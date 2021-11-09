Bulls in the Ballpark

Round Rock, Texas, Nov. 5-6

Bull riding: 1. Bubba Greig, 90.5, $10,575; 2. Ruger Piva, 90, $8,108; 3. Fletcher Jowers, 88, $5,993; 4. Braden Richardson, 87, $3,878; 5. Jace Trosclair, 85.5, $2,468; 6. Lukasey Morris, 84, $1,763; 7. Wyatt Rogers, 81, $1,410; 8. Dalton Sanchez, 80, $1,058.

Roping Fiesta

San Angelo, Texas, Oct. 30-31

All-around cowboy: Taylor Santos, $2,765, tie-down roping and steer roping.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Kincade Henry, 9.7, $3,026; 2. Lucas Potter, 9.9, $2,504; 3. Westyn Hughes, 10.1, $1,982; 4. Cory Solomon, 10.4, $1,461; 5. Ty Harris, 10.8, $939; 6. Cody Huber, 11.1, $522. Second round: 1. (tie) Cory Solomon and Taylor Santos, 9.4, $2,765 each; 3. Quade Hiatt, 9.5, $1,982; 4. Ryan Jarrett, 9.7, $1,461; 5. Marty Yates, 9.8, $939; 6. Haven Meged, 10.0, $522. Third round: 1. Andrew Burks, 8.1, $3,026; 2. Marcos Costa, 9.5, $2,504; 3. Marty Yates, 10.1, $1,982; 4. Shane Hanchey, 10.2, $1,461; 5. Brushton Minton, 10.5, $939; 6. Haven Meged, 10.6, $522. Finals: 1. (tie) Blane Cox and Haven Meged, 9.1, $700 each; 3. Caleb Smidt, 9.2, $400; 4. Cory Solomon, 9.4, $200. Average: 1. Cory Solomon, 41.4 seconds on four head, $6,051; 2. Caleb Smidt, 42.2, $5,008; 3. Marty Yates, 42.5, $3,965; 4. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Haven Meged, 45.1, $2,400 each; 6. Kincade Henry , 46.4, $1,043.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Garrett Hale, 12.3, $2,353; 2. (tie) Cash Myers and Cody Lee, 13.5, $1,744 each; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 14.2, $1,136; 5. Scott Snedecor, 14.5, $730; 6. Thomas Smith, 15.5, $406. Second round: 1. Tanner Green, 11.1, $2,353; 2. Dalton Walker, 12.3, $1,947; 3. Jason Stockton, 12.4, $1,541; 4. Ty Williams, 12.8, $1,136; 5. (tie) Chet Herren and Cash Myers, 13.5, $568 each. Third round: 1. Shay Good, 11.2, $2,353; 2. Slade Wood, 11.8, $1,947; 3. Scott Snedecor, 12.1, $1,541; 4. Cash Myers, 12.2, $1,136; 5. Clay Long, 12.5, $730; 6. Vin Fisher Jr., 12.6, $406. Finals: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 12.8, $600; 2. Roger Branch, 13.0, $450; 3. Cody Lee, 13.5, $300; 4. Garrett Hale, 14.9, $150. Average: 1. Cody Lee, 53.8 seconds on four head, $4,706; 2. Cash Myers, 54.5, $3,894; 3. Vin Fisher Jr., 58.9, $3,083; 4. Chet Herren, 63.4, $2,272; 5. Garrett Hale, 63.7, $1,460; 6. Roger Branch, 65.1, $811.

