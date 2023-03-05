PRCA
Matagorda County Fair & Livestock Exposition
Bay City, Texas, March 2-4
Bareback: 1. Sam Petersen, 86, $1,504; 2. Jacob Lees, 82.5, $1,140; 3. (tie) Leighton Berry and Jacek Frost, 81, $684 each; 5. (tie) Kash Martin and A.J. Ruth, 80.5, $274 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Heath Thomas, 3.7, $1,690; 2. Slammer Powers, 3.8, $1,399; 3. (tie) Termaine Debose and Ty Erickson, 4.0, $962 each; 5. Darcy Kersh, 4.2, $525; 6. Matt Reeves, 4.5, $291.
Team roping: 1. Slade Wood/Logan Moore, 4.3, $1,813 each; 2. Lathen Bryant/Matt Schieck, 4.7, $1,500; 3. Brandon Beers/Daniel Braman IV, 5.2, $1,188; 4. Casey Tew/Boogie Ray, 5.4, $875; 5. Andrew Livingston/Seth Smithson, 5.6, $563; 6. Deets Davis/Kaleb Friedel, 5.8, $313.
Saddle bronc: 1. Will Pollock, 85.5, $1,709; 2. Logan Cook, 85, $1,295; 3. Reed Neely, 84, $932; 4. Isaac Richard, 83.5, $622; 5. Ira Dickinson, 83, $363; 6. Jake Finlay, 82, $259.
Tie-down roping: 1. Beau Cooper, 8.6, $1,751; 2. Sy Felton, 8.9, $1,449; 3. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Jose Mendietta III, 9.0, $997 each; 5. Joe Keating, 9.1, $544; 6. Ace Slone, 9.2, $302.
Barrel racing: 1. Grace Gardiner, 13.96, $1,559; 2. Kim Schulze, 13.97, $1,337; 3. (tie) Stephanie Fryar, Jackie Ganter, Billie Harmon and Sophie Nolen, 14.01, $854 each; 7. Alex Odle, 14.02, $446; 8. Keyla Costa, 14.05, $297; 9. Jimmie Smith-Tew, 14.10, $223; 10. Tarryn Lee, 14.12, $149.
Bull riding: 1. Cannon Cravens, 88, $2,020; 2. Braydan Kilcrease, 84, $1,548; 3. Deklan Garland, 83, $1,144; 4. Trey Benton III, 82, $741; 5. Caleb McCaslin, 81, $471; no other qualified rides.
Big V Feeds Pro Rodeo
Mcalester, Okla., March 3-4
Bareback: 1. Jayco Roper, 85, $1,008; 2. Andy Gingerich, 84, $764; 3. Tanner Fine, 80.5, $550; 4. (tie) Mark Kreder and Sam Petersen, 80, $290 each; 6. Kash Martin, 78, $153.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Gus Franzen and Denton Good, 4.6, $1,320 each; 3. (tie) Denver Berry, Denard Butler, Mason Couch, Taylor Pavlovsky and Cal Wolfe, 5.9, $468 each.
Team roping: 1. Klay Yaussi/Kash Yaussi, 7.0, $1,125 each; 2. Cody Camerer/Blayne Horne, 7.1, $931; 3. Kyon Kreutzer/Clancey Kreutzer, 7.7, $737; 4. Corben Culley/Levi Pettigrew, 8.0, $543; 5. Jacob Webb/Jay Morgan, 8.4, $349; 6. Tyler Hobert/Shannon Frascht, 12.8, $194.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cable Wareham, 86, $1,086; 2. Walker Rezzonico, 81, $823; 3. Lavern Borntreger, 79, $592; 4. Trent Burd, 78.5, $395; 5. (tie) Caleb Newell and Weston Patterson, 78, $197 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Rowdy Nimrod, 7.8, $1,302; 2. (tie) Jarvis Demery, Ryan Jarrett and Jack Vanderlans, 8.7, $853 each; 5. Cash Hooper, 9.0, $404; 6. Ty Wagner, 9.3, $224.
Bull riding: * 1. Chauk Dees, 87.5, $1,454; 2. Tyler Bingham, 87, $1,131; 3. Brett McAbee Jr, 86.5, $848; 4. Trey Holston, 84, $606; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
