PRCA NILE

Friday results

Bareback: Jamie Howlett, Rapid City, S.D., 88; Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 85; Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D., 84.5; Clint Laye, Cadogan, AB, 78; Trenten Moreno, Winnemucca, Nev., 77; Buck Lunak, Cut Bank, 63; Chance Ames, Rock Springs, Wyo., 62; Trevar McAllister, Polson, no score.

Steer wrestling: Luke Gee, Stanford, 4.2; Landon Beardsworth, Innisfail, AB, 4.4; Jake Nelson, Bozeman, 4.6; Bubba Boots, St. Anthony, Idaho, 4.6; Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 5.3; Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D., 6.2; Ringo Robinson, Caldwel, Idaho, 10.4; Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D., 13.6.

Team roping: Lathen Bryant, Stephenville, Texas-Matt Schieck, Floresville, Texas, 5.3; Jade Stoddard, Sugar City, Idaho-Cole Cooper, Clearmont, Wyo., 5.8; Delon Parker, Worden-Ryan Zurcher, Powell, Wyo., 6.0; Will Powell, St. Ignatius-Riley Bailey, St. Ignatius, 23.0. No time: Travis Tryan, Billings-Justin Viles, Cody, Wyo.; Jesse Popescul, Glentworth, SK-Chad Johnson, Cut Bank; Clayton Miller, Billings-Ross Wagner, Park City; Chance Paradis, Grasmere, BC-Rich Carpenter, Kalispell; Casey Tew, Billings-Clay Futrell, Union Grove, N.C.

Saddle bronc: Logan Hay, Wildwood, AB, 80; Tanner Butner, Daniel, Wyo., 80; Kole Ashbacher, Arrowwood, AB, 76; Ben Andersen, 73; Dawson Dahm, Tomahawk, AB, 70. No score: Josh Davison, Miles City; Johnny Espeland, Tygh Valley, Ore.; Calvin Shaffer, Elgin, Ore.; Jake Burwash, Nanton, AB; Tanner Hollenback, Dillon.

Tie-down roping: Haven Meged, Miles City, 7.6; Logan Bird, Nanton, AB, 9.8; Luke Madsen, Marshalltown, Iowa, 10.8; Luke Landry, Leesville, La., 11.5; John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, 12.5; Shay Keller, Rockglen, SK, 15.9. No time: Chad Johnson, Cut Bank; Joey Dickens, Loveland, Colo.; Kirk Robinson, Innisfail, AB; Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas.

Barrel racing: Taylour Russell, Conrad, 14.54; Jimmie Smith, McDade, Texas, 14.68; Lexi Bath, Jay Em, Wyo., 15.09; Karlee Kalberer, Hazelton, N.D., 15.13; Sheila Handy, Recluse, Wyo., 15.14; Maria Taylor, Saco, 15.55; Casey Wagner, Park City, 19.69; Marty Warren, Deer Park, Wash., 19.73; Latisha Larsen, Forsyth, 20.07; Brenda Sims, Riverton, Wyo., 20.20.

Bull riding: Hawk Whitt, Thermopolis, Wyo., 88; Jake Lockwood, Volborg, 84; Cordell Curtis, Monte Vista, Colo., 52. No score: Nathan Hatchel, Hennessey, Okla.; Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo.; Jess Davison, Miles City; Clay Applegate, Deer Lodge; Connor Murnion, Jordan; Morgan Rising, Carlyle; Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho; Marc Dorendorf, Columbus; Dakota Seymour, Newell, S.D.; T’Jay Allen, Harlem.

