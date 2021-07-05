NRA Ennis
Bareback: 1 Brice Patterson Bozeman 78 $742.60; 2 Will Norstrom East Helena 74 $556.95; 3 Kaleb Norstrom East Helena 64 $371.30; 4 Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 59 $185.65.
Saddle bronc: 1 Andrew Evjene Two Dot 78 $968.20; 2 Caleb Meeks Geraldine 72 $726.15; 3\4 Qwint Stroh Dickinson 70 $363.08; 3\4 Bailey Bench West Yellowstone 70 $363.08.
Bull riding: 1 Riley Barg Lewisville 83 $902.87; 2 Brody Hasenack Jackson 73 $690.43; 3 Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 71 $531.10; 4 Caleb McMillon Jackson 65 $345.22.
Steer wrestling: 1 JD Steen Billings 6.7 $744.48; 2 Brice Patterson Bozeman 10.4 $558.36; 3 Caden Camp Belgrade 12.0 $372.24; 4 Kolby Bignell Helena 15.0 $186.12.
Tie-down roping: 1 Coltin Rauch Essex 8.4 $1,112.21; 2 Ben Ayre Glendive 10.0 $850.51; 3 Caleb Berquist Bozeman 10.4 $654.24; 4 Caleb McMillon Jackson 12.1 $425.26; 5 Webb O'Neill Charlo 14.8 $228.98.
Team roping: 1 Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine Wolf Creek 4.9 $1,025.92; 2 Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson Manhattan 5.1 $784.52; 3 Grady Quam/Tyce Mcloud Walbeck 5.4 $603.48; 4 Dalton Carr/Trace Fuller Bozeman 5.5 $392.26; 5 Caden Camp/Delon Parker Two Dot 5.7 $105.61; 5 Ben Folsom/Coby King Dillon 5.7 $105.61.
Ladies barrel racing: 1 Abby Knight Charlo 15.79 $1,137.02; 2 Brooke Wilson Helena 15.80 $933.98; 3 Chalee Harms Miles City 15.83 $730.94; 4 Alexis McDonald Gardiner 15.94 $527.90; 5 Hailey Garrison Glen 16.13 $324.86; 6 Shelley Murphy Helena 16.21 $203.04; 7 Alaina Griffel Columbus 16.22 $121.82; 8 Tammy Krause Belgrade 16.27 $81.22.
Ladies breakaway: 1 Sonnie Gartner Ekalaka 2.2 $1,105.44; 2 Haven Wolstein Helena 2.3 $908.04; 3 Tracey Bolich Belgrade 2.5 $710.64; 4 Milee Dailey Pray 2.7 $513.24; 5 Janie Plaggemeyer Big Timber 3.0 $314.84; 6 Tara Novak Helena 3.1 $197.40; 7 McKinnon Little Essex 3.2 $118.44; 8 Bethany Nordahl Huntley 3.4 $39.48; 8 Kayla Schmiedeke Stevensville 3.4 $39.48.
Jr. barrel racing: 1 Brooke Billingsley Glasgow 16.23 $222.72; 2 Mylee Kobold Shepherd 16.28 $184.32; 3 Landyn Hughes Polson 16.57 $145.92; 4 Grace Lenhardt Helena 17.00 $107.52; 5 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 17.02 $69.12; 6 Shaylee Broere Dell 17.16 $38.40.
Jr. breakaway roping: 1\2 Mesa Radue Belgrade 4.2 $197.16; 1\2 Ryker Sarchett Three Forks 4.2 $197.16; 3\4 Nick McAllister Hot Springs 4.7 $122.76; 3\4 Landyn Hughes Polson 4.7 $122.76; 5 Blaise Bolich Belgrade 5.0 $66.96; 6 Royce Levine Wolf Creek 5.8. $37.20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.