PBR Unleash The Beast
Minneapolis Invitational
Minneapolis
Event Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)
1. Daniel Keeping, 87.25-88.25-92.5-268.00-142 Points.
2. Rafael Jose de Brito, 87.25-87.75-90.75-265.75-99 Points.
3. Sandro Batista, 85.75-81.75-91.25-258.75-77 Points.
4. Colten Fritzlan, 84-87.25-0-171.25-45 Points.
5. Braidy Randolph, 83.25-86-0-169.25-35 Points.
6. Briggs Madsen, 0-89.5-0-89.50-40 Points.
7. Mason Taylor, 0-89.25-0-89.25-24 Points.
8. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 89-0-0-89.00-33 Points.
9. Kaique Pacheco, 0-88.5-0-88.50-21 Points.
10. Cooper Davis, 0-88-0-88.00-17 Points.
11. Eduardo Aparecido, 0-87.5-0-87.50-14 Points.
12. Derek Kolbaba, 87.25-0-0-87.25-17 Points.
13. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 87-0-0-87.00-15 Points.
14. Junior Patrik Souza, 0-86.25-0-86.25-11 Points.
15. Brady Oleson, 0-86-0-86.00-9.5 Points.
16. Casey Roberts, 85-0-0-85.00-13 Points.
17. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 83.75-0-0-83.75-10.5 Points.
(tie). Dener Barbosa, 83.75-0-0-83.75-10.5 Points.
19. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 83.25-0-0-83.25-8.5 Points.
20. Luciano De Castro, 0-83-0-83.00-8 Points.
(tie). Koltin Hevalow, 0-83-0-83.00-8 Points.
22. Jesse Petri, 80.5-0-0-80.50-8 Points.
23. Silvano Alves, 73.5-0-0-73.50
Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00
Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0.00
Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0.00
Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0.00
Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00
João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0.00
Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00
Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0.00
Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00
Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0.00
Matt Triplett, 0-0-0-0.00
Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00
Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00
Adriano Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00
Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0.00
Nick Tetz, 0-0-0-0.00
