2021 PRCA Pendleton Whisky's Let 'er Buck Bucking Stock of the Year Awards

Bareback Horse of the Year

1. Xplosive Skies – Calgary Stampede, 40 points

2. Gun Fire – Frontier Rodeo, 34 points

3. OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks – Macza Pro Rodeo, 12 points

Saddle Bronc of the Year

1. Onion Ring – Korkow Rodeos, 23 points

2. Wild Cherry – Calgary Stampede, 18 points

3. (Tie) All or Nothing – Andrews Rodeo, 13 points

Kool Toddy – Big Bend Rodeo Co., 13 points

Bull of the Year

1. Chiseled – Powder River Rodeo, 29 points

2. Smoke Stack – Beutler & Son Rodeo, 23 points

3. Resistol's Cliff Hanger – Big Rafter Rodeo, 16 points

SOURCE: PRCA press release.

 

