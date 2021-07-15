Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo
Big Timber, July 14
All-around cowboy: Caleb McMillan, $419, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping and team roping.
Steer wrestling: 1. Newt Novich, 4.7, $474; 2. Bode Scott, 4.9, $355; 3. Ted Gollaher, 5.4, $237; 4. Jaret Whitman, 5.6, $118.
Team roping: 1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.9, $968 each; 2. Aaron Macy/Jason Johe, 5.1, $801; 3. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.8, $634; 4. Chase Mitchell/Matt Robertson, 6.7, $467; 5. (tie) Tobin Cummins/Casey Cummins and Dustin Probert/Alex Watson, 6.8, $234 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Brody Wells, and Cree Minkoff, 79, $322 each; 3. Riley Simmons, 74, $184; 4. Caleb McMillan, 70, $92.
Tie-down roping: 1. Coltin Rauch, 8.9, $504; 2. Landon Williams, 9.8, $378; 3. Jade Gardner, 10.9, $252; 4. Delon Parker, 11.0, $126.
Barrel racing: 1. Gayleen Malone, 17.62, $627; 2. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.86, $545; 3. Tia Murphy, 17.98, $463; 4. Shai McDonald, 18.00, $382; 5. Milee Dailey, 18.15, $300; 6. Carmel Wright, 18.17, $218; 7. Michelle Lucke, 18.19, $136; 8. Cooper Wills, 18.32, $55.
Bull riding: * 1. Caleb McMillan, 72, $545; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Big Timber Breakaway Roping
Big Timber, July 14
Breakaway roping: 1. Tracey Bolich, 2.70, $1,445; 2. Jacey Fortier, 2.80, $1,196; 3. (tie) Cierra Tredway and Cadee Williams, 3.10, $822 each; 5. (tie) Kaycee Sherrard and Shelby Boisjoli, 3.20, $349 each.
Sheridan Legacy Steer Roping
Sheridan, Wyo., July 13
Steer roping: First round: 1. Rocky Patterson, 11.9, $476; 2. Roger Branch, 13.1, $357; 3. Trey Wallace, 14.2, $238; 4. Corey Ross, 14.9, $119. Second round: 1. Corey Ross, 10.5, $476; 2. J.P. Wickett, 11.9, $357; 3. Shay Good, 12.7, $238; 4. Trey Wallace, 15.5, $119. Third round: 1. Chris Glover, 11.7, $476; 2. Rocky Patterson, 12.4, $357; 3. Roger Branch, 14.5, $238; 4. Shay Good, 14.8, $119. Average: 1. Will McBride, 56.8 seconds on three head, $714; 2. Rocky Patterson, 24.3 on two head, $536; 3. Corey Ross, 25.4, $357; 4. J.P. Wickett, 27.1, $179.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.