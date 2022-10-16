Professional Bull Riders Team Series

Ridge Rider Days

in Glendale, Ariz.

Friday-Sunday

Final standings for Ridge Rider Days: 1. Texas Rattlers, 3-0-0; 2. Austin Gamblers, 3-0-0; 3. Nashville Stampede, 2-1-0; 4. Oklahoma Freedom, 1-2-0; 5. Missouri Thunder, 1-2-0; 6. Carolina Cowboys, 1-2-0; 7. Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-2-0; 8. Kansas City Outlaws, 0-3-0.

Final regular-season standings: 1. Austin Gamblers, 16-12-0; 2. Texas Rattlers, 16-12-0; 3. Oklahoma Freedom, 16-12-0; 4. Carolina Cowboys, 15-13-0; 5. Arizona Ridge Riders, 14-13-1; 6. Missouri Thunder, 13-15-0; 7. Kansas City Outlaws, 12-16-0; 8. Nashville Stampede, 7-20-1.

