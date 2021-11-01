2021 PRCA Pendleton Whisky's Let 'er Buck Bucking Stock of the Year Awards
Bareback Horse of the Year
1. Xplosive Skies – Calgary Stampede, 40 points
2. Gun Fire – Frontier Rodeo, 34 points
3. OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks – Macza Pro Rodeo, 12 points
Saddle Bronc of the Year
1. Onion Ring – Korkow Rodeos, 23 points
2. Wild Cherry – Calgary Stampede, 18 points
3. (Tie) All or Nothing – Andrews Rodeo, 13 points
Kool Toddy – Big Bend Rodeo Co., 13 points
Bull of the Year
1. Chiseled – Powder River Rodeo, 29 points
2. Smoke Stack – Beutler & Son Rodeo, 23 points
3. Resistol's Cliff Hanger – Big Rafter Rodeo, 16 points
SOURCE: PRCA press release.
