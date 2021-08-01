Marias River Stampede

Shelby, July 23-24

All-around cowboy: Caden Camp, $933, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. (tie) Troy Kirkpatrick, and Calder Peterson, on JS Rodeo's High Queen, 75, $740 each; 3. Dalton May, 73, $423; 4. Bruin Bradshaw, 70, $212.

Steer wrestling: 1. Caden Camp, 6.0, $658; 2. Jaret Whitman, 7.0, $494; 3. Newt Novich, 14.9, $329; 4. Cody Wiberg, 21.0, $165.

Team roping: 1. Rope Three Irons/Colten Fisher, 5.3, $886 each; 2. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 6.0, $733; 3. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 6.2, $580; 4. Dustin Probert/Alex Watson, 6.3, $428; 5. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 6.5, $275; 6. Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard, 6.9, $153.

Saddle bronc: 1. Cree Minkoff, 82, $1,034; 2. Liam Pauley, 77, $776; 3. Alan Gobert, 76, $517; 4. Dusty Morigeau, 70, $259.

Tie-down roping: 1. Jade Gardner, 8.8, $771; 2. (tie) Ty Wagner and J Billingsley, 10.1, $482 each; 4. Shane Smith, 10.5, $193.

Barrel racing: 1. Tia Murphy, 17.61, $656; 2. Alicia Bird, 17.69, $571; 3. Taylour Russell, 17.72, $485; 4. Gayleen Malone, 17.82, $399; 5. (tie) Lexi Bagnell and Cierra Erickson, 18.07, $271 each; 7. Jamie Harberts, 18.16, $143; 8. Lisa Warfield, 18.24, $57.

Bull riding: * 1. Kobe Whitford, 83, $1,267; 2. Cole Wagner, 80, $1,036; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Central Montana Ram Pro Rodeo

Lewistown, July 28-29

All-around cowboy: Trevin Baumann, $1,628, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.

Bareback: 1. Austin Foss, 89, $1,588; 2. Tristan Hansen, 84, $1,203; 3. (tie) Jacob Lees, Cooper Bennett and Bronc Marriott, 82, $594 each; 6. Wyatt Denny, 78, $241.

Steer wrestling: 1. Kyle Callaway, 3.4, $1,963; 2. Kyle Irwin, 3.9, $1,624; 3. Bridger Chambers, 4.4, $1,286; 4. Marc Joiner, 4.5, $948; 5. Trevin Baumann, 4.8, $609; 6. Kris Anderson, 5.0, $338.

Team roping: 1. Clay Robertson/Caleb Guardipee, 4.5, $1,740 each; 2. Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 4.7, $1,513; 3. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 4.9, $1,286; 4. Britt Williams/Derick Fleming, 6.2, $1,059; 5. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 6.3, $832; 6. J.R. Winter/Shane Bessette, 6.8, $605; 7. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 7.6, $378; 8. Cort Scheer/Cody DeMoss, 8.3, $151.

Saddle bronc: 1. Parker Kempfer, 88.5, $3,271; 2. Lefty Holman, 87, $2,508; 3. Ben Andersen, 86, $1,854; 4. Tanner Butner, 85.5, $1,199; 5. Layton Green, 85, $763; 6. Kolby Wanchuk, 83, $545; 7. (tie) Chase Brooks and Jarrod Hammons, 82.5, $382 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Macon Murphy, 7.6, $2,130; 2. Ace Slone, 8.8, $1,852; 3. Justin Smith, 9.0, $1,574; 4. Landon Williams, 9.1, $1,296; 5. Trevin Baumann, 9.4, $1,018; 6. Haven Meged, 9.5, $741; 7. Caleb Berquist, 9.8, $463; 8. Caleb McMillan, 9.9, $185.

Barrel racing: 1. Kelly Bruner, 17.27, $2,038; 2. Maggie Poloncic, 17.28, $1,732; 3. Lexi Bagnell, 17.38, $1,427; 4. Manchi Nace, 17.47, $1,223; 5. Tayla Moeykens, 17.48, $1,019; 6. (tie) Paige Jones and Callahan Tryan, 17.52, $611 each; 8. Katie Halbert, 17.54, $408; 9. Destri Devenport, 17.58, $357; 10. Carly Taylor, 17.63, $306; 11. Charlene Aberg, 17.65, $255; 12. Abby Pursifull, 17.66, $204.

Bull riding: 1. Morgan Rising, 84, $1,762; 2. (tie) Connor Murnion and Wyatt Covington, 82, $1,148 each; 4. Cole Wagner, 77, $641; 5. Parker Breding, 76, $374; 6. Toby Collins, 69, $267.

Lewistown Breakaway Roping

July 28-29

Breakaway roping: 1. Bethanie Shofner, 1.60, $3,591; 2. (tie) Hope Thompson, Courtney Wood, Gracely Speth, Kooper Bott and Callahan Otoupalik, 2.20, $1,903 each; 7. (tie) Lari Dee Guy and Cheyenne Britain, 2.30, $853 each; 9. Madison Outhier, 2.40, $718; 10. Brittany Martin, 2.50, $628; 11. (tie) Taylor Engesser and Celie Salmond, 2.60, $494 each; 13. Cadee Williams, 2.80, $359; 14. (tie) Amanda Coleman and Shelby Rasmussen, 2.90, $224 each.

