Pendleton Whisky's Let 'er Buck Bucking Stock of the Year awards 

Bareback Riding Horse of the Year

1st – Gun Fire, Frontier Rodeo

2nd –OLS Tubs Stevie Nicks, Macza Pro Rodeo

3rd –Famous Dex, Brookman Rodeo

Saddle Bronc Riding Horse of the Year

1st –Black Tie, Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics

2nd –OLS Tubs Get Smart, Macza Pro Rodeo

3rd –South Point, Sutton Rodeo 

Bull of the Year

1st – Smoke Stack, Beutler & Son Rodeo

2nd – Wild Onion, Andrews Rodeo

3rd – Gladiator's Hammer, Frontier Rodeo

