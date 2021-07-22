Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo
Casper, Wyo., July 13-17
All-around cowboy: Zack Jongbloed, $7,901, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Bareback: First round: 1. Mason Clements, 87.5, $2,588; 2. Jamie Howlett, 87, $1,984; 3. Bodee Lammers, 85.5, $1,467; 4. Kyle Bloomquist, 83.5, $949; 5. Logan Patterson, 83, $604; 6. (tie) Tanner Aus and Chad Rutherford, 82, $388 each; 8. (tie) Clayton Biglow, Tilden Hooper and R.C. Landingham, 81.5, $86 each. Finals: 1. Ty Breuer, 87.5, $1,650; 2. Logan Patterson, 84, $1,250; 3. (tie) Jacob Lees and Tanner Aus, 82.5, $750 each; 5. Jamie Howlett, 82, $350; 6. (tie) Bodee Lammers and R.C. Landingham, 81, $125 each. Average: 1. Jamie Howlett, 169 points on two head, $2,588; 2. Ty Breuer, 168.5, $1,984; 3. Logan Patterson, 167, $1,467; 4. Bodee Lammers, 166.5, $949; 5. Tanner Aus, 164.5, $604; 6. Jacob Lees, 163, $431; 7. R.C. Landingham, 162.5, $345; 8. Clayton Biglow, 162, $259.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Justice Johnson, 3.8, $2,158; 2. Payden McIntyre, 3.9, $1,877; 3. Tory Johnson, 4.0, $1,595; 4. (tie) Winsten McGraw, Blake Mindemann, Kyle Irwin and Jace Melvin, 4.1, $891 each; 8. Trell Etbauer, 4.2, $188. Finals: 1. Jace Melvin, 3.8, $1,450; 2. Kyle Irwin, 4.0, $1,200; 3. Justin Rockhill, 4.1, $950; 4. (tie) Blake Mindemann and Dirk Tavenner, 4.2, $575 each; 6. Payden McIntyre, 4.5, $250. Average: 1. Jace Melvin, 7.9 seconds on two head, $3,237; 2. Kyle Irwin, 8.1, $2,815; 3. Blake Mindemann, 8.3, $2,393; 4. Payden McIntyre, 8.4, $1,971; 5. Dirk Tavenner, 8.5, $1,548; 6. Justin Rockhill, 8.6, $1,126; 7. Joe Wilson, 8.9, $704; 8. Winsten McGraw, 9.2, $282.
Team roping: First round: 1. John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin, 3.4, $3,144 each; 2. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts, Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller and Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.1, $2,119 each; 6. (tie) Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Ty Blasingame/Brandon Bates, 4.2, $889 each; 8. Marcus Theriot/Jim Ross Cooper, 4.3, $273. Finals: 1. Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, 4.3, $1,450 each; 2. Cory Kidd V/Ryan Motes, 4.5, $1,200; 3. Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 4.8, $950; 4. Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts, 4.9, $700; 5. John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin, 5.0, $450; 6. (tie) Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp and Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 5.2, $125 each. Average: 1. (tie) John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin and Rhett Anderson/Cullen Teller, 8.4 seconds on two head, $4,409 each; 3. Garrett Tonozzi/T.J. Watts, 9.0, $3,486; 4. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, Britt Smith/Jake Smith and Cory Kidd V/Ryan Motes, 9.3, $2,256 each; 7. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 9.4, $1,025; 8. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 10.0, $410.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Sterling Crawley, 86, $2,334; 2. (tie) Spencer Wright and Layton Green, 84.5, $1,556 each; 4. (tie) Rusty Wright and Ryder Wright, 83, $700 each; 6. Jacobs Crawley, 81.5, $389; 7. Houston Brown, 81, $311; 8. Stetson Dell Wright, 80.5, $233. Finals: 1. (tie) Logan Hay, and Spencer Wright, 87.5 points, $1,450 each; 3. Jesse Wright, 86.5, $900; 4. Houston Brown, 84.5, $600; 5. Jacob Lewis, 83.5, $350; 6. Jack Bentz, 79, $250. Average: 1. Spencer Wright, 172 points on two head, $2,334; 2. (tie) Logan Hay and Jesse Wright, 166, $1,556 each; 4. Houston Brown, 165.5, $856; 5. Jacob Lewis, 163.5, $545; 6. Jack Bentz, 158, $389; 7. Damian Brennan, 156, $311; 8. Travis Nelson, 153, $233.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. (tie) Lane Livingston and Caleb Smidt, 8.5, $3,048 each; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.7, $2,410; 4. Buck Tate, 8.8, $1,985; 5. Zack Jongbloed, 8.9, $1,560; 6. Hagen Houck, 9.0, $1,134; 7. (tie) Andrew Burks and Reese Riemer, 9.1, $496 each. Finals: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 8.2, $1,450; 2. Hagen Houck, 8.3, $1,200; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.9, $950; 4. Reese Riemer, 9.2, $700; 5. Matt Shiozawa, 9.9, $450; 6. Austin Atkinson, 10.0, $250. Average: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 17.1 seconds on two head, $4,891; 2. Hagen Houck, 17.3, $4,253; 3. Tyson Durfey, 17.6, $3,615; 4. Reese Riemer, 18.3, $2,977; 5. (tie) Austin Atkinson and Matt Shiozawa, 19.3, $2,020 each; 7. Lane Livingston, 21.0, $1,063; 8. Caleb Smidt, 23.8, $425.
Barrel racing: First round: 1. Stevi Hillman, 16.69, $4,551; 2. Jamie Steiner, 16.77, $3,901; 3. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Paige Jones, 16.81, $3,034 each; 5. Shelley Morgan, 16.82, $2,167; 6. Katie Drosihn, 16.89, $1,734; 7. Katie Halbert, 16.92, $1,300; 8. Darby Fox, 16.93, $867; 9. (tie) Lindsey McLeod and Jessica Routier, 16.94, $542 each. Finals: 1. Shelley Morgan, 16.44, $2,000; 2. Jordon Briggs, 16.46, $1,500; 3. Sabra O'Quinn, 16.69, $1,000; 4. Stevi Hillman, 16.77, $500. Average: 1. Shelley Morgan, 33.26 seconds on two head, $4,551; 2. Jordon Briggs, 33.27, $3,901; 3. Stevi Hillman, 33.46, $3,250; 4. Sabra O'Quinn, 33.66, $2,817; 5. Katie Drosihn, 33.82, $2,167; 6. Shelley Holman, 33.91, $1,734; 7. Darby Fox, 33.92, $1,300; 8. Jamie Steiner, 34.00, $867; 9. Katie Halbert, 34.30, $650; 10. Lindsey McLeod, 34.59, $433.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 91.5, $2,475; 2. Jordan Spears, 89.5, $1,898; 3. Quentin Vaught, 86, $1,403; 4. (tie) Braidy Randolph and Garrett Wickett, 85.5, $743 each; 6. Trey Benton III, 84, $413; 7. Gavin Michel, 81.5, $330; 8. Brady Portenier, 81, $248. * Finals: 1. Brady Portenier, 90, $2,700; 2. Jordan Spears, 86.5, $2,300; no other qualified rides. * Average: 1. Jordan Spears, 176 points on two head, $2,511; 2. Brady Portenier, 171, $1,933; 3. Quentin Vaught, 86 on one head, $1,438; 4. Garrett Wickett, 85.5, $943; 5. Gavin Michel, 81.5, $613; 6. Jesse Hopper, 79.5, $448; 7. Toby Collins, 79, $365; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Sheridan WYO Rodeo
Sheridan, Wyo., July 14-17
All-around cowboy: Taylor Santos, $3,113, tie-down roping and steer roping.
Bareback: 1. Clayton Biglow, 89, $4,759; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 88.5, $3,648; 3. Wyatt Denny, 86.5, $2,697; 4. (tie) Kaycee Feild, Seth Hardwick and Wyatt Bloom, 86, $1,216 each; 7. Lane McGehee, 85, $635; 8. (tie) R.C. Landingham, Clay Jorgenson and Bronc Marriott, 84.5, $159 each.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Will Lummus, 3.5, $2,304; 2. Kyle Broce, 4.4, $2,004; 3. Rowdy Parrott, 4.5, $1,703; 4. Jace Melvin, 4.6, $1,402; 5. Blake Mindemann, 4.7, $1,102; 6. (tie) Riley Duvall and Jaret Whitman, 4.8, $651 each; 8. Sterling Lambert, 5.0, $200. Second round: 1. Stan Branco, 4.2, $2,304; 2. Jacob Talley, 4.4, $2,004; 3. (tie) Will Lummus and Laramie Warren, 4.5, $1,553 each; 5. Jace Melvin, 4.7, $1,102; 6. (tie) Tucker Allen, Sterling Lambert and Cade Staton, 4.8, $501 each. Average: 1. Will Lummus, 8.0 seconds on two head, $3,456; 2. Jace Melvin, 9.3, $3,005; 3. Sterling Lambert , 9.8, $2,555; 4. Kyle Broce, 10.0, $2,104; 5. Jaret Whitman, 10.5, $1,653; 6. Blake Mindemann, 10.7, $1,202; 7. Chisum Docheff, 11.3, $751; 8. (tie) Riley Duvall, Dirk Tavenner and Tucker Allen , 11.4, $100 each.
Team roping: First round: 1. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 5.0, $2,557 each; 2. (tie) Coy Rahlmann/Douglas Rich, Luke Brown/Hunter Koch and Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison, 5.1, $1,890 each; 5. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 5.2, $1,223; 6. (tie) Clint Summers/Ross Ashford and J.B. James Jr/Brock Hanson, 5.3, $723 each; 8. Justin Yost/Reno Gonzales, 5.4, $222. Second round: 1. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 4.1, $2,557 each; 2. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.4, $2,224; 3. Nick Sartain/Reagan Ward, 4.5, $1,890; 4. (tie) Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II and Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 4.6, $1,390 each; 6. (tie) Jake Orman/Brye Crites and Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 4.8, $723 each; 8. Levi Simpson/Tyler Worley, 4.9, $222. Average: 1. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 9.2 seconds on two head, $3,836 each; 2. Tate Kirchenschlager/Cole Davison, 10.2, $3,336; 3. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 10.5, $2,835; 4. (tie) Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin and Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 10.9, $2,085 each; 6. Kolton Schmidt/Wyatt Cox, 11.9, $1,334; 7. (tie) Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen and Bubba Buckaloo/Daniel Braman IV, 12.2, $584 each.
Saddle bronc: 1. Cash Wilson, 90, $4,738; 2. Jack Bentz, 86.5, $3,632; 3. (tie) Brody Wells and Tegan Smith, 86, $2,211 each; 5. Treyson Antonick, 85.5, $1,105; 6. Taygen Schuelke, 85, $790; 7. Layton Green, 84.5, $632; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 84, $474.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Weldon Watson, 7.7, $3,113; 2. (tie) Cody Huber and Tanner Green, 8.1, $2,504 each; 4. Zack Jongbloed, 8.2, $1,895; 5. (tie) Bo Pickett, Ty Harris and Jade Gardner, 8.6, $1,083 each; 8. (tie) Blane Cox and Chris McCuistion, 8.7, $135 each. Second round: 1. Taylor Santos, 7.8, $3,113; 2. (tie) Cody Huber and Brushton Minton, 8.1, $2,504 each; 4. Michael Otero, 8.2, $1,895; 5. John Douch, 8.3, $1,489; 6. Paden Bray, 8.5, $1,083; 7. (tie) Chris McCuistion and Clay McCuistion, 8.7, $474 each. Average: 1. Cody Huber, 16.2 seconds on two head, $4,670; 2. (tie) Ty Harris and Chris McCuistion, 17.4, $3,756 each; 4. (tie) Bo Pickett and Lucas Potter, 17.9, $2,538 each; 6. Stetson Vest, 18.2, $1,624; 7. Zack Jongbloed, 18.3, $1,015; 8. Reid Zapalac, 18.8, $406.
Barrel racing: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 16.91, $5,555; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 16.95, $4,444; 3. Emily Miller-Beisel, 16.97, $3,611; 4. Kylee Scribner, 17.02, $2,778; 5. Katie Halbert, 17.04, $2,222; 6. Hallie Hanssen, 17.17, $1,667; 7. Jessica Routier, 17.22, $1,389; 8. (tie) Shelley Morgan and Lake Mehalic, 17.24, $1,181 each; 10. Nicole Driggers, 17.25, $972; 11. (tie) Katie Pascoe and Christine Laughlin, 17.30, $764 each; 13. (tie) Jordon Briggs and Kelley Carrington, 17.31, $486 each; 15. (tie) Tayla Moeykens and Maggie Poloncic, 17.33, $139 each.
Steer roping: First round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 11.7, $1,665; 2. Rocky Patterson, 11.9, $1,448; 3. Jess Tierney, 12.1, $1,230; 4. Tim Vivion, 12.3, $1,013; 5. (tie) Tuff Hardman, Laramie Allen, Scott Snedecor and Cole Patterson, 12.5, $470 each. Second round: 1. Corey Ross, 10.5, $1,665; 2. Dalton Walker, 10.9, $1,448; 3. J. Tom Fisher, 11.1, $1,230; 4. Scott Snedecor, 11.5, $1,013; 5. Garrett Hale, 11.8, $796; 6. J.P. Wickett, 11.9, $579; 7. (tie) Vin Fisher Jr. and Landon McClaugherty, 12.1, $253 each. Third round: 1. Cole Patterson, 10.5 seconds, $1,665; 2. Cody Lee, 11.1, $1,448; 3. Bryce Davis, 11.4, $1,230; 4. Travis Mills, 11.5, $1,013; 5. (tie) Chris Glover, Vin Fisher Jr. and Jess Tierney, 11.7, $579 each; 8. Rocky Patterson, 12.4, $145. Fourth round: 1. Scott Snedecor, 10.4 seconds, $1,665; 2. Mike Chase, 11.6, $1,448; 3. (tie) Shay Good and Cody Lee, 12.0, $1,122 each; 5. (tie) Colby Davidson, Brian Garr and Cash Myers, 14.1, $579 each; 8. Casey Tillard, 15.6, $145. Average: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 55.7 seconds on four head, $3,329; 2. Jess Tierney, 63.8, $2,895; 3. Tony Reina, 68.9, $2,461; 4. Will McBride, 72.8, $2,027; 5. Scott Snedecor, 34.4 on three head, $1,592; 6. Mike Chase, 37.7, $1,158; 7. Shay Good, 39.5, $724; 8. Rocky Patterson, 41.1, $290.
Bull riding: 1. Trey Kimzey, 90.5, $4,868; 2. Boudreaux Campbell, 85, $3,732; 3. Sage Kimzey, 84.5, $2,759; 4. Chase Dougherty, 84, $1,785; 5. Hawk Whitt, 83, $1,136; 6. Casey Fredericks, 78, $811; 7. Creek Young, 76, $649; 8. Brady Portenier, 73, $487.
