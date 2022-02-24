PRCA San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Xtreme Bulls

San Antonio, Feb. 22

Bull riding: First round: 1. Scottie Knapp, 88.5, $2,500; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 88, $2,250; 3. Josh Frost, 87, $2,000; 4. Shad Winn, 85.5, $1,500; 5. Jared Parsonage, 84.5, $1,000; 6. (tie) Connor Murnion and Maverick Potter, 84, $375 each. * Finals: 1. Josh Frost, 88.5, $9,000; 2. Jordan Hansen, 86, $6,000; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

PRCA Los Fresnos Rodeo

Los Fresnos, Texas, Feb. 18-20

Bareback: 1. Rocker Steiner, 87, $1,805; 2. Anthony Thomas, 85, $1,368; 3. (tie) Keenan Hayes and Kelby Schneiter, 82, $821 each; 5. Jacob Lees, 81.5, $383; 6. Bradlee Miller, 81, $274.

Steer wrestling: 1. Bridger Chambers, 4.7, $1,772; 2. (tie) Ty Bauerle and Quentin Wheeler, 5.2, $1,314 each; 4. Skyler Woolls, 5.3, $855; 5. Ty Allred, 5.7, $550; 6. Landris White, 5.9, $306.

Team roping: 1. (tie) Logan Currie/Logan Moore and Casey Tew/Justin Viles, 5.9, $1,617 each; 3. Landon McClaugherty/Joel Galvan Jr, 6.0, $1,278; 4. Cash Duty/Kyle Stamps, 6.4, $1,053; 5. Stratton Lopez/Dalton Walker, 7.2, $827; 6. Chase Wiley/Brock Hanson, 7.3, $602; 7. Marty McLaughlin/Colton Easter, 9.3, $376; 8. Jason Grimm/Larry Gonzalez, 9.4, $150.

Saddle bronc: 1. Cole Elshere, 88, $1,898; 2. Dean Wadsworth, 84, $1,455; 3. Damian Brennan, 83, $1,075; 4. Weston Patterson, 82, $696; 5. Leon Fountain, 81.5, $443; 6. Spencer Wright, 81, $316; 7. Ross Griffin, 80.5, $253; 8. Cale Newman, 79, $190.

Tie-down roping: 1. John Wall, 10.5, $2,032; 2. Jud Nowotny, 10.8, $1,767; 3. Tom Crouse, 11.1, $1,502; 4. Cameron Crow, 11.5, $1,237; 5. Cole Ford, 12.2, $972; 6. Keid Williams, 12.5, $707; 7. (tie) Rial Englehart and Ryle Smith, 12.6, $309 each.

Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Nicole Laurence and Lisa Thornton, 17.44, $1,921 each; 3. BryAnna Haluptzok, 17.48, $1,478; 4. Jimmie Smith, 17.54, $1,281; 5. Melinda Edwards Dunn, 17.67, $985; 6. Karen Little, 17.73, $788; 7. Gabbie Grothe, 17.74, $591; 8. Jennifer Sharp, 17.76, $394; 9. (tie) Jymmy Cox and Bryana Lehrmann, 17.79, $246 each.

Bull riding: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 87.5, $4,117; 2. Bubba Greig, 86, $3,157; 3. Creek Young, 85.5, $2,333; 4. Cullen Telfer, 83, $1,510; 5. Fletcher Jowers, 82.5, $961; 6. Coy Robbins, 79, $686; 7. Wade Berg, 78.5, $549; 8. Tyler Taylor, 77, $412.

Tags

Load comments