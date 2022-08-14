PRCA

Missoula Stampede

Missoula, Aug. 11-13

Bareback: 1. Tristan Hansen, 82, $1,824; 2. Trevar McAllister, 79, $1,382; 3. Leighton Berry, 76, $995; 4. (tie) Brice Patterson and Calder Peterson, 74.5, $525 each; 6. Tucker Zingg, 69, $276.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Brady Boyce and Ty Erickson, 3.7 seconds, $1,940 each; 3. (tie) Billy Boldon and Dakota Eldridge, 3.8, $1,399 each; 5. Bridger Chambers, 4.1, $993; 6. (tie) Caden Camp, Will Lummus, Timmy Sparing and Quentin Wheeler, 4.3, $338 each.

Team roping: 1. Tanner Tomlinson/Patrick Smith, 4.0, $2,520 each; 2. (tie) Tanner James/Max Kuttler, Aaron Tsinigine/Landen Glenn and Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox, 4.9, $1,990 each; 5. Wyatt Bray/Trevor Nowlin, 5.0, $1,459; 6. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.1, $1,194; 7. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 5.3, $796 each; 9. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 5.5, $398; 10. Pedro Egurrola/JC Flake, 5.6, $133.

Saddle bronc: 1. Sage Newman, 86.5, $2,177; 2. (tie) Chase Brooks and Tanner Butner, 84, $1,451 each; 4. Garrett Buckley, 81, $798; 5. Alan Gobert, 80.5, $508; 6. Kolby Wanchuk, 80, $363; 7. Jake Burwash, 78.5, $290; 8. (tie) Allen Boore and Keenan Reinhardt, 75.5, $109 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Reese Riemer, 8.7, $2,540; 2. Stetson Vest, 8.9, $2,209; 3. Jade Gardner, 9.1, $1,878; 4. Adam Gray, 9.3, $1,546; 5. Ty Hedrick, 9.5, $1,215; 6. Haven Meged, 9.8, $884; 7. Chris McCuistion, 9.9, $552; 8. Quinn McQueary, 10.2, $221.

Barrel racing: 1. Taycie Matthews, 17.53, $2,035; 2. Paige Jones, 17.55, $1,744; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 17.56, $1,454; 4. Abigail Knight, 17.67, $1,260; 5. Brittney Barnett, 17.72, $969; 6. Dona Rule, 17.75, $775; 7. Shelby Gill, 17.79, $581; 8. Gayleen Malone, 17.82, $388; 9. Margo Crowther, 17.86, $291; 10. Savannah Bennett, 17.89, $194.

Bull riding: * 1. Trey Kimzey, 78, $3,681; 2. Shane Proctor, 76, $3,199; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Missoula Breakaway Roping

Missoula, Aug. 11-13

Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Cheyanne Guillory and Tiffany Schieck, 1.8, $2,904 each; 3. (tie) Martha Angelone, Jordi Edens, Alex Loiselle, Madison Outhier and Beau Peterson, 2.1, $1,507 each; 8. Shelby Boisjoli, 2.2, $628; 9. (tie) Lynn Rodriguez and Kacie Jo Wiersma, 2.4, $510 each; 11. (tie) Sammy Jo Bird and Jackie Crawford, 2.5, $353 each.

Bozeman Stampede

Bozeman, Aug. 11-13

All-around cowboy: Bridger Chambers, $1,224, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. (tie) Caleb Bennett, and Kaycee Feild, 89, $3,363 each; 3. (tie) Leighton Berry and R.C. Landingham, 88.5, $1,777 each; 5. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Brice Patterson, 86.5, $761 each; 7. Chad Rutherford, 85.5, $508; 8. (tie) Taylor Broussard, Orin Larsen and Clay Stone, 85, $127 each.

Steer wrestling: 1. Levi Rudd, 3.4, $2,011; 2. (tie) Caden Camp and Dakota Eldridge, 3.6, $1,617 each; 4. Bridger Chambers, 4.0, $1,224; 5. Kris Anderson, 4.1, $962; 6. (tie) Luke Gee and Timmy Sparing, 4.3, $568 each; 8. (tie) Brady Boyce, Riley Joyce and Eli Lord, 4.5, $58 each.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Derrick Begay/Ty Romo and Tanner James/Max Kuttler, 4.3, $2,597 each; 3. Cooper White/Tucker White, 4.6, $2,164; 4. Ben Folsom/Matt Williams, 4.7, $1,876; 5. (tie) Kolton Schmidt/Cole Davison and Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, 4.9, $1,443 each; 7. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 5.0, $1,010; 8. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 5.1, $721; 9. Rope Three Irons/Cody Tew, 5.2, $433; 10. Chaz Kananen/Colby Siddoway, 5.7, $144.

Saddle bronc: 1. Tanner Butner, 85, $2,109; 2. Sage Newman, 82.5, $1,617; 3. Cree Minkoff, 77.5, $1,195; 4. Andrew Evjene, 77, $773; 5. Keenan Reinhardt, 74, $492; 6. (tie) Liam Pauley and Stu Wright, 70.5, $316 each; 8. (tie) Cameron Messier and Travis Nelson, 70, $105 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Colton Farquer, 7.8, $2,581; 2. Zack Jongbloed, 8.0, $2,309; 3. Taylor Santos, 8.3, $2,037; 4. (tie) Ladd King and Hunter Reaume, 8.4, $1,630 each; 6. Kyle Lucas, 8.5, $1,222; 7. Jase Staudt, 8.6, $951; 8. Trevor Hale, 8.7, $679; 9. Riley Pruitt, 9.1, $407; 10. (tie) Clayton Miller and Matt Shiozawa, 9.2, $68 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Sissy Winn, 17.41, $2,107; 2. Manchi Nace, 17.53, $1,791; 3. Jane Fambro, 17.55, $1,475; 4. Hailey Garrison, 17.57, $1,264; 5. Paige Jones, 17.58, $1,054; 6. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.62, $738; 7. Gayleen Malone, 17.64, $527; 8. Terri Kirkland, 17.72, $421; 9. Michelle Alley, 17.74, $369; 10. Jessica Bliss, 17.78, $316; 11. Dona Rule, 17.81, $263; 12. (tie) Ashley Castleberry and Margo Crowther, 17.82, $105 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Tristan O'Neal, 73, $7,004; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Bozeman Breakaway Roping

Bozeman, Aug. 11-13

Breakaway roping: 1. Gracely Speth, 1.7, $3,450; 2. (tie) Peggy Garman and Megan Small, 1.8, $2,501 each; 4. (tie) Cheyanne Guillory, Taylor Munsell and Molly Salmond, 2.0, $1,380 each; 7. (tie) Rickie Engesser, Beau Peterson and Jill Tanner, 2.1, $776 each; 10. (tie) Samantha Fulton, Bradi Good, McKenna Hickson and Lauren Hopkins, 2.2, $474 each; 14. (tie) Bailey Kieckbusch, Tiffany Ogren, Madison Outhier and Cadee Williams, 2.3, $108 each.

