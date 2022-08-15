Cascade Pro Rodeo
Cascade, Aug. 12-13
Bareback: 1. Tucker Zingg, 79, $1,042; 2. Trevar McAllister, 71, $790; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Austin Anderson, 5.7, $1,213; 2. Logan Beattie, 5.9, $1,004; 3. Austin Whitehouse, 6.6, $795; 4. Bridger Chambers, 7.0, $586; 5. Will Lummus, 8.8, $376; 6. Wacey Real Bird, 9.1, $209.
Team roping: 1. Brad Yerian/Brandon Yerian, 4.8, $1,663 each; 2. Miles Kobold/Mason Trollinger, 5.1, $1,376; 3. Jace Johnson/Jake Beard, 5.7, $1,089; 4. Caleb Berquist/Teegan Leno, 5.8, $803; 5. Radley Day/Jared Bilby, 6.0, $516; 6. (tie) Shayne Bishop/Chris Barthelmess and Wyatt Bray/Trevor Nowlin, 6.2, $143 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Qwint Stroh, 80.5, $1,079; 2. Kain Stroh, 73, $818; 3. Kolby Kittson, 71, $589; 4. Keenan Reinhardt, 69, $393; 5. Jesse Kruse, 59, $229; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Wakefield, 8.5, $1,193; 2. Nolan Conway, 9.3, $987; 3. Shay Keller, 9.8, $781; 4. Coltin Rauch, 10.4, $576; 5. Ryan Jarrett, 10.5, $370; 6. Dillon Mundorf, 10.7, $206.
Barrel racing: 1. Tammy Carpenter, 17.52, $1,135; 2. Sissy Winn, 17.56, $973; 3. Cassidy Champlin, 17.61, $811; 4. Brittney Barnett, 17.63, $703; 5. Abigail Knight, 17.66, $541; 6. Hailey Garrison, 17.79, $432; 7. (tie) Rene Cloninger and Tayla Moeykens, 17.88, $270 each; 9. Lexi Bagnell, 17.94, $162; 10. Marlee Mussmann, 18.00, $108.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Cascade Breakaway Roping
Cascade, Aug. 12-13
Breakaway roping: 1. Braylee Shepherd, 2.5 seconds, $2,253; 2. Cheyanne Guillory, 2.6, $1,959; 3. Alicia Bird, 3.1, $1,665; 4. Shaylee Wahl, 3.2, $1,371; 5. Katelin Conway, 3.6, $1,077; 6. Tracey Bolich, 3.7, $784; 7. Beau Peterson, 3.8, $490; 8. Madison Outhier, 4.2, $196.
Bear Paw Roundup
Chinook, Aug. 11-12
All-around cowboy: Landon Williams, $1,523, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Will Norstrom, 72, $1,184; 2. Ty Owens, 69, $790.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jaden Whitman, 4.8, $1,062; 2. Will Powell, 5.1, $797; 3. Quentin Wheeler, 5.8, $531; no other qualified runs.
Team roping: 1. Radley Day/Jared Bilby, 6.2, $954 each; 2. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 7.2, $790; 3. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 7.7, $625; 4. Cadee Williams/Landon Williams, 7.9, $461; 5. Shayne Bishop/Chris Barthelmess, 11.7, $296; 6. Nolan Conway/John Bell, 12.1, $165.
Saddle bronc: 1. Dawson Dahm, 81, $1,501; 2. Andrew Evjene, 71, $1,137; 3. Caleb Meeks, 70, $819; 4. Travis Nelson, 63, $546; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping: 1. Landon Williams, 10.7, $1,062; 2. Nolan Conway, 10.9, $797; 3. Matthew Wznick, 19.5, $531; 4. Corbin Fisher, 19.6, $266.
Barrel racing: 1. Alicia Bird, 18.11, $643; 2. Shelby Gill, 18.14, $559; 3. Justine Doka, 18.24, $475; 4. Adrianna Rohrer, 18.30, $392; 5. Heather Crowley, 18.33, $308; 6. Rene Cloninger, 18.40, $224; 7. Lisa Warfield, 18.67, $140; 8. Laura Kleinjan, 18.70, $56.
Bull riding: * 1. Kobe Whitford, 73, $2,068; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Chinook Breakaway Roping
Chinook, Mont., Aug. 11-12
Breakaway roping: 1. Amanda Coleman, 2.4 seconds, $2,848; 2. Taylor Munsell, 2.7, $2,421; 3. (tie) Taylor Hanchey and Sarah Morrissey, 2.9, $1,851 each; 5. (tie) Tiffany Ogren, Beau Peterson, Hope Thompson and Joey Williams, 3.0, $926 each; 9. (tie) Dusti Stockton and Sarah Verhelst, 3.1, $463 each; 11. Madison Outhier, 3.2, $356; 12. (tie) Alex Loiselle and Aspen Miller, 3.5, $142 each.
Big Timber Weekly Rodeo
Big Timber, Aug. 10
All-around cowboy: Luke Gee, $1,055, bull riding and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Tucker Zingg, 81, $891; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jaret Whitman, 4.2, $538; 2. Kyle Whitaker, 5.0, $403; 3. Jhet Murphy, 5.1, $269; 4. Jaden Whitman, 5.3, $134.
Team roping: 1. Miles Kobold/Mason Trollinger, 6.5, $808 each; 2. Cadee Williams/Landon Williams, 7.2, $606; 3. Shawn Bird/Zachary Schweigert, 8.4, $404; 4. J.R. Winter/Joe Winter, 11.0, $202.
Saddle bronc: 1. Garrett Cunningham, 76, $744; 2. (tie) Talon Elshere and Caleb Meeks, 74, $465 each; 4. Jesse Kruse, 71, $186.
Tie-down roping: 1. Jade Gardner, 10.2, $538; 2. Shay Keller, 11.0, $403; 3. Bode Scott, 12.3, $269; 4. Trevin Baumann, 12.7, $134.
Barrel racing: 1. Tammy Carpenter, 17.81, $559; 2. Tisha Larsen, 17.97, $462; 3. Olivia Grimsley, 18.06, $366; 4. Lisa Warfield, 18.15, $270; 5. Annie Sorge, 18.32, $173; 6. Milee Dailey, 18.33, $96.
Steer roping: First round: 1. (tie) Wade Kane and Ike Sankey, 18.7, $315 each; 3. Mike Lohof, 19.6, $180; 4. Dean Hanson, 20.1, $90. Second round: 1. Caleb Berquist, 15.1, $360; 2. (tie) Ty Fisher and Ike Sankey, 16.0, $225 each; 4. Mike Lohof, 16.7, $90. Average: 1. Ike Sankey, 34.7 seconds on two head, $540; 2. Mike Lohof, 36.3, $405; 3. Ty Hedrick, 37.3, $270; 4. Caleb Berquist, 15.1 on one head, $135.
Bull riding: * 1. Luke Gee, 80, $1,726; 2. Caleb Griego, 76, $1,470; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Lincoln County Fair & Rodeo
Afton, Wyo., Aug. 12-13
All-around cowboy: Garrett Uptain, $412, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Josh Parker, 83, $1,128; 2. Myles Carlson, 80.5, $846; 3. Keenan Hayes, 80, $564; 4. Bubba Holcomb, 79, $282.
Steer wrestling: 1. Coby Brown, 4.4, $1,220; 2. (tie) Tanner Stanger and Dustin Thompson, 4.7, $904 each; 4. (tie) Hoyt Kraeger and Reed Kraeger, 4.8, $484 each; 6. Logan Lemmel, 4.9, $210.
Team roping: 1. Hagen Peterson/Dylin Ahlstrom, 6.4, $963 each; 2. Kolby Bradley/Jade Espenscheid, 7.0, $797; 3. Jade Anderson/Zackery Lewis, 7.8, $631; 4. Tadd Thomas/Jake Freeland, 8.0, $465; 5. Pete Jones/Britt Newman, 11.6, $299; 6. Ben Jordan/Scotty Lauaki, 13.7, $166.
Saddle bronc: 1. Chris Williams, 82, $1,132; 2. Ira Dickinson, 80, $858; 3. J.W. Meiers, 79.5, $618; 4. Garrett Uptain, 79, $412; 5. Ben Kukowski, 77.5, $240; 6. Q Taylor, 76, $172.
Tie-down roping: 1. Jake Hannum, 7.8, $1,343; 2. (tie) Britt Bedke and Hunter Reaume, 8.1, $995 each; 4. Ladd King, 8.6, $648; 5. Tom Simpson, 8.8, $417; 6. Gates Hadley, 9.0, $231.
Barrel racing: 1. Sharon Harrell, 17.76, $745; 2. Haven Jones, 17.92, $648; 3. Chris Gibson, 18.28, $551; 4. Stevie Taylor, 18.67, $453; 5. Callie Jones, 18.82, $356; 6. Kaitlyn Snelling, 18.84, $259; 7. Gracie Perry, 18.87, $162; 8. Tawnee Anderson, 18.98, $65.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
