George Gillespie, 74, 197.40.

Short go: George Gillespie, 78, 131.60; Brice Patterson, 76, 98.70.

Average: George Gillespie, 152, 263.20; Brice Patterson, 150, 197.40.

Saddle bronc

Long go: Cree Minkoff, 83, 394.80; Andrew Evjene, 81, 296.10; Tyler Friend, 78, 197.40; Caleb Meeks, 71, 49.35; Brand Morgan, 71, 49.35.

Short go: Tyler Friend, 80, 197.40; Cree Minkoff, 75, 123.37; JC DeSaveur, 75, 123.37; Bailey Bench, 73, 49.35.

Average: Cree Minkoff, 158, 345.45; Tyler Friend, 158, 345.45; Bailey Bench, 140, 197.40; Andrew Evjene, 81 (1), 98.70.

Bull riding

Long go: Caden Fitzpatrick, 74, 285.76; Caleb McMillon, 56, 214.32.

Short go: No qualified rides.

Average: Caden Fitzpatrick, 74(1), 285.76; Caleb McMillon, 56(1), 214.32.

Steer wrestling

Long go: Kolby Bignell, Helena, 8.4, 451.20; Jackson Stephens, Corvallis, 14.9, 338.40; Cole Patterson, Bozeman, 19.6, 225.60; Logan Beattie, Helena, 21.3, 112.80.

Short go: Logan Beattie, 6.4, 225.60; Kolby Bignell, 12.9, 169.20; Jackson Stephens, 16.6, 112.80; Cole Patterson, 19.8, 56.40.

Average: Kolby Bignell, 21.3, 451.20; Logan Beattie, 27.7, 338.40; Jackson Stephens, 31.5, 225.60; Cole Patterson, 39.4, 112.80.

Tie-down roping

Long go: Caden Camp, 13.7, 639.20; Caleb McMillon, 14.6, 479.40; Logan Smith, 15.3, 319.60; Jade Gardner, 15.5, 159.80.

Short go: Caden Camp, 11.5, 319.60; Trace Fuller, 12.8, 239.70; Jade Gardner, 13.9, 159.80; Caleb McMillon, 14.7, 79.90.

Average: Caden Camp, 25.2, 639.20; Caleb McMillon, 29.3, 479.40; Jade Gardner, 29.4, 319.60; Trace Fulller, 30.7, 159.80.

Team roping

Long go: Neil Tatsey/Jimmy Racine, 10.9, 703.12; Dillon Johnson/Gavin Beattie, 11.6, 537.68; Sylas York/Dixon Winn, 14.7, 413.60; Chris Westphal/Chad Johnson, 15.7, 268.84; Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 16.0, 72.38; Dustin Datisman/Josh Harris, 16.0, 72.38.

Short go: Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 10.9, 413.60; Dustin Datisman/Josh Harris, 14.1, 310.20; Neil Tatsey/Jimmy Racine, 18.3, 206.80; Ben Folsom/Coby King, 30.0, 103.40.

Average: Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 27.6, 703.12; Neil Tatsey/Jimmy Racine, 29.2, 537.68; Dustin Datisman/Josh Harris, 30.1, 413.60; Ben Folsom/Coby King, 48.9, 268.84; Dillon Johnson/Gavin Beattie, 11.6(1), 144.76.

Ladies barrel racing

Long go: Alicia Bird, 29.42, 591.26; Shai McDonald, 30.15, 452.14; Michelle Lucke, 30.34, 347.80; Brooklin Baukol, 30.50, 226.07; Aspen Cok, 30.71, 121.73.

Short go: Alicia Bird, 29.49, 347.80; Madee Moses, 29.82, 260.85; Sannon Beaupre, 30.15, 173.90; Grace Garrison, 30.66, 86.95.

Average: Alicia Bird, 58.91, 591.26; Madee Moses, 60.86, 452.14; Shannon Beaupre, 60.92, 347.80; Grace Garrison, 61.46, 226.07; Aspen Cok, 61.74, 121.73.

Ladies breakaway

Long go: Leanne Johnson, 4.9, 607.24; Celie Salmond, 5.1, 464.36; Whitney Levine, 5.2, 357.20; Payton Levine, 5.5, 178.60; McKenna Schroeder, 5.5, 178.60.

Short go: McKenna Schroeder, 5.7, 357.20; Leanne Johnson, 7.5, 267.90.

Average: McKenna Schroeder, 11.2, 607.24; Leanne Johnson, 12.4, 464.36; Celie Salmond, 5.1(1), 357.20; Whitney Levine, 5.2(1), 232.18; Payton Levine, 5.5(1), 125.02.

Junior barrel racing

Long go: Lauren Wagner, 30.99, 115.97; Mesa Radue, 31.49, 86.98; Willow Henke, 31.55, 57.98; Shaylee Broere, 31.74, 28.99.

Short go: Lauren Wagner, 30.30, 57.98; Shaylee Broere, 30.73, 43.49; Payton LEvine, 31.08, 28.99; Mesa Redue, 31.52, 14.50.

Average: Lauren Wagner, 61.29, 115.97; Shaylee Broere, 62.47, 86.98; Payton Levine, 62.88, 57.98; Mesa Radue, 63.01, 28.99.

Junior breakaway

Long go: Royce Levine, 5.3, 126.72; Landyn Hughes, 6.3, 95.04; Dylan Berger, 8.5, 63.36; Payton Levine, 14.7, 31.68.

Short go: Mitch Detton, 5.0, 63.36; Payton Levin, 21.0, 47.52.

Average: Mitch Detton, 20.0, 126.72; Payton Levine, 35.7, 95.04; Royce Levine, 5.3(1), 63.36; Landy Hughes, 6.3(1), 31.68.

Rookie bareback

Long go: Leighton LaFromboise, Helena, 58, 58.66; Nathaniel Dearhamer, Bozeman, 55, 43.99.

Short go: No qualified rides.

Average: Leighton LaFromboise, Helena, 58(1), 58.66; Nathaniel Dearhamer, Bozeman, 55(1), 43.99.

Rookie saddle bronc

Long go: No qualified rides.

Short go: Parker Mothershead, 65, 25.94.

Average: Parker Mothershead, 65(1), 25.94.

