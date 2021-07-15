Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo

Big Timber, July 14

All-around cowboy: Caleb McMillan, $419, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, tie-down roping and team roping.

Steer wrestling: 1. Newt Novich, 4.7, $474; 2. Bode Scott, 4.9, $355; 3. Ted Gollaher, 5.4, $237; 4. Jaret Whitman, 5.6, $118.

Team roping: 1. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 4.9, $968 each; 2. Aaron Macy/Jason Johe, 5.1, $801; 3. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.8, $634; 4. Chase Mitchell/Matt Robertson, 6.7, $467; 5. (tie) Tobin Cummins/Casey Cummins and Dustin Probert/Alex Watson, 6.8, $234 each.

Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Brody Wells, and Cree Minkoff, 79, $322 each; 3. Riley Simmons, 74, $184; 4. Caleb McMillan, 70, $92.

Tie-down roping: 1. Coltin Rauch, 8.9, $504; 2. Landon Williams, 9.8, $378; 3. Jade Gardner, 10.9, $252; 4. Delon Parker, 11.0, $126.

Barrel racing: 1. Gayleen Malone, 17.62, $627; 2. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.86, $545; 3. Tia Murphy, 17.98, $463; 4. Shai McDonald, 18.00, $382; 5. Milee Dailey, 18.15, $300; 6. Carmel Wright, 18.17, $218; 7. Michelle Lucke, 18.19, $136; 8. Cooper Wills, 18.32, $55.

Bull riding: * 1. Caleb McMillan, 72, $545; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Big Timber Breakaway Roping

Big Timber, July 14

Breakaway roping: 1. Tracey Bolich, 2.70, $1,445; 2. Jacey Fortier, 2.80, $1,196; 3. (tie) Cierra Tredway and Cadee Williams, 3.10, $822 each; 5. (tie) Kaycee Sherrard and Shelby Boisjoli, 3.20, $349 each.

Sheridan Legacy Steer Roping

Sheridan, Wyo., July 13

Steer roping: First round: 1. Rocky Patterson, 11.9, $476; 2. Roger Branch, 13.1, $357; 3. Trey Wallace, 14.2, $238; 4. Corey Ross, 14.9, $119. Second round: 1. Corey Ross, 10.5, $476; 2. J.P. Wickett, 11.9, $357; 3. Shay Good, 12.7, $238; 4. Trey Wallace, 15.5, $119. Third round: 1. Chris Glover, 11.7, $476; 2. Rocky Patterson, 12.4, $357; 3. Roger Branch, 14.5, $238; 4. Shay Good, 14.8, $119. Average: 1. Will McBride, 56.8 seconds on three head, $714; 2. Rocky Patterson, 24.3 on two head, $536; 3. Corey Ross, 25.4, $357; 4. J.P. Wickett, 27.1, $179.

