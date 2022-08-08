PRCA

Mountain Valley Stampede

Heber City, Utah, Aug. 4-6

All-around cowboy: Stetson Wright, $3,164, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. (tie) Austin Foss, and Cole Reiner, 88, $2,989 each; 3. Kaycee Feild, 85, $1,918; 4. (tie) Tilden Hooper and R.C. Landingham, 84, $1,015 each; 6. Rocker Steiner, 82.5, $564; 7. Dean Thompson, 82, $451; 8. Taylor Broussard, 79, $338.

Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Chambers, 3.5, $3,014; 2. Olin Hannum, 3.6, $2,697; 3. Timmy Sparing, 3.7, $2,379; 4. Dakota Eldridge, 3.9, $2,062; 5. Cameron Morman, 4.1, $1,745; 6. (tie) Ben Carson and Dirk Tavenner, 4.2, $1,269 each; 8. Cash Robb, 4.3, $793; 9. Blake Brown, 4.4, $476; 10. (tie) Kyler Dick and Justin Kimsey, 4.5, $79 each.

Team roping: 1. Jake Jarvis/Taylor Winn, 4.6, $3,572 each; 2. Brodi Jones/Jason Warner, 4.9, $3,196; 3. Hagen Peterson/Dylin Ahlstrom, 5.0, $2,820; 4. Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox, 5.1, $2,444; 5. Brandon Beers/Daniel Braman IV, 5.2, $2,068; 6. Jr. Dees/Levi Lord, 5.3, $1,692; 7. Quinn Kesler/Caleb Hendrix, 5.5, $1,316; 8. Kelson Robinson/Brian Roundy, 5.9, $940; 9. Tanner James/Max Kuttler, 6.0, $564; 10. Ben Jordan/Justin Brinkerhoff, 6.1, $188.

Saddle bronc: 1. Lefty Marvel Holman, 85, $3,638; 2. Reed Neely, 84.5, $2,789; 3. Karson Mebane, 83.5, $2,061; 4. Wyatt Casper, 80.5, $1,334; 5. Q McWhorter, 79.5, $849; 6. (tie) Johnny Espeland and Wade Stansfield, 79, $546 each; 8. Kai Rockhill, 78, $364.

Tie-down roping: 1. Brayden Roe, 8.5, $4,286; 2. (tie) Colton Farquer and Matt Shiozawa, 9.1, $3,610 each; 4. Keid Williams, 9.2, $2,933; 5. Ty Harris, 9.6, $2,482; 6. Zack Ekstrom, 10.7, $2,030; 7. Kanton Vause, 11.1, $1,579; 8. Chase Webster, 11.3, $1,128; 9. Britt Bedke, 12.5, $677; 10. Rylee Rogers, 12.6, $226.

Barrel racing: 1. Lynette Clyde, 16.97, $3,809; 2. Ashley Castleberry, 17.02, $3,047; 3. Terri Wood Gates, 17.05, $2,476; 4. Michelle Alley, 17.17, $1,904; 5. (tie) Kellie Collier and Presley Smith, 17.20, $1,333 each; 7. Steely Steiner, 17.22, $952; 8. Ivy Saebens, 17.24, $857; 9. Jamie Olsen, 17.27, $762; 10. Dona Rule, 17.30, $667; 11. Kailee Murdock, 17.33, $571; 12. Darby Fox, 17.38, $476; 13. McKenna Coronado, 17.40, $381; 14. Jillette Atkinson, 17.42, $286; 15. Carly Christian, 17.43, $190.

Bull riding: * 1. (tie) Ky Hamilton, and Stetson Dell Wright, 87.5, $3,450 each; 3. Hayes Weight, 83, $2,316; 4. Brek Sanderson, 79, $1,600; 5. Justin Lane Rowell, 78, $1,122; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

