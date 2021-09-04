Wild Rides Rodeo Killdeer
Killdeer, N.D., Sept. 3
All-around cowboy: Caden Camp, $1,376, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Ty Breuer, 87, $1,415; 2. Tanner Aus, 86, $1,072; 3. Nate McFadden, 81, $772; 4. Clay Jorgenson, 79, $514; 5. Tyler Berghuis, 74, $300; 6. Tucker Zingg, 73, $214.
Steer wrestling: 1. Sterling Lee, 3.9, $1,247; 2. (tie) Logan Lemmel and Tyler Thorson, 4.0, $925 each; 4. Tyler Byrne, 4.2, $602; 5. (tie) Colby Anders, Carson Good and Danger Wheeler, 4.3, $201 each.
Team roping: 1. Braden Pirrung/Coley Nicholls, 5.7, $1,663 each; 2. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 5.8, $1,376; 3. Reece Weber/Matt Kasner, 6.1, $1,089; 4. Chasyn Ystaas/Chad Ystaas, 7.7, $803; 5. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 9.8, $516; 6. (tie) Cooper Brott/Riley Wakefield and Guy Howell/Levi O'Keeffe, 10.7, $143 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cole Elshere, 83, $1,740; 2. (tie) Tate Thybo, Ty Manke and Jacob Kammerer, 79.5, $967 each; 5. Cash Wilson, 77, $369; 6. Chuck Schmidt, 76.5, $264.
Tie-down roping: 1. Cody Darnell, 7.0, $1,329; 2. Myles Kenzy, 7.6, $1,100; 3. Kane Gjermundson, 8.0, $871; 4. Thane Lockhart, 8.2, $642; 5. Lane Day, 8.5, $412; 6. Trey Young, 9.0, $229.
Barrel racing: 1. Kailee Webb, 17.05, $889; 2. Jessica Routier, 17.26, $762; 3. Summer Kosel, 17.34, $635; 4. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.37, $551; 5. Lindsay Kruse, 17.41, $423; 6. Lakken Bice, 17.48, $339; 7. Ashley Day, 17.69, $254; 8. Ellie Bard, 17.70, $169; 9. Lindsey Horner, 17.74, $127; 10. (tie) TK Leibrand and Kristi Steffes, 17.75, $42 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Jeff Bertus, 82, $2,634; 2. Corey Maier, 81, $2,244; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Killdeer Breakaway Roping
Killdeer, N.D., Sept. 3
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Morgan Foss and Talli Pokorny, 2.10, $1,475 each; 3. (tie) Jackie Crawford, Lacey Hewitt and Amber Carson, 2.20, $961 each; 6. (tie) Rickie Engesser, Sarah Verheilst, Brooklyn Berg and Taylor Munsell, 2.30, $257 each.
Killdeer Breakaway Roping
Killdeer, N.D., Sept. 2
Breakaway roping: 1. Joey Williams, 1.90, $2,024; 2. (tie) Rickie Engesser and Taylor Engesser, 2.00, $1,628 each; 4. (tie) Kassie Kautzman and Syerra C.Y. Christensen, 2.20, $1,100 each; 6. (tie) Sarah Morrissey, Jennifer Belkham, Jessica Magilke, Kirby Eppert and Tanegai Zilverberg, 2.30, $264 each.
Big Timber Weekly Rodeo
Big Timber, Sept. 1
All-around cowboy: Taylor Santos, $504, tie-down roping and steer roping.
Bareback: 1. Luke Wozney, 84.5, $526; 2. Tucker Zingg, 77, $316; 3. Brandley Peabody, 68, $211.
Steer wrestling: 1. Scott Guenthner, 4.0, $338; 2. Trevin Baumann, 4.3, $254; 3. Tanner Milan, 4.5, $169; 4. Luke Gee, 4.8, $85.
Team roping: 1. Chase Mitchell/Matt Robertson, 5.9, $714 each; 2. (tie) Cody Tew/Trae Smith and Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 6.3, $447 each; 4. Dustin Probert/Alex Watson, 7.0, $179.
Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Kittson, 82.5, $556; 2. JC DeSaveur, 80, $417; 3. Brand Morgan, 75, $278; 4. Connor Murnion, 74.5, $139.
Tie-down roping: 1. Taylor Santos, 8.6, $504; 2. Treston Vermandel, 8.7, $378; 3. Kevin Peterson, 8.8, $252; 4. Shay Keller, 9.9, $126.
Barrel racing: 1. Jennifer Kalafatic, 17.72, $395; 2. Gayleen Malone, 17.82, $327; 3. Brooke Wilson, 17.90, $259; 4. Shawnee Williams, 17.93, $191; 5. Erin Williams, 17.96, $123; 6. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 18.00, $68.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Chet Herren, 12.1, $483; 2. Cody Lee, 12.4, $363; 3. Thomas Smith, 13.4, $242; 4. Coy Thompson, 15.5, $121. Second round: 1. Thomas Smith, 12.5, $483; 2. Cody Lee, 14.9, $363; 3. Chet Herren, 16.7, $242; 4. Dean Hanson, 18.3, $121. Average: 1. Thomas Smith, 25.9 seconds on two head, $725; 2. Cody Lee, 27.3, $544; 3. Chet Herren, 28.8, $363; 4. Travis Mills, 43.7, $181.
Bull riding: * 1. Cole Wagner, 77, $672; 2. Jake Gardner, 72, $550; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Range Days Rodeo
Rapid City, S.D., Aug. 25-28
All-around cowboy: Riley Wakefield, $1,167, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Ty Breuer, 87.5, $1,985; 2. R.C. Landingham, 85, $1,522; 3. Tanner Aus, 82.5, $1,125; 4. Tyler Berghuis, 81, $728; 5. Keenan Hayes, 80.5, $463; 6. (tie) Zachariah Phillips and Lane McGehee, 80, $298 each; 8. Tucker Zingg, 78, $199.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tait Kvistad, 4.9, $2,393; 2. Blare Romsa, 5.0, $2,141; 3. Jason Reiss, 5.1, $1,889; 4. Cameron Morman, 5.2, $1,637; 5. Newt Novich, 5.4, $1,386; 6. Cyler Dowling, 5.5, $1,134; 7. (tie) Riley Wakefield and Scott Kleeman, 5.6, $756 each; 9. Cole Trainor, 5.7, $378; 10. Dru Melvin, 5.9, $126.
Team roping: 1. Travis Stovall/Parker Murnion, 5.3, $3,411 each; 2. Zane Murphy/Dusty Taylor, 5.4, $3,052; 3. (tie) Jace Johnson/Cesar de la Cruz and Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 5.5, $2,514 each; 5. (tie) Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts and Jhett Trenary/Jorge Cruz, 5.7, $1,795 each; 7. (tie) Caden Camp/Delon Parker and Guy Howell/Levi O'Keeffe, 5.8, $1,077 each; 9. Jon Peterson/Riley Curuchet, 5.9, $539; 10. Tucker McDaniel/Clint Cobb, 6.0, $180.
Saddle bronc: 1. Lane Schuelke, 83.5, $2,572; 2. Jake Watson, 82.5, $1,972; 3. Cole Elshere, 81.5, $1,457; 4. (tie) Kash Deal and Wyatt Hageman, 80, $772 each; 6. JJ Elshere, 79.5, $429; 7. (tie) Chuck Schmidt and Cash Wilson, 78, $300 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Tyler Boxleitner, 9.1 seconds, $2,608; 2. Tanner McInerney, 9.5, $2,333; 3. Cody Darnell, 9.6, $2,059; 4. Brandt Ross, 10.1, $1,784; 5. Thane Lockhart, 10.3, $1,510; 6. (tie) Logan Vick, Caleb Berquist and Westyn Hughes, 10.4, $961 each; 9. Riley Wakefield, 10.6, $412; 10. Kane Gjermundson, 10.7, $137.
Barrel racing: 1. Summer Kosel, 15.51, $2,305; 2. Kari Addison, 15.58, $1,959; 3. Shali Lord, 15.60, $1,613; 4. Timber Allenbrand, 15.62, $1,383; 5. Lindsey Horner, 15.66, $1,152; 6. Emily Miller-Beisel, 15.73, $807; 7. Maggie Poloncic, 15.79, $576; 8. Jessica Routier, 15.83, $461; 9. Hallie Fulton, 15.84, $403; 10. (tie) Jamie Chaffin and Amanda Welsh, 15.85, $317 each; 12. Shaw Nelson, 15.94, $230.
Bull riding: * 1. Levi Schonebaum, 84.5 $3,826; 2. Mason Moody, 82, $3,157; 3. Clayton Savage, 72, $2,583; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.