PRCA and WPRA World Standings
Top 15
Through July 7
All-around: Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, $152,493.76; Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 109,586.99; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 78,194.35; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 55,398.98; Taylor Santos, Creston, Calif., 54,610.64; Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Oklahoma, 46,775.39; Zack Jongbloed, Iowa, La., 43,123.23; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 38,444.28; Marcus Theriot, Lumberton, Miss., 32,961.43; Tanner Green, Cotulla, Texas, 25,564.68; Wyatt Muggli, Lane, Okla., 22,043.66; Landon McClaugherty, Tilden, Texas, 19,802.34; Laramie Allen, Llano, Texas, 19,145.14; Chance Oftedahl, Pemberton, Minn., 15,344.44; Caden Camp, Belgrade, 11,505.34.
Bareback: Tilden Hooper, Carthage, Texas, 109,210.78; Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, 101,525.83; Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif., 72,713.16; Kaycee Field, Genola, Utah, 68,855.30; Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 61,972.11; Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 52,771.77; Richmond Champion, Stevensville, 50,852.39; Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo., 46,963.20; Jess Pope, Waverly, Kan., 43,476.27; Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., 40,790.50; Taylor Broussard, Etherwood, La., 40,376.32; Zach Hibler, Wheeler, Texas, 33,549.79; Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, S.D., 33,468.74; Jamie Howlett, Roma, QL, 28,237.92; Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 28,196.77.
Saddle bronc: Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah, 112,734.28; Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 94,727.65; Dawson Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, 62,144.41; Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, 55,497.26; Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., 53,554.65; Kolby Wanchuk, Sherwood, Park, Alberta, 47,076.86; Cody DeMoss, Heflin, La., 46,353.58; Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa, 44,127.20; Wyatt Casper, Miami, Texas, 41,141.93; Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 40,969.76; Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta, 37,083.28; Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D., 34,170.07; Sage Newman, Melstone, 33,018.02; Jake Finlay, Goondiwindi, QL, 30,767.23; Ben Andersen, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, 28,908.08.
Bull riding: Sage Kimzey, Salado, Texas, 121,083.42; Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 96,339.52; Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, 74,139.06; Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla., 72,532.15; JB Mauney, Cotulla, Texas, 66,946.21; Colten Fritzlan, Rifle, Colo., 66,881.92; Creek Young, Fort Scott, Kan., 60,573.83; Parker Breding, Edgar, 59,136.50; Boudreaux Campbell, Crockett, Texas, 51,084.29; Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La., 49,946.02; Laramie Mosley, Palestine, Texas, 49,669.46; Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho, $45,387.91; Trey Benton, Richards, Texas, 44,395.33; Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho, 44,239.12; Jordan Spears, Redding, Calif., 36,801.73.
Steer wrestling: Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 97,482.88; Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss., 65,795.07; Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 53,360.40; Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta, 47,847.92; Will Lummus, Byhalia, Miss., 43,982.90; Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La., 41,407.08; Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis., 34,921.46; Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif., 33,752.61; Stockton Graves, Alva, Okla., 29,729.60; Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho, 29,269.10; Hunter Cure, Holliday, Texas, 28,044.93; Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 26,692.68; Ty Erickson, Helena, 26,532.88; Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 26,090.29; Cade Staton, Hamilton, 25,981.70.
Team roping (headers): Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., 102,726.33; Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., 94,161.89; Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Ariz., 46,580.12; Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., 43,831.76; Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla., 42,342.10; Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 41,604.75; Clay Tryan, Billings, 38,312.62; Clint Summer, Lake City, Fla., 37,997.30; Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C., 34,649.60; Tyler Wade, Terrell, Texas, 34,459.85; Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., 33,119.42; Riley Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 31,167.45; Brenten Hall, Jay, Okla., 29,851.53; Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah, 29,373.24; Hayes Smith, Central Point, Ore., 29,253.85.
Team roping heelers: Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas, 89,081.67; Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 81,019.94; Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 72,901.73; Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prudente, SP, 48,980.32; Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan., 42,533.54; Buddy Hawkins, Columbus, Kan., 42,342.10; Jade Corkhill, Fallon, Nev., 41,604.75; Ross Ashford, Lott, Texas, 35,055.08; Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz., 34,135.16; Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 31,167.45; Chase Tryan, Helena, 31,121.71; Bryce Crites, Welch, Okla., 30,157.29; Jake Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 29,239.90; Joseph Harrison, Marietta, Okla., 28,560.29; Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo., 28,024.98.
Tie-down roping: Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas, 108,500.82; Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 106,351.94; Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas, 74,213.58; Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M., 66,470.57; Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas, 65,888.24; Haven Meged, Miles City, 60,583.12; Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, 53,146.76; Andrew Burks, Kiln, Miss., 49,787.80; Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas, 48,347.72; Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla., 44,120.66; Hunter Herrin, Apache, Okla., 43,506.77; Justin Smith, Leesville, La., 42,612.61; Marcos Costa, Menard, Texas, 42,136.44; Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 41,273.82; Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, Texas, 40,650.79.
Steer roping: Cole Patterson, Pratt, Kan., 60,393.96; Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan., 36,369.84; Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D., 32,103.40; Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas, 32,082.81; Vin Fisher, Andrews, Texas, 31,411.39; Shay Good, Abilene, Texas, 25,242.82; Taylor Santos, Crestone, Calif., 24,742.54; John E. Bland, Turkey, Texas, 24,510.73; Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla., 23,605.84; Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas, 21,859.61; Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas, 21,793.24; Scott Snedecor, Federicksburg, Texas, 20,825.63; Landon McGlaugherty, Tilden, Texas, 19,881.41; Clay Long, Stephenville, Texas, 17,800.45; Mike Chae, McAlester, Okla, 17,499.40.
Barrel racing: Shelly Morgan, Eustace, Texas, 61,630.16; Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas, 55,859.82; Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 53,660.12; Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Okla., 48,500.29; Dona Kay Rule, Minco, Okla., 47,361.99; Amanda Welsh, Gillette, Wyo., 40,212.93; Stephanie Fryar, Waco, Texas, 36,953.23; Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, Texas, 36,711.20; Jordon Briggs, Chilton, Texas, 33,980.20; Carly Taylor, Andersonville, Tenn., 33,264.33; Cheyenne Wimberley, Stephenville, Texas, 32,574.03; Kelley Carrington-French, Boston, Ga., 30,869.46; Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., 30,625.44; Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas, 29,500.26; Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, 28,699.13.
Breakaway roping: Shelby Boisjoli, Stephenville, Texas, 25,968.22; JJ Hampton, Stephenville, Texas, 24,564.69; Cheyanne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, 19,371.29; Lari Dee Guy, Abilene, Texas, 19,004.16; Martha Angelone, Stephenville, Texas, 18,581.08; Kelsie Chace, Dublin, Texas, 16,942.51; Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, Texas, 16,749.57; Erin Johnson, Fowler, Colo., 16,682.78; Hope Thompson, Abilene, Texas, 15,015.05; Taylor Munsell, Alva, Okla., 13,663.55; Jordan Fabrizio, Canyon, Texas, 12,363.25; Nicole Baggarley, Las Cruces, N.M., 11,762.40; Madison Outheir, Fulshear, Texas, 10,966.67; Amber Crawford, Springtown, Texas, 10,834.38; Samantha Fulton, Miller, S.D., 10,500.07.
