PRCA Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo

Brawley, Calif., Nov. 14-15

All-around cowboy: Seth Hall, $2,102, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Garrett Shadbolt, 88, $1,906; 2. Wyatt Denny, 87.5, $1,462; 3. Logan Patterson, 86, $1,080; 4. (tie) Zack Brown and Tray Chambliss III, 84, $572 each; 6. Chad Rutherford, 83, $318; 7. Trenten Montero, 78, $254; 8. Taylor Broussard, 74, $191.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tucker Allen, 4.1, $1,751; 2. (tie) Matt Deskovick and Justin Rockhill, 4.3, $1,409 each; 4. (tie) Dillon Hushour and McLane Arballo, 4.8, $952 each; 6. Josh Garner, 4.9, $609; 7. (tie) Matt Jodie and Luke Branquinho, 5.0, $266 each.

Team roping: 1. Pedro Egurrola/JC Flake, 5.1, $1,629 each; 2. Zach Kilgus/Walt Woodard, 6.1, $1,416; 3. Lane Lowry/Jason Johe, 6.7, $1,204; 4. Clayton Van Aken/Patrick O'Brien, 7.1, $991; 5. Marcus Battaglia/Hector Dukes, 7.2, $779; 6. (tie) Lane Karney/Joseph Shawnego and Colin Begay/Denton Begay, 7.6, $460 each; 8. Pat Boyle/Jared Hixon, 8.8, $142.

Saddle bronc: 1. Colt Gordon, 88.5, $2,267; 2. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright and Logan Cook, 86.5, $1,512 each; 4. (tie) Ryder Wright and Mitch Pollock, 86, $680 each; 6. (tie) Jacob Kammerer and Joaquin Real, 82, $340 each; 8. Rusty Wright, 81.5, $227.

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Seth Hall and Matt Kenney, 10.1, $2,102 each; 3. (tie) Ben Robinson and Matt Shiozawa, 10.6, $1,515 each; 5. Westyn Hughes, 10.7, $1,075; 6. (tie) Kyle Lucas and Colter Sellers, 11.0, $635 each; 8. Mike Johnson, 11.5, $196.

Barrel racing: 1. Megan Champion, 17.15, $1,751; 2. Lori Todd, 17.23, $1,501; 3. Jodi Goodrich, 17.28, $1,251; 4. Tarryn Lee, 17.39, $1,084; 5. Kris Gadbois, 17.48, $834; 6. Nicole DeMers, 17.56, $667; 7. Sarah Kieckhefer, 17.59, $500; 8. Janci Hannen, 17.60, $334; 9. Debbie Langdon, 17.61, $250; 10. Christina Gould, 17.67, $167.

Bull riding: 1. Ky Hamilton, 86.5, $2,764; 2. Laramie Mosley, 86, $2,119; 3. (tie) Colby Demo and Gavin Michel, 84, $1,290 each; 5. Lon Danley, 83.5, $645; 6. Quentin Vaught, 82, $461; 7. Creek Young, 79, $368; 8. (tie) Clayton Sellars and Ruger Piva, 78.5, $138 each.

PRCA Rodeo Austin Xtreme Bulls at the Dell Diamond

Round Rock, Texas, Nov. 13-14

Bull riding: 1. Fletcher Jowers, 92, $10,716; 2. Shane Proctor, 90.5, $8,216; 3. Levi Gray, 89.5, $6,072; 4. (tie) Jeff Askey and Matt Palmer, 89, $3,215 each; 6. Brady Portenier, 87.5, $1,786; 7. J.A. Cezere, 86, $1,429; 8. (tie) Clayton Sellars and Gavin Michel, 85, $536 each.

PRCA Stockyards Pro Rodeo

Fort Worth, Texas, Nov. 13-14

All-around cowboy: Wyatt Rogers, $472, bull riding, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Tim Murphy, 77.5, $523; 2. Tanner Wyatt Phillips, 71, $392; 3. Mike Fred, 69, $262; 4. Danny Weil, 66, $131.

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Landris White and Blake Doyle, 3.5, $958 each; 3. Jacob Edler, 3.7, $547; 4. Gus Franzen, 3.9, $274.

Team roping: 1. Chad Masters/Douglas Rich, 3.8, $1,768 each; 2. (tie) Jake Orman/Brye Crites, Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord and Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 3.9, $1,158 each; 5. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 4.0, $549; 6. (tie) Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison and Tanner Tomlinson/Brady Norman, 4.1, $152 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Jacobs Crawley, 86, $643; 2. Cash Wilson, 80, $483; 3. Dean Wadsworth, 79.5, $322; 4. Brad Bates, 74, $161.

Tie-down roping: 1. Blane Cox, 7.8, $1,162; 2. Treg Schaack, 7.9, $961; 3. (tie) Tyson Durfey and Cody McCartney, 8.0, $661 each; 5. (tie) Chris Demases and Kincade Henry, 8.7, $280 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Kellie Collier, 13.76, $1,251; 2. (tie) Kindyl Scruggs and Molly Otto, 13.83, $983 each; 4. Keyla Polizello Costa, 13.95, $774; 5. Hailey Kinsel, 13.97, $596; 6. Cassidy Champlin, 13.99, $476; 7. Miranda Emmert, 14.00, $357; 8. Cheyenne Wimberley, 14.01, $238; 9. (tie) Sherry Cervi and Katelyn Scott, 14.08, $149 each.

Bull riding: 1. Trey Benton III, 88.5, $944; 2. Matt Palmer, 86, $708; 3. Wyatt Rogers, 83, $472; 4. Brody Yeary, 82, $236.

Tags

Load comments