PRCA
Pendleton Whisky's Let 'er Buck Bucking Stock of the Year awards
Bareback Riding Horse of the Year
1st – Gun Fire, Frontier Rodeo
2nd –OLS Tubs Stevie Nicks, Macza Pro Rodeo
3rd –Famous Dex, Brookman Rodeo
Saddle Bronc Riding Horse of the Year
1st –Black Tie, Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics
2nd –OLS Tubs Get Smart, Macza Pro Rodeo
3rd –South Point, Sutton Rodeo
Bull of the Year
1st – Smoke Stack, Beutler & Son Rodeo
2nd – Wild Onion, Andrews Rodeo
3rd – Gladiator's Hammer, Frontier Rodeo
