Professional Bull Riders Team Series

at Ridgedale, Mo.

Thunder Days

Thunder Days team standings: 1. Texas Rattlers, 3-0-0-7; 2. Carolina Cowboys, 2-1-0-6; 3. Oklahoma Freedom, 2-1-0-5; 4. Kansas City Outlaws, 2-1-0-2; 5. Austin Gamblers, 1-2-0-8; 6. Missouri Thunder, 1-2-0-4; 7. Arizona Ridge Riders, 1-2-0-1; 8. Nashville Stampede, 0-3-0-3.

Season standings: 1. Carolina Cowboys, 14-8-0-59; 2. Oklahoma Freedom, 13-9-0-35; 3. Arizona Ridge Riders, 12-9-1-26; 4. Austin Gamblers, 11-11-0-49.5; 5. Missouri Thunder, 11-11-0-33; 6. Texas Rattlers, 10-12-0-33; 7. Kansas City Outlaws, 9-13-0-26.5; 8. Nashville Stampede, 5-16-1-26.

Tags

Load comments