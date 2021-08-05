Northeast Montana Fair & Rodeo
Glasgow, Aug. 3-4
All-around cowboy: Riley Wakefield, $4,837, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 86, $1,818; 2. Ty Breuer, 85, $1,377; 3. Clint Laye, 84.5, $992; 4. Hunter Green, 79, $661; 5. Dalton May, 77.5, $386; 6. Troy Kirkpatrick, 76, $275.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Ross Mosher, 4.1, $981; 2. Cyler Dowling, 4.5, $812; 3. Scott Guenthner, 4.6, $643; 4. (tie) Tanner Milan and Joe Nelson, 4.7, $389 each; 6. Bode Scott, 4.8, $169. Second round: 1. (tie) Cameron Morman and Caden Camp, 3.8 seconds, $897 each; 3. Denver Roy, 4.3, $643; 4. Joe Nelson, 4.4, $474; 5. Scott Guenthner, 4.5, $305; 6. (tie) J.D. Steen, Riley Wakefield, Bode Scott and Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.6, $42 each. Average: 1. Cameron Morman, 9.0, $1,472; 2. (tie) Scott Guenthner and Joe Nelson, 9.1, $1,091 each; 4. (tie) Tanner Milan and Bode Scott, 9.4, $584 each; 6. Riley Wakefield, 9.5, $254.
Team roping: First round: 1. Derrick Begay/Cory Petska, 4.7, $1,480 each; 2. Braden Pirrung/Coley Nicholls, 4.8, $1,225; 3. (tie) Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella and Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.9, $842 each; 5. (tie) Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine and Tanner Pallesen/Arye Espenscheid, 5.1, $357 each. Second round: 1. Cash Duty/Matt Schieck, 3.7 seconds, $1,480 each; 2. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 4.3, $1,225; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 4.7, $970; 4. Logan Olson/Matt Kasner, 4.8, $714; 5. Chase Wiley/Joel Galvan Jr, 4.9, $459; 6. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 5.1, $255. Average: 1. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 9.6 seconds on two head, $2,220 each; 2. Cooper White/Tucker White, 10.8, $1,837; 3. Tanner Pallesen/Arye Espenscheid, 11.5, $1,454; 4. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 11.6, $1,072; 5. Wyatt Bray/Mason Pitts, 11.8, $689; 6. Rio Nutter/Riley Wakefield, 11.9, $383.
Saddle bronc: 1. Houston Brown, 85, $2,107; 2. Ryder Wright, 84, $1,615; 3. Cort Scheer, 83.5, $1,194; 4. Kolby Wanchuk, 82, $772; 5. (tie) QTaylor, Jacob Kammerer and Damian Brennan, 81, $374 each; 8. Jesse Wright, 79.5, $211.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Clayton Smith, 8.5, $1,527; 2. Riley Wakefield, 8.7, $1,263; 3. (tie) J.C. Crowley and Rance Johnson, 9.0, $869 each; 5. (tie) Brock Belkham and Clint Kindred, 9.1, $368 each. Second round: 1. Jake Pratt, 8.3, $1,527; 2. Jade Gardner, 8.8, $1,263; 3. Joe Schmidt, 8.9, $1,000; 4. (tie) Tyler Boxleitner and Riley Wakefield, 9.1, $605 each; 6. Clayton Smith, 9.7, $263. Average: 1. Riley Wakefield, 17.8, $2,290; 2. Jake Pratt, 18.1, $1,895; 3. Clayton Smith, 18.2, $1,500; 4. Rance Johnson, 18.8, $1,105; 5. Tyler Boxleitner, 19.0, $711; 6. Joe Schmidt, 19.2, $395.
Barrel racing: 1. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.35, $2,049; 2. Megan Champion, 17.62, $1,742; 3. Kelley Carrington, 17.65, $1,434; 4. Tia Murphy, 17.68, $1,230; 5. Jimmie Smith, 17.70, $1,025; 6. Sherry Cervi, 17.72, $717; 7. Heather Crowley, 17.73, $512; 8. (tie) Callahan Tryan and Ashley Castleberry, 17.74, $384 each; 10. Nicole Bice, 17.76, $307; 11. Taylour Russell, 17.77, $256; 12. Tayla Moeykens, 17.78, $205.
Bull riding: * 1. Wylee Hurst, 79.5, $6,274; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Glasgow Breakaway Roping
Glasgow, Aug. 3
Breakaway roping: 1. Shelby Boisjoli, 2.30 $1,581; 2. Cadee Williams, 2.50, $1,308; 3. (tie) Martha Angelone, Sarah Verheilst and Talea Harrell, 2.60, $763 each; 6. (tie) Bethanie Shofner and Madison Wilkerson, 2.70, $136 each.
Last Chance Stampede
Helena, July 29-31
All-around cowboy: Caden Camp, $3,781, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Seth Hardwick, 86.5, $3,666; 2. Wyatt Denny, 85, $2,811; 3. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Caleb Bennett, 84.5, $1,711 each; 5. Chad Rutherford, 83.5, $855; 6. Waylon Bourgeois, 83, $611; 7. Kaycee Feild, 82.5, $489; 8. Taylor Broussard, 81.5, $367.
Steer wrestling: 1. Sterling Lambert, 3.5, $2,162; 2. (tie) Josh Garner and Remey Parrott, 3.8, $1,739 each; 4. Caden Camp, 4.0, $1,316; 5. Tristan Martin, 4.1, $1,034; 6. Dylan Schroeder, 4.4, $752; 7. Walt Arnold, 4.6, $470; 8. Tanner Brunner, 4.7, $188.
Team roping: 1. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 5.6, $2,465 each; 2. Garrett Rogers/Jake Minor, 6.3, $2,143; 3. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 6.4, $1,822; 4. (tie) Cody Tew/Trae Smith, Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, Miles Kobold/Ryan Zurcher and Clayton Hass/Sid Sporer, 6.6, $1,018 each; 8. Will Griffel/Jesse Hines, 6.8, $214.
Saddle bronc: 1. Tanner Butner, 88, $2,200; 2. Ben Andersen, 87, $1,686; 3. Logan Hay, 85.5, $1,246; 4. Logan Cook, 81.5, $807; 5. (tie) Cree Minkoff and Mitch Pollock, 80, $440 each; 7. Houston Brown, 79, $293; 8. (tie) Travis Nelson, Layton Green and Parker Kempfer, 74, $73 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Beau Cooper, 7.7, $2,475; 2. Caleb Berquist, 7.8, $2,153; 3. Ace Slone, 7.9, $1,830; 4. Tyler Popescul, 8.3, $1,507; 5. Josh Graff, 8.8, $1,184; 6. Jade Gardner, 9.0, $861; 7. Treston Vermandel, 10.2, $538; 8. Logan Bird, 11.2, $215.
Barrel racing: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 17.33, $2,175; 2. Shelby Bates, 17.51, $1,849; 3. Destri Devenport, 17.53, $1,523; 4. Jessi Fish, 17.72, $1,305; 5. Jessie Telford, 17.80, $1,088; 6. Carly Taylor, 17.82, $761; 7. Tara Stimpson, 17.84, $544; 8. Tammy Carpenter, 17.90, $435; 9. Carmel Wright, 17.96, $381; 10. (tie) Sissy Winn and Shai McDonald, 17.97, $299 each; 12. Tayla Moeykens, 18.00, $218.
Bull riding: * 1. Cole Wagner, 85.5, $8,268; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Big Timber Weekly
Big Timber, Aug. 4
All-around cowboy: Caden Camp, $1,293, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Steer wrestling: 1. Caden Camp, 7.8 seconds, $248; no other qualified runs.
Team roping: 1. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 5.4, $752 each; 2. Radley Day/Taylor Williams, 7.3, $564; 3. Jace Johnson/Cesar de la Cruz, 14.5, $376; 4. Corey Whinnery/Robert Murphy, 14.8, $188.
Saddle bronc: 1. (tie) Keenan Reinhardt, and Connor Murnion, 74, $234 each; 3. (tie) Kolby Kittson and Chris Williams, 67, $100 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Caden Camp, 10.5, $293; 2. Delon Parker, 13.0, $220; 3. Tate Woodard, 14.8, $147; 4. Chance Jeffers Jr., 17.1, $73.
Barrel racing: 1. Brittney Barnett, 17.71, $486; 2. Gayleen Malone, 17.75, $423; 3. Tammy Carpenter, 17.92, $360; 4. Shai McDonald, 17.95, $296; 5. Marlee Mussmann, 18.00, $233; 6. Cierra Erickson, 18.19, $169; 7. Alexis McDonald, 18.21, $106; 8. (tie) Alicia Bird and Erin Williams, 18.28, $21 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Justin Ketzenberg, 77, $771; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Big Timber Breakaway Roping
Big Timber, Aug. 4
Breakaway roping: 1. Lynn Smith, 2.50, $1,052; 2. Joey Williams, 2.70, $871; 3. Alicia Bird, 2.90, $689; 4. Cadee Williams, 3.00, $508; 5. Sarah Morrissey, 3.20, $327; 6. Sammy Jo Bird, 3.50, $181.
Dawson County Fair and Rodeo
Glendive, July 30-31
All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $450, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.
Bareback: 1. Andy Gingerich, 68, $530; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling: 1. Landonias Sivertsen, 4.6, $827; 2. Tyler Schau, 5.4, $620; 3. River Voigt, 6.2, $414; 4. Trevin Baumann, 6.4, $207.
Team roping: 1. Cody Tew/Trae Smith, 5.5, $1,022 each; 2. Travis Stovall/Parker Murnion, 5.6, $846; 3. Cooper White/Tucker White, 6.0, $670; 4. Alfred Hansen/Luke Morast, 6.1, $494; 5. Chasyn Ystaas/Chad Ystaas, 6.3, $317; 6. (tie) Layne Carson/Mason Bice and Tanner Wznick/Ethan Rodne, 6.4, $88 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cree Minkoff, 76, $711; 2. Travis Nelson, 75, $533; 3. Alan Gobert, 74, $355; 4. Connor Murnion, 73.5, $178.
Tie-down roping: 1. Bode Scott, 8.8, $1,090; 2. Trey Young, 9.4, $818; 3. Brandt Ross, 9.5, $545; 4. Bryce Bott, 9.6, $273.
Barrel racing: 1. Trista Hovde, 17.58, $746; 2. Tara Stimpson, 17.59, $649; 3. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.67, $551; 4. Erin Williams, 17.71, $454; 5. Krista Graff, 17.75, $357; 6. Manchi Nace, 17.78, $259; 7. Nicole Bice, 17.94, $162; 8. Jenna Humble, 17.96, $65.
Bull riding: 1. Ryan Walker, 77, $1,090; 2. Chanse Switzer, 76, $818; 3. Morgan Rising, 75, $545; 4. Connor Murnion, 74, $273.
Glendive Breakaway Roping
Glendive, July 30-31
Breakaway roping: 1. Whitney Thurmond, 2.10, $1,524; 2. Sarah Verheilst, 2.30, $1,325; 3. Peggy Garman, 2.70, $1,127; 4. Codi Sebastian, 2.80, $928; 5. Stephanie Newman, 2.90, $729; 6. Jacey Fortier, 3.00, $530; 7. Sammy Jo Bird, 3.10, $331; 8. (tie) Sonnie Gartner, Kelsey Ferguson, Sadie Dale and Kaycee Sherrard, 3.30, $33 each.
