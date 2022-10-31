Columbia River Circuit Finals

Redmond, Ore., Oct. 20-22

All-around cowboy: Jared Parke, $5,900, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: First round: 1. (tie) Austin Foss, and Trenten Montero, 79, $1,746 each; 3. Payton Wright, 75, $998; 4. (tie) Clay Stone and Mat Turner, 73, $249 each. Second round: 1. Austin Foss, 81, $1,996; 2. Mat Turner, 78, $1,497; 3. Payton Wright, 75, $998; 4. (tie) Dylan Riggins and Clay Stone, 73.5, $249 each. Third round: 1. Austin Foss, 87, $1,996; 2. Clay Stone, 79, $1,497; 3. Trenten Montero, 78.5, $998; 4. Dylan Riggins, 69, $499. Average: 1. Austin Foss, 247 points on three head, $2,994; 2. Clay Stone, 225.5, $2,245; 3. Trenten Montero, 223.5, $1,497; 4. Mat Turner, 218.5, $748.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Blake Knowles, 3.5, $2,052; 2. Cody Cabral, 3.9, $1,539; 3. Dalton Massey, 4.0, $1,026; 4. Jesse Brown, 4.5, $513. Second round: 1. Mike McGinn, 4.0, $2,052; 2. Blake Knowles, 4.3, $1,539; 3. (tie) Cody Cabral, Chance Gartner and Jacob Stacy, 4.5, $513 each. Third round: 1. Kaden Greenfield, 3.6, $2,052; 2. Cody Cabral, 3.7, $1,539; 3. Dalton Massey, 4.7, $1,026; 4. Justin Kimsey, 4.8, $513. Average: 1. Cody Cabral, 12.1 seconds on three head, $3,078; 2. Dalton Massey, 13.9, $2,309; 3. Justin Kimsey, 16.8, $1,539; 4. Kaden Greenfield, 18.8, $770.

Team roping: First round: 1. Brandon Beers/Russell Cardoza, 5.8, $2,052 each; 2. (tie) T.C. Hammack/Jason Duby and Bryan Reay/Brent Falon, 6.6, $1,283 each; 4. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 10.5, $513. Second round: 1. Garrett Rogers/Justin Davis, 4.5, $2,052 each; 2. Jake Stanley/Bucky Campbell, 5.1, $1,539; 3. Jared Parke/Tex Sutfin, 7.0, $1,026; 4. T.C. Hammack/Jason Duby, 7.1, $513. Third round: 1. Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 4.6, $2,052 each; 2. Jared Parke/Tex Sutfin, 5.6, $1,539; 3. T.C. Hammack/Jason Duby, 5.9, $1,026; 4. Bryan Reay/Brent Falon, 6.6, $513. Average: 1. T.C. Hammack/Jason Duby, 19.6 seconds on three head, $3,078 each; 2. Bryan Reay/Brent Falon, 20.9, $2,309; 3. Jared Parke/Tex Sutfin, 12.6 on two head, $1,539; 4. Jeff Flenniken/Jake Minor, 15.2, $770.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Jesse James Kirby, 81.5, $2,052; 2. Kade Bruno, 79.5, $1,539; 3. (tie) Johnny Espeland and Tate Owens, 77, $770 each. Second round: 1. Kade Bruno, 79.5, $2,052; 2. Jesse James Kirby, 75.5, $1,539; 3. Martin Joyce, 72, $1,026; 4. Tate Owens, 56, $513. Third round: 1. Kade Bruno, 84.5, $2,052; 2. Jake Clark, 83, $1,539; 3. Tate Owens, 79, $1,026; 4. Jesse James Kirby, 72, $513. Average: 1. Kade Bruno, 243.5 points on three head, $3,078; 2. Jesse James Kirby, 229, $2,309; 3. Tate Owens, 212, $1,539; 4. Martin Joyce, 147.5 on two head, $770.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Lucas Potter, 8.8, $2,052; 2. Cooper Mills, 9.1, $1,539; 3. Kass Kayser, 9.3, $1,026; 4. Brad Goodrich, 9.8, $513. Second round: 1. Bo Pickett, 8.8, $2,052; 2. Lucas Potter, 8.9, $1,539; 3. Trevor Hale, 9.3, $1,026; 4. (tie) Kass Kayser and Jake Pratt, 10.4, $257 each. Third round: 1. Trevor Hale, 8.1, $2,052; 2. Lucas Potter, 8.8, $1,539; 3. Jared Parke, 9.3, $1,026; 4. Bo Pickett, 10.0, $513. Average: 1. Lucas Potter, 26.5 seconds on three head, $3,078; 2. Kass Kayser, 30.6, $2,309; 3. Jordan Tye, 31.8, $1,539; 4. Jared Parke, 35.0, $770.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. Chelsie Stodghill, 15.05, $2,052; 2. Rachelle Riggers, 15.21, $1,539; 3. Kacey Gartner, 15.24, $1,026; 4. Rainy Robinson, 15.29, $513. Second round: 1. Rachelle Riggers, 15.10, $2,052; 2. Teri Bangart, 15.22, $1,539; 3. Chelsie Stodghill, 15.32, $1,026; 4. (tie) Kacey Gartner and Rainy Robinson, 15.36, $256 each. Third round: 1. Kacey Gartner, 14.92, $2,052; 2. Jessica Lewis, 15.15, $1,539; 3. Tristan Parrish, 15.25, $1,026; 4. Rachelle Riggers, 15.38, $513. Average: 1. Kacey Gartner, 45.52 seconds on three head, $3,077; 2. Rachelle Riggers, 45.69, $2,308; 3. Tristan Parrish, 46.01, $1,539; 4. Rainy Robinson, 46.04, $769.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Taylor Santos, 10.8, $1,293; 2. Howdy McGinn, 15.5, $970; no other qualified runs. Second round: 1. Taylor Santos, 12.4, $1,293; 2. Tom Sorey, 15.2, $970; 3. Roger Nonella, 17.0, $646; 4. Ivan Bigsby, 25.0, $323. Third round: 1. Taylor Santos, 12.0, $1,293; 2. Howdy McGinn, 14.1, $970; 3. Dave Inman, 14.8, $646; 4. Troy Murray, 15.0, $323. Average: 1. Taylor Santos, 35.2 seconds on three head, $1,939; 2. Howdy McGinn, 29.6 on two head, $1,454; 3. Roger Nonella, 35.0, $970; 4. Dave Inman, 14.8 on one head, $485.

Bull riding: * First round: 1. Jordan Spears, 85, $5,084; no other qualified rides. * Second round: 1. Austin Herrera, 73, $5,084; no other qualified rides. * Third round: 1. Jordan Spears, 82, $2,796; 2. Levi Gray, 81, $2,288; no other qualified rides. * Average: 1. Jordan Spears, 167 points on two head, $3,304; 2. Levi Gray, 81 on one head, $2,542; 3. Austin Herrera, 73, $1,779; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

