Cinch World s Toughest Rodeo

Indianapolis, Oct. 27-29

Bareback riding leaders: 1. Nick Pelke, 87; 2. Tanner Aus, 83; 3. Trenten Montero, 80; 4. Luke Herbert, 79; 5. Winn Ratliff, 78.5; 6. Kyle Bloomquist, 77.5.

1st Bonus Round: Luke Herbert, 85.5, $1000.

2nd Bonus Round: Nick Pekle, 85.5, $1000.

Saddle bronc riding leaders: 1. Logan Cook, 85; 2. Brody Wells, 83.5; 3. Dean Wadsworth, 83; 4. Lane Schuelke, 81.5; 5. Wade Sundell, 81; 6. Cable Wareham, 80.

1st Bonus Round: Brody Wells, 82, $1,000.

2nd Bonus Round: No qualified rides.

Bull riding leaders: 1. Jimy Marten, 84; 2. Trevor Reiste, 83.5; 3. Parker McCown, 81.5; 4. Bubba Greig, 80.5; 5. Hudson Williams, 80; 6. Elijah Mora, 75.

1st Bonus Round: No qualified rides.

2nd Bonus Round: Trevor Reiste, 88, $1000.

