Pendleton Round-Up
Pendleton, Ore., Sept. 15-18
All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $22,476, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: First round: 1. R.C. Landingham, 87.5, $5,799; 2. Kaycee Feild, 86.5, $4,446; 3. Leighton Berry, 86, $3,286; 4. Clayton Biglow, 85.5, $2,126; 5. Tilden Hooper, 85, $1,353; 6. (tie) Chad Rutherford, Wyatt Denny, Kash Wilson, Tanner Aus and Spur Lacasse, 84, $464 each. Finals: 1. R.C. Landingham, 89.5, $1,650; 2. Clayton Biglow, 87.5, $1,250; 3. Ty Breuer, 86.5, $900; 4. (tie) Leighton Berry and Kaycee Feild, 85.5, $475 each; 6. (tie) Bronc Marriott, Tilden Hooper and Tanner Aus, 83, $83 each. Average: 1. R.C. Landingham, 177 points on two head, $5,799; 2. Clayton Biglow, 173, $4,446; 3. Kaycee Feild, 172, $3,286; 4. Leighton Berry, 171.5, $2,126; 5. Ty Breuer, 169, $1,353; 6. Tilden Hooper, 168, $967; 7. Tanner Aus, 167, $773; 8. Bronc Marriott, 165.5, $580.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. (tie) Bubba Boots and Tristan Martin, 4.5, $3,886 each; 3. Curtis Cassidy, 4.7, $3,073; 4. Caden Camp, 4.9, $2,531; 5. Dirk Tavenner, 5.0, $1,988; 6. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Payden McIntyre, 5.1, $1,175 each; 8. Sam Shelton, 5.2, $362. Second round: 1. Newt Novich, 4.7 seconds, $4,158; 2. Nick Guy, 5.0, $3,615; 3. Jule Hazen, 5.1, $3,073; 4. Jason Thomas, 5.4, $2,531; 5. Landon Beardsworth, 5.5, $1,988; 6. Eli Lord, 5.8, $1,446; 7. (tie) Tucker Allen and Levi Rudd, 5.9, $633 each. Finals: 1. Tristan Martin, 4.4 seconds, $1,334; 2. Dalton Massey, 4.7, $1,104; 3. Bubba Boots, 4.9, $874; 4. Tanner Brunner, 5.9, $644; 5. Landon Beardsworth, 6.0, $414; 6. Chance Gartner, 6.9, $230. Average: 1. Tristan Martin, 15.7 seconds on three head, $6,236; 2. Landon Beardsworth, 17.7, $5,423; 3. Dalton Massey, 18.5, $4,610; 4. Bubba Boots, 18.7, $3,796; 5. Tanner Brunner, 19.5, $2,983; 6. Chance Gartner, 20.4, $2,169; 7. Ryan Bothum, 20.5, $1,356; 8. Nick Guy, 21.1, $542.
Team roping: First round: 1. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.6, $5,277 each; 2. Cory Kidd V/Ryan Motes, 4.8, $4,589; 3. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 5.3, $3,901; 4. Bryan Reay/Phoenix Everano, 5.7, $3,212; 5. (tie) Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler and Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, 5.8, $2,180 each; 7. (tie) Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan and Pedro Egurrola/JC Flake, 6.0, $803 each. Second round: 1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.2, $5,277 each; 2. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.7, $4,589; 3. Cory Kidd V/Ryan Motes, 5.0, $3,901; 4. (tie) Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley and Kolton Schmidt/Wyatt Cox, 5.2, $2,868 each; 6. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 5.3, $1,836; 7. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 5.4, $1,147; 8. Jake Clay/Billie Jack Saebens, 5.6, $459. Finals: 1. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 4.5 seconds, $1,900 each; 2. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 5.4, $1,572; 3. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 6.0, $1,245; 4. Shawn Bird/Justin Viles, 6.3, $917; 5. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 9.3, $590; 6. Jason Stewart/Jace Helton, 11.1, $328. Average: 1. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 17.1 seconds on three head, $7,916 each; 2. Chad Masters/Joseph Harrison, 18.4, $6,883; 3. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill and Shawn Bird/Justin Viles, 18.6, $5,335 each; 5. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 23.0, $3,786; 6. Jason Stewart/Jace Helton, 23.7, $2,753; 7. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 29.0, $1,721; 8. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 29.6, $688.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 91, $5,736; 2. Tegan Smith, 89, $4,398; 3. Ryder Wright, 88, $3,250; 4. (tie) Rusty Wright, Logan Hay, Colt Gordon and Ben Andersen, 87, $1,291 each; 8. (tie) Logan Cook, Brody Cress, Jake Clark and Zeke Thurston, 86, $143 each. Finals: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 91.5 points on Burch Rodeo's Lunatic From Hell, $1,650; 2. Zeke Thurston, 89, $1,250; 3. Rusty Wright, 88.5, $900; 4. (tie) Tegan Smith and Jake Clark, 88, $475 each; 6. Logan Hay, 87.5, $250. Average: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 182.5 points on two head, $5,736; 2. Tegan Smith, 177, $4,398; 3. Rusty Wright, 175.5, $3,250; 4. Zeke Thurston, 175, $2,103; 5. Logan Hay, 174.5, $1,338; 6. Jake Clark, 174, $956; 7. Cody DeMoss, 172.5, $765; 8. Brody Cress, 171, $574.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Haven Meged, 8.1, $4,947; 2. Zack Jongbloed, 8.3, $4,301; 3. Jeff Coelho, 8.5, $3,656; 4. Lane Livingston, 8.7, $3,011; 5. (tie) Ty Holly and Seth Hopper, 9.0, $2,043 each; 7. Clayton Smith, 9.2, $1,075; 8. Jared Parke, 9.3, $430. Second round: 1. Jake Pratt, 8.1, $4,947; 2. Ty Harris, 8.6, $4,301; 3. Riley Pruitt, 9.3, $3,656; 4. Andrew Burks, 9.5, $3,011; 5. Shane Hanchey, 9.6, $2,366; 6. Chance Oftedahl, 9.7, $1,721; 7. (tie) Cooper Mills and Nathan Steinberg, 10.1, $753 each. Finals: 1. Andrew Burks, 7.9, $1,465; 2. Shane Hanchey, 9.0, $1,212; 3. Logan Bird, 9.4, $960; 4. Ty Harris, 9.9, $707; 5. Riley Pruitt, 10.2, $455; 6. Brushton Minton, 10.5, $253. Average: 1. Shane Hanchey, 28.9 seconds on three head, $7,420; 2. Andrew Burks, 29.1, $6,452; 3. Riley Pruitt, 29.2, $5,484; 4. Logan Bird, 30.1, $4,516; 5. Ty Harris, 30.3, $3,549; 6. Brushton Minton, 30.9, $2,581; 7. Zack Jongbloed, 32.1, $1,613; 8. Chance Oftedahl, 33.2, $645.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 28.60, $5,577; 2. Kaite Breazeale, 28.79, $4,780; 3. Leia Pluemer, 28.81, $3,984; 4. Amanda Welsh, 28.82, $3,453; 5. Emily McKinnies, 28.83, $2,656; 6. Mary Shae Thomas, 28.91, $2,125; 7. Cheyenne Allan, 29.16, $1,593; 8. Jackie Ganter, 29.30, $1,062; 9. Chandra Eng, 29.31, $797; 10. Karen Gleason, 29.37, $531. Finals: 1. Leia Pluemer, 28.84 seconds, $2,361; 2. (tie) Cheyenne Allan and Mary Shae Thomas, 28.98, $1,475 each; 4. Chandra Eng, 29.33, $590. Average: 1. Leia Pluemer, 57.65 seconds on two head, $5,577; 2. Mary Shae Thomas, 57.89, $4,780; 3. Cheyenne Allan, 58.14, $3,984; 4. Emily McKinnies, 58.18, $3,453; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 58.47, $2,656; 6. Kaite Breazeale, 58.51, $2,125; 7. Chandra Eng, 58.64, $1,593; 8. Megan Champion, 58.90, $1,062; 9. Jackie Ganter, 59.19, $797; 10. Karen Gleason, 59.48, $531.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Clay Long, 11.4 seconds, $3,949; 2. Chris Glover, 11.8, $3,434; 3. Roger Nonella, 12.8, $2,919; 4. Cooper Mills, 13.0, $2,404; 5. Tuff Hardman, 13.5, $1,889; 6. Clay Smith, 13.6, $1,374; 7. Scott Snedecor, 13.9, $858; 8. (tie) Chet Herren and Taylor Santos, 14.1, $172 each. Second round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 11.4 seconds, $3,949; 2. Slade Wood, 11.6, $3,434; 3. Landon McClaugherty, 11.8, $2,919; 4. (tie) J.D. Yates and Gabe Richardson, 12.7, $2,146 each; 6. Scott Snedecor, 13.9, $1,374; 7. Cole Patterson, 15.3, $858; 8. Trey Wallace, 15.4, $343. Finals: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 13.4 seconds, $1,001; 2. Chet Herren, 15.1, $828; 3. Scott Snedecor, 15.4, $656; 4. Clay Smith, 16.5, $483; 5. Roger Nonella, 17.0, $311; 6. Wade Kane, 26.7, $173. Average: 1. Scott Snedecor, 43.2 seconds on three head, $5,924; 2. Roger Nonella, 46.3, $5,151; 3. Chet Herren, 48.1, $4,378; 4. Landon McClaugherty, 48.6, $3,606; 5. Clay Smith, 50.0, $2,833; 6. Wade Kane, 73.3, $2,060; 7. Howdy McGinn, 31.1 on two head, $1,288; 8. Clay Long, 32.3, $515.
Bull riding: First round: 1. (tie) Boudreaux Campbell, and Billy Quillan, 88.5, $4,980 each; 3. Trevor Reiste, 88, $3,194; 4. Stetson Dell Wright, 87, $2,067; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, 86, $1,315; 6. Sage Kimzey, 85.5, $940; 7. (tie) Jordan Hansen and Parker Breding, 85, $658 each. * Finals: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 89, $2,700; 2. Parker Breding, 79, $2,300; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 176 points on two head, $5,637; 2. Parker Breding, 164, $4,322; 3. Billy Quillan, 88.5 on one head, $3,194; 4. Trevor Reiste, 88, $2,067; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, 86, $1,315; 6. Sage Kimzey, 85.5, $940; 7. Jordan Hansen, 85, $752; 8. Josh Frost, 84.5, $564. *(all totals include ground money).
Montana Circuit Steer Roping Finals
Silesia, Sept. 19
Steer roping: First round: 1. Brett Badgett, 15.9, $723; 2. Caden Camp, 16.8, $542; 3. Bill Benson, 18.2, $362; 4. Dean Hanson, 19.7, $181. Second round: 1. Caleb McMillan, 14.9 seconds, $723; 2. Bill Benson, 15.0, $542; 3. (tie) Hank Hollenbeck and Delon Parker, 16.0, $271 each. Third round: 1. Hank Hollenbeck, 14.7 seconds, $723; 2. Dean Hanson, 15.0, $542; 3. Ty Hedrick, 15.1, $362; 4. Caleb McMillan, 15.4, $181. Fourth round: 1. Dean Hanson, 13.3 seconds, $723; 2. Caleb Berquist, 13.7, $542; 3. Mike Lohof, 14.4, $362; 4. Ty Hedrick, 14.5, $181. Fifth round: 1. Delon Parker, 14.5 seconds, $723; 2. Mike Lohof, 14.7, $542; 3. Bill Benson, 14.8, $362; 4. Hank Hollenbeck, 15.8, $181. Average: 1. Dean Hanson, 65.5 seconds on four head, $2,169; 2. Caleb McMillan, 66.7, $1,627; 3. Bill Benson, 69.6, $1,085; 4. Hank Hollenbeck, 76.9, $542.
Wild Rides Rodeo Dickinson
Dickinson, N.D., Sept. 18
All-around cowboy: Joe Schmidt, $1,411, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tristan Hansen, 81, $1,393; 2. Zachariah Phillips, 77, $1,055; 3. Nate McFadden, 76, $760; 4. Tucker Zingg, 73, $506; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Joe Nelson, 4.0, $1,329; 2. Trevin Baumann, 4.1, $1,100; 3. Wynn Schaack, 4.6, $871; 4. (tie) Tyler Thorson and Jake Kraupie, 4.7, $527 each; 6. Cameron Morman, 4.8, $229.
Team roping: 1. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 5.1, $1,567 each; 2. Shawn Bessette/Jacob Goddard, 5.2, $1,297; 3. Clint Gorrell/Cody Smith, 5.9, $1,027; 4. (tie) Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella and Bodie Mattson/Cash Hetzel, 6.1, $622 each; 6. Nate Horner/Wyett Magilke, 6.2, $270.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Jacob Kammerer, and Sage Newman, 83 points, $1,529 each; 3. K's Thomson, 78, $949; 4. Dusty Hausauer, 76, $633; 5. Kash Deal, 74.5, $369; 6. (tie) Houston Brown and Brand Morgan, 74, $132 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Joe Schmidt, 8.6, $1,411; 2. Ty Hedrick, 8.7, $1,167; 3. Jesse Medearis, 9.4, $924; 4. Jason Lawrence, 10.5, $681; 5. Jason Schaffer, 11.3, $438; 6. Trey Young, 12.2, $243.
Barrel racing: 1. Molly Otto, 17.39, $869; 2. Erin Williams, 17.43, $744; 3. Nicole Bice, 17.46, $620; 4. Jessica Routier, 17.47, $538; 5. Nikki Hansen, 17.61, $414; 6. MacKenzie Benson, 17.67, $331; 7. (tie) Carey Rivinius and Jenna Humble, 17.90, $207 each; 9. Heather Crowley, 17.93, $124; 10. Lindsey Horner, 18.46, $83.
Bull riding: * 1. Coleman Entze, 79, $2,396; 2. Clayton Savage, 77, $2,041; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
