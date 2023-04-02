PRCA

MSU-Northern PRCA Extreme Bares & Broncs Challenge

Havre, March 31-April 1

Bareback: 1. Jacek Frost, 89, $3,863; 2. Jayco Roper, 88.5, $2,962; 3. Cole Reiner, 88, $2,189; 4. Keenan Hayes, 87.5, $1,417; 5. Jacob Raine, 87, $901; 6. Cooper Cooke, 85, $644; 7. Trenten Montero, 83, $515; 8. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Richmond Champion and Shane O'Connell, 82.5, $129 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. Ben Andersen, 88.5, $4,117; 2. Logan Hay, 86.5, $3,157; 3. Brody Wells, 84, $2,333; 4. Dawson Dahm, 83, $1,510; 5. (tie) Jack Bentz and Kolby Wanchuk, 81.5, $823 each; 7. Sage Newman, 80, $549; 8. (tie) Tanner Butner and Garrett Cunningham, 79, $206 each.

Wayward Son Bulls, Broncs, and Bands

West Plains, Mo., March 31-April 1

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Ross Griffin, and Ryder Sanford, 85.5, $3,313 each; 3. Jacobs Crawley, 85, $2,125; 4. Brady Hill, 83, $1,375; 5. Chase Brooks, 82.5, $875; 6. Kody Rinehart, 82, $625; 7. Logan Cook, 81.5, $500; 8. (tie) Sterling Crawley, Trey Elshere and Leon Fountain, 81, $125 each.

Bull riding: * 1. Cody Teel, 88, $4,112; 2. Trevor Reiste, 85.5, $3,223; 3. Josh Steele, 83.5, $2,462; 4. (tie) TJ Gray and Cole Skender, 81, $1,447 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

ABC Pro Rodeo

Levelland, Texas, March 30-April 1

All-around cowboy: Jase Staudt, $2,669, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Bill Tutor, 87.5, $1,135; 2. Kade Berry, 86, $860; 3. (tie) Waylon Bourgeois and Tim Murphy, 82, $516 each; 5. Jade Taton, 78, $241; 6. A.J. Ruth, 76, $172.

Steer wrestling: 1. Slammer Powers, 4.0, $1,431; 2. Mason Couch, 4.6, $1,184; 3. Ringo Robinson, 4.9, $938; 4. Gus Franzen, 5.1, $691; 5. Wacey Dorenkamp, 5.2, $444; 6. Don Payne, 5.3, $247.

Team roping: 1. Jase Staudt/Jhett Trenary, 5.7 seconds, $1,349 each; 2. (tie) Wyatt Muggli/Casey McCleskey and Chace Thompson/Chad Williams, 6.0, $1,000 each; 4. (tie) Chase Chambers/Monty Wood and Riley Kittle/Colton Herrera, 6.5, $535 each; 6. Tyler Magnus/Wes Miller, 10.6, $233.

Saddle bronc: 1. Will Pollock, 84.5, $1,470; 2. Zachary Dallas, 83.5, $1,114; 3. Weston Patterson, 82, $802; 4. Dahlyn Thomas, 78, $535; 5. Trent Burd, 75.5, $312; 6. Talon Elshere, 74, $223.

Tie-down roping: 1. Charlie Gibson, 8.1, $1,595; 2. Jase Staudt, 8.2, $1,320; 3. Trent McDonald, 8.9, $1,045; 4. (tie) Mesquite Mahaffey and Keid Williams, 9.0, $632 each; 6. Colten Wallis, 9.7, $275.

Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Lisa Lockhart and Dona Rule, 15.66, $1,861 each; 3. Sara Winkelman, 15.68, $1,408; 4. Kim Schulze, 15.82, $1,207; 5. (tie) Jennifer Driver, Halyn Lide and Millie Marquart, 15.89, $738 each; 8. (tie) Stevi Hillman and Steely Steiner, 15.90, $377 each; 10. Bayleigh Choate, 15.94, $302; 11. Stephanie Fryar, 15.96, $251; 12. Emily Beisel, 15.98, $201.

Bull riding: * 1. Chauk Dees, 84, $1,766; 2. Garrett Wickett, 83.5, $1,422; 3. Caden Fitzpatrick, 72, $1,120; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).