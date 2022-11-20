Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

PBR Ouncie Mitchell Memorial

Saturday

Cowtown Coliseum – Fort Worth, Texas

Note: Following is the order of finish of riders who registered a qualified ride. 

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2- Event Aggregate-Event Points)

1. Dalton Kasel, 91-89-180.00-132 Points.

2. Alvaro Alvarez Aguilar, 86.5-89-175.50-88 Points.

3. Ross Freeman, 87-87-174.00-69 Points.

4. Marcelo Procopio Pereira, 86-85.5-171.50-51 Points.

5. Manoelito de Souza Junior, 88.5-0-88.50-35 Points.

6. Ezekiel Mitchell, 88-0-88.00-29 Points.

7. Francisco Morales, 85-0-85.00-18 Points.

(tie). Justin Ethridge, 85-0-85.00-18 Points.

9. Claudio Montanha Jr., 84.5-0-84.50-13.5 Points.

(tie). Braden Richardson, 84.5-0-84.50-13.5 Points.

11. Bob Mitchell, 83-0-83.00-10 Points.

12. Paulo Ferreira Lima, 82-0-82.00-8 Points.

13. Mason Moody, 81.5-0-81.50-8 Points.

14. Kade Alberty, 76.5-0-76.50

