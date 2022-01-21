SWELS - Xtreme Bulls
Fort Worth, Texas, Jan. 18-19
Bull riding: First round: 1. Grayson Cole, 90, $5,562; 2. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright and Trey Kimzey, 88.5, $3,708 each; 4. (tie) Jace Trosclair, Dalan Duncan and Caleb McMillan, 88, $1,422 each; 7. Parker McCown, 86.5, $742; 8. (tie) Tyler Bingham and Josh Frost, 86, $278 each. * Finals: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 90, $6,675; 2. Josh Frost, 86.5, $5,686; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 178.5 points on two head, $9,271; 2. Josh Frost, 172.5, $7,108; 3. Grayson Cole, 90 on one head, $5,253; 4. Trey Kimzey, 88.5, $3,399; 5. (tie) Dalan Duncan, Caleb McMillan and Jace Trosclair, 88, $1,648 each; 8. Parker McCown, 86.5, $927. *(all totals include ground money).
