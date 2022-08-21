NRA Deer Lodge
Bareback: 1 Trevor Kay Chester 88 $507.60.
Saddle bronc: 1 Andrew Evjene Two Dot 88 $733.20; 2 Parker Motherhead Joliet 79 $549.90; 3 Carson Klinger Rexburg 74 $366.60; 4 Hunter Haskin Belgrade 73 $183.30.
Bull riding: 1 Bucky McAlpine Anaconda 76 $770.80.
Steer wrestling: 1 Reno Ward Deer Lodge 14.6 $705.00; 2 Denver Krone Augusta 14.8 $528.75; 3 Tyler Houle Bozeman 16.9 $352.50; 4 Cole Detton Great Falls 18.9 $176.25.
Tie-down roping: 1 Jade Gardner Winnett 9.2 $814.98; 2 Caleb Berquist Bozeman 9.9 $623.22; 3 Ty Hedrick Jordan 10.3 $479.40; 4\5 Cash Trexler Corvallis 10.7 $239.70; 4\5 Taten Erickson Hobson 10.7 $239.70.
Team roping: 1 Shawn Smith/Luke Murphy 6.9 $733.20; 2 Mark Salmond/Celie Salmond 8.3 $549.90; 3 Dustin Datisman/Kelse Richards 8.7 $366.60; 4 Miles Kobold/Mason Trollinger 10.2 $183.30.
Ladies barrel racing: 1 Tammy Jo Carpenter Kalispell 17.43 $1,026.48; 2 Milee Dailey Pray 17.62 $843.18; 3 Brooklin Baukol Clyde Park 17.65 $659.88; 4 Rachel Ward Philipsburg 17.66 $476.58; 5 Brittney Cox Chinook 17.84 $293.28; 6 Gayleen Malone Pray 17.88 $183.30; 7 Ally Novotny Helena 17.98 $109.98; 8 Molly Fisher Whitefish 18.06 $73.32.
Ladies breakaway: 1 Nicole French Stevensville 2.2 $1,046.22; 2 Mikayla Witter Helena 2.6 $859.40; 3 Celie Salmond Choteau 2.7 $672.57; 4 Murphy Gaasch Dillon 5.0 $485.75; 5 Danielle Peterson Dillon 6.5 $298.92; 6 Payton Levine Wolf Creek 11.9 $186.83; 7\8 Hailey Berger Helena 12.3 $93.40; 7\8 Ellie Meeks Geraldine 12.3 $93.40.
Junior barrel racing: 1 Quincy Hansen Dell 18.07 $182.40; 2 Julia Hoagland Whitehall 18.47 $136.80; 3\4 Reed Redfield Helena 18.57 $68.40; 3\4 Mesa Radue Belgrade 18.57 $68.40.
Junior breakaway: 1 Quincy Hansen Dell 6.8 $163.20; 2 Brylan Garrett Silver Bow 12.9 $122.40; 3 Steely Stubblefield Choteau 13.0 $81.60; 4 Reed Redfield Helena 18.1 $40.80.
Rookie bareback: 1 Kagen Gooch Butte 72 $54.52.
Rookie saddle bronc: No qualified rides.
