Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

Women’s Professional Rodeo Association

World Standings

Final 2021 regular season standings

Top 15

All-around: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $320,482.48; Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 135,143.32; Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 126,359.98; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 122,310.99; Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 121,560.20; Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 94,726.81; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 92,912.90; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 80,729.16; Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 77,743.50; Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 65,862.53; Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss., 48,775.73; Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, 45,835.63; Laramie Allen, Llano, Texas, 44,153.99; Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, 42,822.82; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 41,741.54.

Bareback: Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, $161,952.10; Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 156,056.09; Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 142,003.68; Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 140,213.24; Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, 125,855.67; Jess Pope, Waverly, Kansas, 110,023.71; Richmond Champion, Stevensville, 98,945.26; Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., 98,215.89; Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 97,843.73; Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 96,013.17; Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 85,674.99; Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 77,393.35; R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 72,128.73; Taylor Broussard, Estherwood, La., 70,204.02; Zach Hibler, Wheeler, Texas, 65,381.32.

Saddle bronc: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $193,095.74; Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 181,893.72; Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 142,224.71; Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 118,927.83; Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 99,294.89; Layton Green, Meeting Creek, Alberta, 98,701.46; Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 97,387.90; Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 86,858.68; Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 84,947.58; Ben Andersen, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, 84,287.37; Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 82,814.34; Sage Newman, Melstone, 82,717.59; Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, 79,159.85; Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 74,798.76; Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 74,061.39.

Bull riding: Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, $264,738.71; Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 204,100.35; Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla., 147,020.87; Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kansas, 143,511.78; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 130,192.12; JB Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, 112,299.75; Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La., 112,011.26; Parker Breding, Edgar, 102,713.88; Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, 101,747.48; Trey Benton, Richards, Texas, 98,791.92; Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, 98,539.81; Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, 98,267.64; Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash., 97,927.43; Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 96,910.00; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 95,778.20.

Steer wrestling: Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., $117,256.41; Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 92,358.49; Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 81,783.93; Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 81,609.00; Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 79,016.91; Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 76,442.72; Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, 74,953.44; Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 71,668.16; Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla., 71,223.36; Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 69,048.86; Cody Devers, Balko, Okla., 67,714.75; Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 67,254.05; Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla., 66,720.70; Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 65,071.45; Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, 64,547.88.

Team roping (headers): Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., $147,515.78; Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., 122,017.13; Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., 119,330.40; Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 110,570.20; Clay Tryan, Billings, 94,250.33; Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, 89,037.53; Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., 79,676.58; Clint Summers, Lake City, Fla., 74,482.63; Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla., 73,505.74; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 71,544.76; Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz., 70,893.20; Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., 68,841.69; Coy Rahlmann, Ellsinore, Mo., 63,925.97; Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., 62,755.13; Quinn Kesler, Holden, Utah, 62,403.22.

Team roping (heelers): Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, SP, Brazil, $133,715.50; Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 126,869.12; Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 116,936.91; Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 110,570.20; Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 102,036.91; Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 95,225.85; Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 84,181.86; Chase Tryan, Helena, 74,775.92; Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 71,822.41; Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 69,335.01; Buddy Hawkins, Columbus, Kan., 68,841.69; Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 68, 814.98; Douglas Rich, Herrick, Ill., 63,849.20; Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 61,878.45; Joseph Harrison, Marietta, Okla., 61,688.45.

Tie-down roping: Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., $175,079.46; Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 133,336.69; Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 131,915.83; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 126,879.19; Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 120,474.03; Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, 113,741.70; Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 110,355.97; Justin Smith, Leesville, La., 105,984.09; Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 100,751.04; Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 99,151.54; Haven Meged, Miles City, 98,925.41; Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 91,933.10; Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 89,778.90; Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 89,038.26; John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 88,874.19.

Steer roping: Cole Patterson, Pratt, Kan., $104,516.15; Vin Fisher, Andrews, Texas, $65,101.21; Scott Snedecor, Fredricksburg, Texas, $54,657.13; Slade Wood, New Ulm, Texas, $54,235.60; J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas, $47,917.18; Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D., 45,867.29; Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, 45,737.40; Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan., 44,133.59; Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas, 43,006.23; Chet Herren, Pawhushka, Okla., 39,666.55; Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 36,894.52; Thomas Smith, Barnsdall, Okla., 34,591.49; Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla., 34,394.53; Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas, 33,918.22; Cash Myers, Athens, Texas, 33,657.32.

Barrel racing: Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, $113,528.59; Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, 102,618.20; Shelley Morgan, Eustace, Texas, 94,225.56; Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 84,989.96; Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 78,847.28; Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 77,132.30; Amanda Welsh, Gillette, Wyo., 76,919.48; Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif., 75,519.15; Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 73,785.70; Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 73,472.20; Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, Texas, 71,178.49; Ivy Saebens, Nowata, Okla., 70,806.08; Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 67,384.56; Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 65,043.71; Molly Otto, Grand Forks, N.D., 64,172.51.

Breakaway roping: Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas, $52,485.90; Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D., 51,122.10; Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 38,323.68; Jj Hampton, Stephenville, Texas, 37,213.72; Taylor Munsell, Alva, Okla., 36,474.58; Lari Dee Guy, Abilene, Texas, 36,427.90; Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, 36,173.82; Danielle Lowman, Gilbert, Ariz., 34,843.72; Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 32,360.11; Kelsie Chace, Dublin, Texas, 31,189.39; Cheyenne Guillory, Gainseville, Texas, 31,154.89; Sarah Morrissey, Ellensburg, Wash., 30,560.86; Nicole Baggarley, Las Cruces, N.M., 29,085.61; Joey Williams, Volborg, 25,112.71; Taylor Hanchey, Carmine, Texas, 24,567.15.

Tags

Load comments