NRA Ennis

Bareback: 1 Brice Patterson Bozeman 78 $742.60; 2 Will Norstrom East Helena 74 $556.95; 3 Kaleb Norstrom East Helena 64 $371.30; 4 Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 59 $185.65.

Saddle bronc: 1 Andrew Evjene Two Dot 78 $968.20; 2 Caleb Meeks Geraldine 72 $726.15; 3\4 Qwint Stroh Dickinson 70 $363.08; 3\4 Bailey Bench West Yellowstone 70 $363.08.

Bull riding: 1 Riley Barg Lewisville 83 $902.87; 2 Brody Hasenack Jackson 73 $690.43; 3 Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 71 $531.10; 4 Caleb McMillon Jackson 65 $345.22.

Steer wrestling: 1 JD Steen Billings 6.7 $744.48; 2 Brice Patterson Bozeman 10.4 $558.36; 3 Caden Camp Belgrade 12.0 $372.24; 4 Kolby Bignell Helena 15.0 $186.12.

Tie-down roping:  1 Coltin Rauch Essex 8.4 $1,112.21; 2 Ben Ayre Glendive 10.0 $850.51; 3 Caleb Berquist Bozeman 10.4 $654.24; 4 Caleb McMillon Jackson 12.1 $425.26; 5 Webb O'Neill Charlo 14.8 $228.98.

Team roping: 1 Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine Wolf Creek 4.9 $1,025.92; 2 Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson Manhattan 5.1 $784.52; 3 Grady Quam/Tyce Mcloud Walbeck 5.4 $603.48; 4 Dalton Carr/Trace Fuller Bozeman 5.5 $392.26; 5 Caden Camp/Delon Parker Two Dot 5.7 $105.61; 5 Ben Folsom/Coby King Dillon 5.7 $105.61.

Ladies barrel racing: 1 Abby Knight Charlo 15.79 $1,137.02; 2 Brooke Wilson Helena 15.80 $933.98; 3 Chalee Harms Miles City 15.83 $730.94; 4 Alexis McDonald Gardiner 15.94 $527.90; 5 Hailey Garrison Glen 16.13 $324.86; 6 Shelley Murphy Helena 16.21 $203.04; 7 Alaina Griffel Columbus 16.22 $121.82; 8 Tammy Krause Belgrade 16.27 $81.22.

Ladies breakaway: 1 Sonnie Gartner Ekalaka 2.2 $1,105.44; 2 Haven Wolstein Helena 2.3 $908.04; 3 Tracey Bolich Belgrade 2.5 $710.64; 4 Milee Dailey Pray 2.7 $513.24; 5 Janie Plaggemeyer Big Timber 3.0 $314.84; 6 Tara Novak Helena 3.1 $197.40; 7 McKinnon Little Essex 3.2 $118.44; 8 Bethany Nordahl Huntley 3.4 $39.48; 8 Kayla Schmiedeke Stevensville 3.4 $39.48.

Jr. barrel racing: 1 Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 16.23 $222.72; 2 Mylee Kobold Shepherd 16.28 $184.32; 3 Landyn Hughes Polson 16.57 $145.92; 4 Grace Lenhardt Helena 17.00 $107.52; 5 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 17.02 $69.12; 6 Shaylee Broere Dell 17.16 $38.40.

Jr. breakaway roping: 1\2 Mesa Radue Belgrade 4.2 $197.16; 1\2 Ryker Sarchett Three Forks 4.2 $197.16; 3\4 Nick McAllister Hot Springs 4.7 $122.76; 3\4 Landyn Hughes Polson 4.7 $122.76; 5 Blaise Bolich Belgrade 5.0 $66.96; 6 Royce Levine Wolf Creek 5.8. $37.20

