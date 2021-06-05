PRCA Cave Creek Rodeo Days
Cave Creek, Ariz., May 28-30
All-around cowboy: Evan Betony Betony, $2,212, bareback riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 81.5, $1,632; 2. Logan Patterson, 81, $1,236; 3. Garrett Shadbolt, 80, $890; 4. (tie) Evan Betony and R.C. Landingham, 79.5, $470 each; 6. Spur Lacasse, 78, $247.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Payden McIntyre and Luke Branquinho, 3.9, $1,819 each; 3. (tie) Stan Branco, Trevor Duhon, Logan Kenline and Jace Melvin, 4.1, $1,058 each; 7. Justin Simon, 4.4, $423; 8. (tie) Tucker Allen and Kyler Dick, 5.0, $85 each.
Team roping: 1. Michael Calmelat/TJ Brown, 4.6, $2,551 each; 2. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 5.1, $2,218; 3. Tom Richards/Nick Sarchett, 5.2, $1,886; 4. Travis Whitlow/Tanner Luttrell, 5.8, $1,553; 5. Bobby Baize/Scotty Raines, 6.4, $1,220; 6. (tie) Gabe Ramirez/Randy Harris, Dwight Sells/Bruce Reidhead and Corey Whinnery/Robert Murphy, 7.0, $555 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Mitch Pollock, 85.5, $1,914; 2. Creighton Curley, 84.5, $1,450; 3. Layton Green, 84, $1,044; 4. Logan Hay, 83, $696; 5. Ross Griffin, 81.5, $406; 6. Taos Muncy, 81, $290.
Tie-down roping: 1. John Douch, 8.9, $2,713; 2. (tie) Ryle Smith and Rooster Yazzie, 9.4, $2,182 each; 4. Justin Smith, 9.7, $1,652; 5. Colton Farquer, 9.8, $1,298; 6. Clint Robinson, 9.9, $944; 7. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Hiyo Yazzie, 10.0, $413 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Tayla Moeykens, 15.67, $2,241; 2. Lynn Green, 15.84, $1,905; 3. Megan Champion, 15.86, $1,569; 4. Carly Todd, 15.89, $1,345; 5. Lakota Bird, 15.95, $1,120; 6. Tonia Forsberg, 16.01, $784; 7. Cranna Roberts, 16.08, $560; 8. Kathy Petska, 16.13, $448; 9. Tara Seaton, 16.14, $392; 10. Lynette Clyde, 16.16, $336; 11. Shelby McCamey, 16.18, $280; 12. Tarryn Lee, 16.19, $224.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Clay Long, 9.9, $710; 2. Neal Wood, 12.8, $533; 3. Shank Edwards, 14.1, $355; 4. Corey Ross, 17.0, $178. Second round: 1. Slade Wood, 11.5 seconds, $710; 2. Brian Garr, 12.9, $533; 3. Taylor Santos, 13.3, $355; 4. Trey Wallace, 14.8, $178. Third round: 1. Garrett Hale, 11.1 seconds, $710; 2. Taylor Santos, 13.1, $533; 3. Bryce Davis, 13.4, $355; 4. Erich Rogers, 17.0, $178. Average: 1. Bryce Davis, 51.6 seconds on three head, $1,065; 2. Taylor Santos, 26.4 on two head, $799; 3. Neal Wood, 27.9, $533; 4. Ivan Stuart, 36.7, $266.
Bull riding: * 1. Josh Frost, 90, $4,052; 2. Evan Betony, 87, $3,522; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
PRCA Last Stand Rodeo
Coulee City, Wash., May 29-30
All-around cowboy: Jason Stewart, $3,028, team roping and steer roping.
Bareback: 1. Bruin Bradshaw, 80, $978; 2. Wyatt Bloom, 79.5, $733; 3. Payton Wright, 76.5, $489; 4. Austin Foss, 76, $244.
Steer wrestling: 1. Mike McGinn, 4.3, $1,118; 2. Kaden Greenfield, 4.6, $925; 3. Jesse Brown, 4.7, $732; 4. Will Powell, 5.7, $540; 5. Ringo Robinson, 5.8, $347; 6. Cody Cabral, 6.2, $193.
Team roping: 1. Jason Stewart/Jason Duby, 5.7, $1,602 each; 2. Steven Duby/Andy Carlson, 6.1, $1,325; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 6.2, $1,049; 4. Jeff Flenniken/Wyatt Hansen, 6.4, $773; 5. Dex Maddock/Kurtis Barry, 6.8, $497; 6. Bobby Winn/Travis Lowrey, 8.3, $276.
Saddle bronc: 1. Joe Harper, 84, $1,241; 2. Martin Joyce, 83, $940; 3. Shane Proctor, 82.5, $677; 4. Mitch Pollock, 82, $451; 5. Jake Clark, 78.5, $263; 6. (tie) Wyatt Hurst and Liam Pauley, 77, $94 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Bo Pickett, 8.8, $1,281; 2. Joe Hoffman, 9.6, $1,060; 3. Garrett Robinson, 9.8, $839; 4. Pacen Marez, 10.0, $619; 5. Tucker Braa, 10.1, $398; 6. Kass Kayser, 10.3, $221.
Barrel racing: 1. Cheyenne Allan, 16.41, $1,460; 2. Pamela Coker, 16.52, $1,251; 3. (tie) Britni Carlson and Kathy Grimes, 16.60, $973 each; 5. Shayla Currin, 16.64, $695; 6. Bobbie Cook, 16.65, $556; 7. (tie) Jessica Lewis and Leigh Parker, 16.66, $348 each; 9. Holly Wienker, 16.67, $209; 10. Vanessa Legett, 16.68, $139.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Bill Benson, 13.7, $634; 2. Cooper Mills, 13.8, $475; 3. Jason Stewart, 14.3, $317; 4. Caleb Berquist, 15.8, $158. Second round: 1. Fred Brown, 13.3, $634; 2. Matt Roberson, 14.0, $475; 3. Gabe Richardson, 14.2, $317; 4. Jason Stewart, 15.2, $158. Average: 1. Jason Stewart, 29.5, $951; 2. Matt Roberson, 32.3, $713; 3. Caleb Berquist, 33.2, $475; 4. Taylor White, 35.4, $238.
Bull riding: * 1. Caleb McMillan, 75.5, $1,675; 2. Jake Davis, 71, $1,427; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
