Killdeer, N.D., Sept. 3

All-around cowboy: Caden Camp, $1,376, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Ty Breuer, 87, $1,415; 2. Tanner Aus, 86, $1,072; 3. Nate McFadden, 81, $772; 4. Clay Jorgenson, 79, $514; 5. Tyler Berghuis, 74, $300; 6. Tucker Zingg, 73, $214.

Steer wrestling: 1. Sterling Lee, 3.9, $1,247; 2. (tie) Logan Lemmel and Tyler Thorson, 4.0, $925 each; 4. Tyler Byrne, 4.2, $602; 5. (tie) Colby Anders, Carson Good and Danger Wheeler, 4.3, $201 each.

Team roping: 1. Braden Pirrung/Coley Nicholls, 5.7, $1,663 each; 2. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 5.8, $1,376; 3. Reece Weber/Matt Kasner, 6.1, $1,089; 4. Chasyn Ystaas/Chad Ystaas, 7.7, $803; 5. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 9.8, $516; 6. (tie) Cooper Brott/Riley Wakefield and Guy Howell/Levi O'Keeffe, 10.7, $143 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Cole Elshere, 83, $1,740; 2. (tie) Tate Thybo, Ty Manke and Jacob Kammerer, 79.5, $967 each; 5. Cash Wilson, 77, $369; 6. Chuck Schmidt, 76.5, $264.

Tie-down roping: 1. Cody Darnell, 7.0, $1,329; 2. Myles Kenzy, 7.6, $1,100; 3. Kane Gjermundson, 8.0, $871; 4. Thane Lockhart, 8.2, $642; 5. Lane Day, 8.5, $412; 6. Trey Young, 9.0, $229.

Barrel racing: 1. Kailee Webb, 17.05, $889; 2. Jessica Routier, 17.26, $762; 3. Summer Kosel, 17.34, $635; 4. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.37, $551; 5. Lindsay Kruse, 17.41, $423; 6. Lakken Bice, 17.48, $339; 7. Ashley Day, 17.69, $254; 8. Ellie Bard, 17.70, $169; 9. Lindsey Horner, 17.74, $127; 10. (tie) TK Leibrand and Kristi Steffes, 17.75, $42 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Jeff Bertus, 82, $2,634; 2. Corey Maier, 81, $2,244; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Killdeer Breakaway Roping

Killdeer, N.D., Sept. 3

Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Morgan Foss and Talli Pokorny, 2.10, $1,475 each; 3. (tie) Jackie Crawford, Lacey Hewitt and Amber Carson, 2.20, $961 each; 6. (tie) Rickie Engesser, Sarah Verheilst, Brooklyn Berg and Taylor Munsell, 2.30, $257 each.

Killdeer Breakaway Roping

Killdeer, N.D., Sept. 2

Breakaway roping: 1. Joey Williams, 1.90, $2,024; 2. (tie) Rickie Engesser and Taylor Engesser, 2.00, $1,628 each; 4. (tie) Kassie Kautzman and Syerra C.Y. Christensen, 2.20, $1,100 each; 6. (tie) Sarah Morrissey, Jennifer Belkham, Jessica Magilke, Kirby Eppert and Tanegai Zilverberg, 2.30, $264 each.

Big Timber Weekly Rodeo

Big Timber, Sept. 1

All-around cowboy: Taylor Santos, $504, tie-down roping and steer roping.

Bareback: 1. Luke Wozney, 84.5, $526; 2. Tucker Zingg, 77, $316; 3. Brandley Peabody, 68, $211.

Steer wrestling: 1. Scott Guenthner, 4.0, $338; 2. Trevin Baumann, 4.3, $254; 3. Tanner Milan, 4.5, $169; 4. Luke Gee, 4.8, $85.

Team roping: 1. Chase Mitchell/Matt Robertson, 5.9, $714 each; 2. (tie) Cody Tew/Trae Smith and Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 6.3, $447 each; 4. Dustin Probert/Alex Watson, 7.0, $179.

Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Kittson, 82.5, $556; 2. JC DeSaveur, 80, $417; 3. Brand Morgan, 75, $278; 4. Connor Murnion, 74.5, $139.

Tie-down roping: 1. Taylor Santos, 8.6, $504; 2. Treston Vermandel, 8.7, $378; 3. Kevin Peterson, 8.8, $252; 4. Shay Keller, 9.9, $126.

Barrel racing: 1. Jennifer Kalafatic, 17.72, $395; 2. Gayleen Malone, 17.82, $327; 3. Brooke Wilson, 17.90, $259; 4. Shawnee Williams, 17.93, $191; 5. Erin Williams, 17.96, $123; 6. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 18.00, $68.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Chet Herren, 12.1, $483; 2. Cody Lee, 12.4, $363; 3. Thomas Smith, 13.4, $242; 4. Coy Thompson, 15.5, $121. Second round: 1. Thomas Smith, 12.5, $483; 2. Cody Lee, 14.9, $363; 3. Chet Herren, 16.7, $242; 4. Dean Hanson, 18.3, $121. Average: 1. Thomas Smith, 25.9 seconds on two head, $725; 2. Cody Lee, 27.3, $544; 3. Chet Herren, 28.8, $363; 4. Travis Mills, 43.7, $181.

Bull riding: * 1. Cole Wagner, 77, $672; 2. Jake Gardner, 72, $550; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Range Days Rodeo

Rapid City, S.D., Aug. 25-28

All-around cowboy: Riley Wakefield, $1,167, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Ty Breuer, 87.5, $1,985; 2. R.C. Landingham, 85, $1,522; 3. Tanner Aus, 82.5, $1,125; 4. Tyler Berghuis, 81, $728; 5. Keenan Hayes, 80.5, $463; 6. (tie) Zachariah Phillips and Lane McGehee, 80, $298 each; 8. Tucker Zingg, 78, $199.

Steer wrestling: 1. Tait Kvistad, 4.9, $2,393; 2. Blare Romsa, 5.0, $2,141; 3. Jason Reiss, 5.1, $1,889; 4. Cameron Morman, 5.2, $1,637; 5. Newt Novich, 5.4, $1,386; 6. Cyler Dowling, 5.5, $1,134; 7. (tie) Riley Wakefield and Scott Kleeman, 5.6, $756 each; 9. Cole Trainor, 5.7, $378; 10. Dru Melvin, 5.9, $126.

Team roping: 1. Travis Stovall/Parker Murnion, 5.3, $3,411 each; 2. Zane Murphy/Dusty Taylor, 5.4, $3,052; 3. (tie) Jace Johnson/Cesar de la Cruz and Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 5.5, $2,514 each; 5. (tie) Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts and Jhett Trenary/Jorge Cruz, 5.7, $1,795 each; 7. (tie) Caden Camp/Delon Parker and Guy Howell/Levi O'Keeffe, 5.8, $1,077 each; 9. Jon Peterson/Riley Curuchet, 5.9, $539; 10. Tucker McDaniel/Clint Cobb, 6.0, $180.

Saddle bronc: 1. Lane Schuelke, 83.5, $2,572; 2. Jake Watson, 82.5, $1,972; 3. Cole Elshere, 81.5, $1,457; 4. (tie) Kash Deal and Wyatt Hageman, 80, $772 each; 6. JJ Elshere, 79.5, $429; 7. (tie) Chuck Schmidt and Cash Wilson, 78, $300 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Tyler Boxleitner, 9.1 seconds, $2,608; 2. Tanner McInerney, 9.5, $2,333; 3. Cody Darnell, 9.6, $2,059; 4. Brandt Ross, 10.1, $1,784; 5. Thane Lockhart, 10.3, $1,510; 6. (tie) Logan Vick, Caleb Berquist and Westyn Hughes, 10.4, $961 each; 9. Riley Wakefield, 10.6, $412; 10. Kane Gjermundson, 10.7, $137.

Barrel racing: 1. Summer Kosel, 15.51, $2,305; 2. Kari Addison, 15.58, $1,959; 3. Shali Lord, 15.60, $1,613; 4. Timber Allenbrand, 15.62, $1,383; 5. Lindsey Horner, 15.66, $1,152; 6. Emily Miller-Beisel, 15.73, $807; 7. Maggie Poloncic, 15.79, $576; 8. Jessica Routier, 15.83, $461; 9. Hallie Fulton, 15.84, $403; 10. (tie) Jamie Chaffin and Amanda Welsh, 15.85, $317 each; 12. Shaw Nelson, 15.94, $230.

Bull riding: * 1. Levi Schonebaum, 84.5 $3,826; 2. Mason Moody, 82, $3,157; 3. Clayton Savage, 72, $2,583; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

