PRCA and WPRA world standings

Top 15

Source: prorodeo.com

PRCA

All-around: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $378,339.88; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 147,743.90; Haven Meged, Miles City, 142,436.39; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 138,675.41; Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 126,550.07; Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 119,897.50; Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, 118,791.57; Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 118,054.84; Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., 115,857.91; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 102,527.70; Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., 79,084.58; Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, Calif., 61,522.33; Stan Branco, Chowchilla, Calif., 59,150.28; Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta, 57,230.22; Hudson Wallace, George West, Texas, 52,006.64.

Bareback: Cole Reiner, Buffalo, Wyo., $160,970.51; Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., 159,259.04; Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 147,290.19; Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 137,759.90; Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, 134,327.94; Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, 131,142.55; R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 130,523.57; Leighton Berry, Weatherford, Texas, 130,193.53; Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 127,122.05; Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 116,426.33; Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 113,188.28; Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, 111,658.89; Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 109,819.65; Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 104,194.54; Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 103,949.10.

Saddle bronc: Sage Newman, Melstone, $253,190.84; Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 193,119.85; Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 182,644.59; Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 161,920.04; Lefty Holman, Visalia, Calif., 149,979.30; Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 143,838.02; Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 139,440.41; Layton Green, Millarville, Alberta, 138,993.14; Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, 137,725.99; Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood Park, Alberta, 131,135.93; Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 123,801.89; Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, Alberta, 117,542.72; Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 113,991.70; Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 111,717.,59; Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo., 103,739.32.

Bull riding: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $320,598.78; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 228,556.82; Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas, 183,996.42; Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho, 141,533.03; Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, 127,983.18; Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla., 123,539.66; Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, Texas, 116,064.69; Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, 115,633.09; Trey Kimzey, Strong City, Okla., 113,186.06; Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia, 112,526.28; Jared Parsonage, Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 112,313.62; Trey Holston, Fort Scott, Kan., 108,767.49; JR Stratford, Byers, Kan., 107,060.77; Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo., 100,670.20; Lukasey Morris, Union City, Okla., 100,667.39.

Steer wrestling: Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 134,660.59; Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 123,872.85; J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 123,648.61; Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 119,780.94; Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, 109,529.28; Ty Erickson, Helena, 107,784.30; Tristan Martin, Sulphur, La., 104,552.72; Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 104,097.60; Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala., 98,354.21; Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan., 96,270.55; Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 91,713.07; Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La., 84,861.43; Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 84,532.00; Timmy Sparing, Helena, 81,312.40; Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 78,021.37.

Team roping (headers): Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., $227,877.85; Clay Tryan, Billings, 144,663.14; Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., 124,618.63; Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., 110,691.37; Tanner Tomlinson, Angleton, Texas, 107,368.21; Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., 106,022.46; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 99,278.90; Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, 98,572.98; Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., 96,045.09; Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., 91,842.70; Lightning Aguilera, Athens, Texas, 90,421.44; Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 89,022.28; Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 88,851.56; Chad Masters, Cedar Hill, Tenn., 87,443.82; Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss., 85,067.18.

Team roping (heelers): Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, Brazil, $227,877.85; Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 130,331.68; Buddy Hawkins, Stephenville, Texas, 123,076.33; Jade Corkill, Fallon, Nev., 110,855.24; Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 110,691.37; Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas, 107,368.21; Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 106,736.86; Jeremy Buhler, Arrowwood, Alberta, 100,214.32; Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D., 97,443.12; Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 95,010.73; Joseph Harrison, Marietta, Okla., 92,115.14; Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 91,842.70; Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 89,022.28; Brye Crites, Welch, Okla., 86,409.74; Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla., 82,967.95.

Tie-down roping: Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., $203,508.08; John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 166,728.88; Haven Meged, Miles City, 156,027.42; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 149,515.91; Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 132,782.47; Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 125,251.30; Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 124,381.92; Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 123,325.68; Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 122,271.56; Tyler Milligan, Pawhuska, Okla., 118,707.62; Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, 117,505.40; Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 114,895.40; Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 114,770.56; Macon Murphy, Keatchie, La., 105,793.39; Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 101,945.89.

Steer roping: Scott Snedecor, Fredricksburg, Texas, $79,659.69; Cole Patterson, Pratt, Kan., 76,548.52; Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D., 69,339.20; Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas, 65,733.69; J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas, 58,901.62; Clay Long, Stephenville, Texas, 50,751.15; Vin Fisher, Andrews, Texas, 48,364.57; Cash Myers, Kaufman, Texas, 46,239.48; Ora Taton, Rapid City, S.D., 45,110.99; Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 44,569.57; Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla., 44,115.38; Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas, 41,890.35; Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas, 41,602.21; Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla., $41,156.33; Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, 38,956.21.

WPRA

Barrel racing: Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, $177,779.15; Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 127,441.79; Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 121,594.27; Stevi Hillman, Granbury, Texas, 120,602.22; Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 119,389.58; Shelley Morgan, Eustace, Texas, 110,460.92; Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas, 101,848.16; Margo Crowther, North Fort Myers, Fla., 96,870.71; Emily Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 93,964.76; Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 92,553.30; Bayleigh Choate, Fort Worth, 90,892.81; Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 88,431.79; Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 86,863.10; Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., 84,870.91; Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 84,453.00.

Breakaway roping: Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 109,096.71; Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 72,087.60; Lari Dee Guy, Abilene, Texas, 68,039.34; Taylor Munsell, Alva, Okla., 67,891.26; Taylor Hanchey, Carmine, Texas, 65,689.73; Jordi Edens, Gatesville, Texas, 64,244.51; Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas, 64,150.06; Joey Williams, Volborg, 63,677.98; Rickie Engesser, Spearfish, S.D., 58,861.83; Cheyanne Guillory, Kingston, Okla., 56,749.09; Beau Peterson, Council Grove, Kan., 56,085.73; JJ Hampton, Stephenville, Texas, 54,997.37; Cadee Williams, Weatherford, Texas, 54,172.30; Samantha Fulton, Miller, S.D., 49,303.32; Josie Conner, Iowa, La., 49,232.85.

