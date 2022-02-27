PRCA
Rodeo Grand Island
Grand Island, Neb., Feb. 26
All-around cowboy: Fenton Nelsen, $1,303, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: 1. Tanner Aus, 86.5, $1,802; 2. Kyle Bloomquist, 85.5, $1,382; 3. Ty Blessing, 83.5, $1,021; 4. Tyler Berghuis, 83, $661; 5. Bronc Marriott, 82, $420; 6. Briar Dittmer, 78, $300; 7. Colt Eck, 76.5, $240; 8. (tie) Andy Gingerich and A.J. Ruth, 75, $90 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Hoyt Kraeger and Eli Lord, 4.3, $2,122 each; 3. Jayce Doan, 4.6, $1,678; 4. Billy Boldon, 4.7, $1,382; 5. Cyler Dowling, 4.8, $1,086; 6. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Caden Camp, 4.9, $642 each; 8. Colt Madison Madison, 5.1, $197.
Team roping: 1. J.C. Yeahquo/L.J. Yeahquo, 5.1, $2,573 each; 2. Lane Goebel/J.W. Beck, 5.8, $2,237; 3. Ty Bryant/Linden Stueve, 6.1, $1,902; 4. Josh Schley/Tyrel Taton, 6.4, $1,566; 5. (tie) Cooper Brott/Dawson McMaster and Kyle Winslow/Levi Walter, 6.5, $1,063 each; 7. Jhett Trenary/Gralyn Elkins, 11.1, $559; 8. Clay Bauer/Nolan Richie, 11.5, $224.
Saddle bronc: 1. Timothy Troyer, 83.5 points on Sutton Rodeos' South Point, $1,940; 2. Garrett Long, 81, $1,487; 3. Cole Elshere, 80.5, $1,099; 4. Q Taylor, 79, $711; 5. (tie) Jake Clark, Wyatt Hageman and Tate Thybo, 78.5, $345 each; 8. Connor Murnion, 78, $194.
Tie-down roping: 1. Cody McCartney, 9.5, $2,140; 2. (tie) Blake Ash and Riley Pruitt, 9.6, $1,722 each; 4. Fenton Nelsen, 9.8, $1,303; 5. Catfish Brown, 9.9, $1,024; 6. Wyatt Muggli, 10.3, $744; 7. Austin Hurlburt, 11.0, $465; 8. Justin Zwiefel, 11.1, $186.
Barrel racing: 1. Nikki Hansen, 13.18, $2,284; 2. Deb Thompson, 13.30, $1,942; 3. Hallie Fulton, 13.36, $1,599; 4. Lindsey Evers, 13.41, $1,371; 5. Sissy Warren, 13.48, $1,142; 6. Leeann Ridley, 13.54, $799; 7. Kensey Allen, 13.55, $571; 8. (tie) Trevor Haake, Brenna Kohle and Branda Marsh, 13.58, $428 each; 10. (tie) Nicole Bice and Sierra Smith, 13.59, $314 each; 12. (tie) Lindsay Leverington, Tamara Reinhardt and Jessica Travis, 13.60, $76 each.
Bull riding: * 1. (tie) Tim Bingham, and Trey Kimzey, 87.5 points, $1,671 each; 3. Wade Berg, 83, $1,081; 4. Shane Proctor, 80.5, $709; 5. JW Griffin, 80, $461; 6. (tie) Chauk Dees and Brody Yeary, 73, $306 each; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
