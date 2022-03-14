PRCA
94th Annual Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo
Arcadia, Fla., March 10-13
All-around cowboy: Zachary Jongbloed, $3,243, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Jess Pope, 89.5, $4,124; 2. Ty Pope, 87, $3,162; 3. Mason Clements, 85.5, $2,337; 4. (tie) Pascal Isabelle and Bodee Lammers, 85, $1,237 each; 6. Cooper Cooke, 84.5, $687; 7. (tie) Ben Kramer and Tim O'Connell, 84, $481 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Marc Joiner, 4.3, $2,858; 2. Justin Kimsey, 4.5, $2,557; 3. (tie) J.W. Ery and Nick Guy, 4.6, $2,106 each; 5. (tie) Caden Camp and Eli Lord, 4.7, $1,504 each; 7. (tie) Kalane Anders and Talon Roseland, 4.8, $902 each; 9. Zack Jongbloed, 5.0, $451; 10. Clint Thomas, 5.3, $150.
Team roping: 1. Shay Dixon Carroll/Evan Arnold, 4.9, $3,158 each; 2. (tie) Braxton Culpepper/Brad Culpepper, Keven Daniel/Adam Plyler and Dalton Turner/Trent Vaught, 5.0, $2,707 each; 5. (tie) Justin Pruitt/Blaine Turner and Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 5.1, $2,143 each; 7. Clint Keller/Morgan Jones, 5.2, $1,805; 8. (tie) Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer and Bradley Massey/Reno Gonzales, 5.3, $1,466 each; 10. Karter Kagel/Jacob Goddard, 5.4, $1,128; 11. (tie) Thomas Braman/Justin Delagarza, Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson and Arky Rogers/Kyle Lawrence, 5.5, $376 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Rusty Wright, 89, $4,258; 2. Ryder Wright, 86.5, $3,265; 3. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Zeke Thurston, 86, $1,987 each; 5. (tie) Jake Finlay and Dawson Hay, 85.5, $852 each; 7. Chase Brooks, 85, $568; 8. Kolby Wanchuk, 84.5, $426.
Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Mason Webb, 7.7, $4,822; 2. Ty Harris, 8.7, $4,315; 3. (tie) Kale Comeaux and West Smith, 9.1, $3,553 each; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 10.2, $2,792; 6. (tie) Randall Carlisle and Macon Murphy, 10.5, $2,030 each; 8. (tie) King Pickett and David Walker, 10.7, $1,015 each; 10. Blake Ash, 11.0, $254.
Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Kristin Hanchey and Taycie Matthews, 16.74 seconds, $4,113 each; 3. Sissy Winn, 16.97, $2,971; 4. Kim Matthews, 16.98, $2,285; 5. Ashley Rogers, 17.02, $1,828; 6. Sarah Waguespack, 17.08, $1,371; 7. (tie) Bayleigh Choate, Wendy Culberson and Christine DeRenzo, 17.09, $1,028 each; 10. Alex Dollar, 17.11, $800; 11. Bailey Mcilwain, 17.14, $686; 12. Sandi Brandli, 17.18, $571; 13. Katie Allred, 17.19, $457; 14. (tie) Shelley Kennemer, Ashley Parks and Megan Swint, 17.20, $190 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Koby Radley, 87, $4,395; 2. (tie) Gage Gay and Cullen Telfer, 85, $2,985 each; 4. Shane Proctor, 84.5, $1,716; 5. Josh Frost, 83.5, $1,152; 6. Jesse Hopper, 83, $870; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
North Dakota Winter Show
Valley City, N.D., March 11-12
All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $1,817, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Andy Gingerich, 82.5, $1,632; 2. Donny Proffit, 81, $1,236; 3. Brice Patterson, 80, $890; 4. Ethan Mazurenko, 78.5, $593; 5. Bobby Reynolds, 77, $346; 6. Nick Pelke, 76, $247.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Justin Dahl and Reed Kraeger, 4.7, $909 each; 3. Austin Hurlburt, 5.3, $652; 4. Joe Nelson, 5.4, $480; 5. Brayden Burrus, 6.2, $309; 6. Justice Johnson, 6.6, $172.
Team roping: 1. Bodie Mattson/Cash Hetzel, 6.0, $1,371 each; 2. Daylon Danks/Tommy Hall, 6.9, $1,135; 3. Marty McPherson/Tracer Olson, 8.0, $898; 4. Reece Weber/Matt Kasner, 10.5, $662; 5. Payton Pirrung/Mason Bice, 11.0, $426; 6. Wroper Kosel/Wyett Magilke, 11.1, $236.
Saddle bronc: 1. Carter Elshere, 84, $2,016; 2. Connor Murnion, 81.5, $1,546; 3. Jade Blackwell, 81, $1,143; 4. Ty Manke, 80.5, $739; 5. Kash Deal, 79, $470; 6. (tie) Josh Davison and Ben Kukowski, 77, $302 each; 8. (tie) Judd Applegate and Parker Kramer, 75, $101 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Newt Bruley, 10.8, $1,220; 2. Riley Staton, 12.0, $1,010; 3. Landonias Sivertsen, 12.2, $799; 4. Austin Hurlburt, 13.1, $589; 5. Matt Peters, 13.8, $379; 6. Stratton Kohr, 13.9, $210.
Barrel racing: 1. Alyssa Gabrielson, 12.38, $1,088; 2. Nicole Bice, 12.57, $932; 3. Kricket Gintner, 12.61, $777; 4. Katie Rossow, 12.73, $673; 5. Emilee Pauley, 12.74, $518; 6. Stephanie Lang, 12.77, $414; 7. Nicole Fladeland, 12.78, $311; 8. Cydney Peterson, 12.84, $207; 9. Allison Ness, 12.95, $155; 10. Courtney Presthus, 13.06, $104.
Bull riding: 1. Reid Oftedahl, 83, $2,036; 2. Cole Brewer, 82, $1,561; 3. Canyon Bass, 80, $1,154; 4. Koby Jacobson, 79, $747; 5. (tie) Coy Thorson and Dalton Wright, 78, $407 each; 7. Connor Murnion, 77, $271; 8. Riley Shippy, 76, $204.
Okeechobee Cowtown Rodeo
Okeechobee, Fla., March 12-13
All-around cowboy: Timothy Pharr, $1,799, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Jayco Roper, 86, $1,024; 2. Cooper Cooke, 85, $776; 3. Keenan Hayes, 82, $558; 4. (tie) Montana Duvall and Jacob Raine, 77, $295 each; 6. Mike Solberg, 76, $155.
Steer wrestling: 1. Sam Goings, 4.0, $1,533; 2. Tanner Milan, 4.4, $1,269; 3. Caden Camp, 4.5, $1,005; 4. Nick Guy, 4.6, $740; 5. Bryn Roy, 4.8, $476; 6. Kalane Anders, 4.9, $264.
Team roping: 1. Tee Luttrell/Cole Curry, 4.7, $1,813 each; 2. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 5.0, $1,576; 3. Braxton Culpepper/Brad Culpepper, 6.0, $1,340; 4. Justin Yost/Garrett Smith, 6.3, $1,103; 5. (tie) Travis Dorman/Ty Chancey, Clint Keller/Morgan Jones and Zach Kilgus/Jake Edwards, 6.5, $631 each; 8. (tie) Keven Daniel/Adam Plyler, Nelson Linares/Kody Hendricks and Ty Veon/Caleb Smith, 6.6, $53 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Keene Justesen, 89, $993; 2. Parker Kempfer, 85, $752; 3. Alan Gobert, 78, $541; 4. (tie) Treyson Antonick and Tyrel Roberts, 77, $286 each; 6. Cash Wilson, 76, $150.
Tie-down roping: 1. Tim Pharr, 8.6, $1,799; 2. Michael Otero, 9.9, $1,489; 3. Savion Elias, 10.1, $1,179; 4. Jobe Johns, 10.3, $869; 5. Kolt Henderson, 10.5, $558; 6. Zack Cargle, 10.6, $310.
Barrel racing: 1. Jill Hayes, 15.63, $1,599; 2. Nicole Love, 15.69, $1,371; 3. Kindyl Scruggs, 15.82, $1,142; 4. (tie) Taylor Carver and Wendy Culberson, 15.83, $876 each; 6. Alex Dollar, 15.88, $609; 7. Ericka Nelson, 15.97, $457; 8. Kristin Hanchey, 15.98, $305; 9. Taycie Matthews, 16.02, $228; 10. Ashley Rogers, 16.05, $152.
Bull riding: * 1. Laramie Mosley, 84, $1,484; 2. Tanner Eno, 75, $1,194; 3. Cullen Telfer, 74, $941; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
