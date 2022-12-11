PBR Unleash The Beast 

Minneapolis Invitational

Minneapolis

Event Leaders (Round 1-2-3-Aggregate-Points)

1. Daniel Keeping, 87.25-88.25-92.5-268.00-142 Points.

2. Rafael Jose de Brito, 87.25-87.75-90.75-265.75-99 Points.

3. Sandro Batista, 85.75-81.75-91.25-258.75-77 Points.

4. Colten Fritzlan, 84-87.25-0-171.25-45 Points.

5. Braidy Randolph, 83.25-86-0-169.25-35 Points.

6. Briggs Madsen, 0-89.5-0-89.50-40 Points.

7. Mason Taylor, 0-89.25-0-89.25-24 Points.

8. Wingson Henrique da Silva, 89-0-0-89.00-33 Points.

9. Kaique Pacheco, 0-88.5-0-88.50-21 Points.

10. Cooper Davis, 0-88-0-88.00-17 Points.

11. Eduardo Aparecido, 0-87.5-0-87.50-14 Points.

12. Derek Kolbaba, 87.25-0-0-87.25-17 Points.

13. Rafael Henrique dos Santos, 87-0-0-87.00-15 Points.

14. Junior Patrik Souza, 0-86.25-0-86.25-11 Points.

15. Brady Oleson, 0-86-0-86.00-9.5 Points.

16. Casey Roberts, 85-0-0-85.00-13 Points.

17. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 83.75-0-0-83.75-10.5 Points.

(tie). Dener Barbosa, 83.75-0-0-83.75-10.5 Points.

19. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 83.25-0-0-83.25-8.5 Points.

20. Luciano De Castro, 0-83-0-83.00-8 Points.

(tie). Koltin Hevalow, 0-83-0-83.00-8 Points.

22. Jesse Petri, 80.5-0-0-80.50-8 Points.

23. Silvano Alves, 73.5-0-0-73.50

Thiago Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00

Keyshawn Whitehorse, 0-0-0-0.00

Andrew Alvidrez, 0-0-0-0.00

Boudreaux Campbell, 0-0-0-0.00

Bob Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

João Henrique Lucas, 0-0-0-0.00

Wyatt Rogers, 0-0-0-0.00

Marcus Mast, 0-0-0-0.00

Eli Vastbinder, 0-0-0-0.00

Daylon Swearingen, 0-0-0-0.00

Matt Triplett, 0-0-0-0.00

Mauricio Gulla Moreira, 0-0-0-0.00

Ezekiel Mitchell, 0-0-0-0.00

Adriano Salgado, 0-0-0-0.00

Gage Gay, 0-0-0-0.00

Nick Tetz, 0-0-0-0.00

Tags

Load comments