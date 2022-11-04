Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series
Challenger Series Championships
at Las Vegas
Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2- Event Aggregate-Event Points)
1. Sandro Batista, 83.5-88-171.50-78 Points.
2. João Ricardo Vieira, 83-87.5-170.50-48 Points.
3. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 89.5-0-89.50-42 Points.
4. Boudreaux Campbell, 88-0-88.00-28 Points.
5. Dalton Rudman, 86.5-0-86.50-23 Points.
6. João Henrique Lucas, 85-0-85.00-15 Points.
7. Wellington Ferreira, 80-0-80.00-6 Points.
PBR Challenger Series Standings
Top 10
(Place, Rider, Events, Wins, Top 5's, Points, Total Winnings)
1. Keyshawn Whitehorse, 18, 2, 8, 194.10, $49,674.86
2. Daylon Swearingen, 13, 2, 9, 149.93, $146,062.31
3. Wyatt Rogers, 33, 3, 6, 149.50, $31,137.13
4. Sandro Batista, 8, 3, 4, 147.50, $34,664.67
5. Rafael Jose de Brito, 23, 3, 6, 133.00, $30,218.05
6. Jesse Petri, 15, 2, 6, 116.50, $64,455.95
7. Deklan Garland, 11, 1, 5, 110.50, $34,960.99
8. Thiago Salgado, 10, 1, 3, 97.00, $17,292.53
9. Taylor Toves, 21, 1, 5, 95.83, $23,905.90
10. Gage Gay, 19, 0, 6, 92.93, $26,326.97
