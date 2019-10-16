PRCA NILE

Billings, 7 p.m.

Thursday entries

Subject to change

Bareback: Kevin Lusk, Tucker Zingg, Jake Kesl, Jessy Davis, Cole Reiner, Leighton Berry, Tyler Berghuis, Kyle Bloomquist.

Saddle bronc: Rusty Wright, Spencer Wright, Mitch Pollock, Isaac Diaz, Brody Cress, Shorty Garrett, Chet Johnson, Allen Boore, Cole Elshere, Chuck Schmidt, Chase Brooks, Sage Newman.

Barrel racing: Lisa Anderson, Melissa Thiessen, Jame Harberts, Danyelle Williams, Lexie Goss, Wendy McCaffree, Keira Simonson, Callahan Crossley, Rhonda Nevala, Rene Cloninger.

Bull riding: Wade Berg, Caleb McMillan, Coleman Entze, Stetson Wright, Levi Wilson, Payton Nelson, Bo Vocu, Ryan Walker, Beau Smith, Keenan Kvamme, Kade Bruno, Tristan O’Neal, Ky Hamilton, Dylan Grant, Ty Bertrand.

Note: Entries for steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping will be determined by Wednesday’s slack performance. The top 30 in each event advance with the performance nights determined by random draw.

High school showcase

Bareback: Ty Owens, Townsend; Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena.

Saddle bronc: Garrett Cunningham, Broadus; Orin Muri, Miles City.

Bull riding: Wyle Wells, Browning; Zachary Morrison, Libby.

Barrel racing: Lacey Lawrence, Jordan; Charley Goodknight, Philipsburg.

Steer wrestling: Cole Detton, Great Falls; Jacob Wang, Baker.

Tie-down roping: Grady Larson, Sidney; Roan Burrows, Miles City.

Team roping headers: Bode Spring, Bozeman; Nathan Ruth, Big Timber.

Team roping heelers: Evan Wagner, Whitehall; Roan Burrows, Miles City.

