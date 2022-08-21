PRCA

Yellowstone River Roundup

First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Thursday through Saturday

Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 86, $2,123; 2. Kade Berry, 85.5, $1,628; 3. Leighton Berry, 84.5, $1,203; 4. Ty Owens, 82, $779; 5. Tristan Hansen, 81.5, $495; 6. Donny Proffit, 80, $354; 7. Calder Peterson, 76, $283; 8. Andy Gingerich, 73, $212.

Steer wrestling: 1. Ross Mosher, 3.9, $2,021; 2. Hoyt Kraeger, 4.1, $1,758; 3. Reed Kraeger, 4.7, $1,494; 4. Ty Erickson, 4.8, $1,230; 5. Denver Roy, 5.0, $967; 6. (tie) Will Powell and J.D. Steen, 5.2, $571 each; 8. (tie) Austin Anderson and Newt Novich, 5.7, $88 each.

Team roping: 1. Luke Brown/Hunter Koch, 4.0, $3,206; 2. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 4.3, $2,868; 3. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 4.4, $2,531; 4. (tie) Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson and Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox, 4.7, $2,025 each; 6. Clint Summers/Ross Ashford, 4.9, $1,519; 7. Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard, 5.0, $1,181; 8. Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, 5.2, $844; 9. Jake Deveraux/Quincy Reynolds, 5.7, $506; 10. Weston Mills/Braden Brost, 6.0, $169.

Saddle bronc: 1. Talon Elshere, 86, $2,530; 2. Chase Brooks, 84, $1,939; 3. Tegan Smith, 81.5, $1,433; 4. Tanner Butner, 81, $927; 5. Jake Finlay, 80.5, $590; 6. (tie) Ian Forbes McGivney, Travis Nelson and Riggin Smith, 78, $337 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Macon Murphy, 8.7, $2,590; 2. (tie) Cooper Mills and Clayton Smith, 8.8, $2,181 each; 4. Logan Vick, 9.2, $1,772; 5. E.J. Panetta, 9.3, $1,499; 6. Everett Reeves, 9.4, $1,227; 7. Taylor Santos, 10.2, $954; 8. Tyler Milligan, 10.3, $682; 9. Treston Vermandel, 10.4, $409; 10. Ty Hedrick, 10.5, $136.

Barrel racing: 1. Jessica Routier, 15.37, $2,767; 2. Sabra O'Quinn, 15.40, $2,352; 3. Michelle Alley, 15.41, $1,937; 4. Lisa Lockhart, 15.59, $1,660; 5. Tia Murphy, 15.64, $1,384; 6. Ashley Day, 15.72, $969; 7. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.76, $692; 8. Abigail Knight, 15.78, $553; 9. Erin Williams, 15.87, $484; 10. Tammy Carpenter, 15.89, $415; 11. Tasha Welsh, 15.92, $346; 12. (tie) Maggie Poloncic and Ilyssa Riley, 15.98, $138 each.

Bull riding: *1. Patterson Starcher, 85.5, $2,879; 2. Colton Byram, 85, $2,375; 3. Bryce Burnell, 75, $1,943; No other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Fallon County Fair & Rodeo

Baker, Aug. 18-20

All-around cowboy: Coleman Proctor, $4,885, team roping and steer roping.

Bareback: 1. Tilden Hooper, 90, $4,054; 2. Caleb Bennett, 86.5, $3,108; 3. Tyler Berghuis, 84.5, $2,297; 4. (tie) Seth Hardwick and Calder Peterson, 79, $1,216 each; 6. Leighton Berry, 76, $676; 7. Ty Breuer, 56, $541; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Cyler Dowling, 3.7, $3,684; 2. Caden Camp, 3.8, $3,296; 3. Ty Erickson, 3.9, $2,908; 4. Newt Novich, 4.1, $2,520; 5. Levi Rudd, 4.3, $2,133; 6. (tie) Bridger Chambers and Seth Shorb, 4.4, $1,551 each; 8. (tie) Luke Gee and Will Powell, 4.6, $775 each; 10. (tie) Kolby Bignell and Denver Roy, 4.7, $97 each.

Team roping: 1. Coleman Proctor/Logan Medlin, 4.3, $4,885 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 4.5, $4,371; 3. (tie) Chad Masters/Paul Eaves and Jaxson Tucker/Wyatt Cox, 4.7, $3,599 each; 5. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 5.0, $2,828; 6. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.1, $2,314; 7. (tie) Layne Carson/Jess Chase and Kolton Schmidt/Cole Davison, 5.2, $1,543 each; 9. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 5.4, $771; 10. Rope Three Irons/Cody Tew, 5.5, $257.

Saddle bronc: 1. Zeke Thurston, 90.5, $4,230; 2. Logan Hay, 87, $3,243; 3. Sage Newman, 85.5, $2,397; 4. Riggin Smith, 84.5, $1,551; 5. (tie) Tanner Butner and Dawson Dahm, 83, $846 each; 7. Kolby Wanchuk, 82.5, $564; 8. (tie) Ben Andersen and Houston Brown, 82, $212 each.

Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Mason Webb, 7.5, $4,956; 2. Haven Meged, 7.8, $4,434; 3. Hunter Herrin, 8.4, $3,913; 4. Cole Robinson, 8.5, $3,391; 5. (tie) Westyn Hughes, Benny Mosley and Chance Thiessen, 8.6, $2,348 each; 8. Trevor Hale, 8.7, $1,304; 9. Shay Keller, 8.9, $783; 10. (tie) J.C. Crowley, Dakota Felton and Bode Scott, 9.2, $87 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Jessica Routier, 15.97, $3,949; 2. Abigail Knight, 16.17, $3,159; 3. Lisa Lockhart, 16.30, $2,567; 4. Hallie Fulton, 16.35, $1,974; 5. Cierra Erickson, 16.38, $1,580; 6. Madison Wilkerson, 16.39, $1,185; 7. Erin Williams, 16.40, $987; 8. Nikki Hansen, 16.44, $889; 9. Michelle Alley, 16.45, $790; 10. Summer Kosel, 16.46, $691; 11. Tia Murphy, 16.51, $592; 12. (tie) Maggie Poloncic and Lisa Warfield, 16.52, $444 each; 14. Nicole Driggers, 16.53, $296; 15. Brittney Barnett, 16.54, $197.

Steer roping: First round: 1. (tie) Garrett Hale and Cody Lee, 10.9, $1,603 each; 3. Bill Benson, 11.5, $1,149; 4. Kyle Cauthorn, 11.6, $847; 5. Martin Poindexter, 12.1, $544; 6. Vin Fisher Jr., 12.2, $302. Second round: 1. Travis Mills, 9.7, $1,754; 2. Reo Lohse, 10.0, $1,451; 3. (tie) Chad Mathis and Scott Snedecor, 10.4, $998 each; 5. (tie) Bryce Davis and Ryan Rochlitz, 10.5, $423 each. Third round: 1. Coy Thompson, 9.5, $1,754; 2. Scott Snedecor, 9.8, $1,451; 3. Reo Lohse, 9.9, $1,149; 4. J. Tom Fisher, 10.3, $847; 5. Cash Myers, 10.9, $544; 6. Mike Chase, 11.2, $302. Average: 1. Reo Lohse, 33.4 seconds on three head, $2,631; 2. J. Tom Fisher, 34.4, $2,177; 3. Kyle Cauthorn, 34.9, $1,723; 4. Cody Lee, 37.5, $1,270; 5. Martin Poindexter, 38.0, $816; 6. Ty Williams, 48.1, $454.

Bull riding: * 1. Colton Byram, 83, $7,415; 2. Cole Wagner, 80, $6,445; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Baker Breakaway Roping

Baker, Aug. 18-20

Breakaway roping: First round: 1. (tie) Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, Danielle Lowman and Gracely Speth, 2.3, $1,826 each; 4. (tie) Katelin Conway and Elizabeth French, 2.4, $1,141 each; 6. Jordi Edens, 2.5, $731; 7. (tie) Joey Williams and Cadee Williams, 2.6, $320 each. Second round: 1. Jordi Edens, 2.3, $2,100; 2. Elizabeth French, 2.5, $1,826; 3. (tie) Shayna Deal, Shaylee Wahl and Joey Williams, 2.6, $1,415 each; 5. Katelin Conway, 2.7, $1,004; 6. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 3.1, $731; 7. Randa Clabaugh, 3.4, $457; 8. Sydney Berquist, 3.8, $183. Average: 1. Jordi Edens, 4.8 seconds on two head, $3,150; 2. Elizabeth French, 4.9, $2,739; 3. Katelin Conway, 5.1, $2,329; 4. Joey Williams, 5.2, $1,918; 5. Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 5.4, $1,507; 6. Shaylee Wahl, 5.5, $1,096; 7. Randa Clabaugh, 6.2, $685; 8. (tie) Tanegai Zilverberg and Sydney Berquist, 6.8, $137 each.

McCone County Fair PRCA Rodeo

Circle, Aug. 18-19

All-around cowboy: Landon Williams, $625, tie-down roping and team roping.

Bareback: 1. Tucker Zingg, 83, $1,042; 2. Andy Gingerich, 79.5, $790; 3. Calder Peterson, 78, $569; 4. Tristan Hansen, 72, $379; 5. Tom Webster, 64, $221; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Austin Anderson, 5.4, $1,015; 2. Austin Whitehouse, 5.6, $761; 3. Newt Novich, 5.9, $508; 4. Tate Petrak, 6.0, $254.

Team roping: 1. Jade Schmidt/Jade Nelson, 5.8, $1,295 each; 2. Wyatt Bice/Drew Gartner, 6.0, $1,072; 3. Miles Kobold/Mason Trollinger, 6.6, $848; 4. Cadee Williams/Landon Williams, 6.9, $625; 5. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 8.5, $402; 6. Ben Ayre/Bill Ayre, 8.8, $223.

Saddle bronc: 1. Chuck Schmidt, 81.5, $1,470; 2. (tie) Caleb Meeks and Travis Nelson, 79, $958 each; 4. Rhett Fanning, 78, $535; 5. Josh Davison, 77.5, $312; 6. Liam Pauley, 77, $223.

Tie-down roping: 1. Clint Kindred, 8.1, $886; 2. Stratton Kohr, 8.6, $733; 3. Trey Young, 8.7, $580; 4. Caleb Berquist, 8.9, $428; 5. (tie) Chase Lako and Joe Schmidt, 9.0, $214 each.

Barrel racing: 1. Abigail Knight, 16.39, $859; 2. Maggie Poloncic, 16.53, $747; 3. Ashley Day, 16.54, $635; 4. Tisha Larsen, 16.66, $523; 5. Fonda Melby, 16.68, $411; 6. Tayla Moeykens, 16.71, $299; 7. Tara Stimpson, 16.73, $187; 8. Tia Murphy, 16.77, $75.

Bull riding: * 1. Cole Hould, 72, $3,744; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Circle Breakaway Roping

Circle, Aug. 18-19

Breakaway roping: 1. Sierra Lee, 2.4, $1,608; 2. (tie) Anna Callaway and Tanegai Zilverberg, 2.5, $1,192 each; 4. Meghan McGinley, 2.6, $776; 5. Teddi Morman, 2.7, $499; 6. (tie) Shayna Deal and Lacey Hewitt, 3.0, $139 each.

Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo

Kalispell, Aug. 18-20

All-around cowboy: Connor Murnion, $1,203, saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

Bareback: 1. Caleb Bennett, 85, $2,394; 2. Ty Taypotat, 80.5, $1,836; 3. Tristan Hansen, 79, $1,357; 4. Leighton Berry, 78, $878; 5. Tucker Zingg, 77, $559; 6. Kade Berry, 73, $399; 7. A.J. Ruth, 68, $319; 8. Ty Owens, 67, $239.

Steer wrestling: 1. Nick Guy, 3.7, $2,400; 2. Grant Peterson, 3.8, $2,087; 3. Bridger Chambers, 4.0, $1,774; 4. (tie) Kalane Anders, Ross Mosher and Denver Roy, 4.1, $1,148 each; 7. (tie) Caden Camp and Jhet Murphy, 4.2, $365 each.

Team roping: 1. Tanner Pallesen/Arye Espenscheid, 5.2, $1,983 each; 2. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 5.3, $1,641; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.9, $1,299; 4. Jason Carlson/Justin Viles, 6.3, $957; 5. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 10.4, $615; 6. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 10.8, $342.

Saddle bronc: 1. Dawson Hay, 88.5, $2,724; 2. (tie) Kole Ashbacher and Shorty Garrett, 82.5, $1,816 each; 4. Alan Gobert, 78.5, $999; 5. Judd Applegate, 77, $636; 6. (tie) Josh Davison and Chet Johnson, 76, $409 each; 8. Connor Murnion, 74, $272.

Tie-down roping: 1. Westyn Hughes, 8.6, $2,768; 2. Ryan Thibodeaux, 9.6, $2,477; 3. (tie) Taylor Santos and Chance Thiessen, 9.8, $2,040 each; 5. Kincade Henry, 9.9, $1,603; 6. Zack Jongbloed, 10.2, $1,311; 7. Shane Smith, 10.5, $1,020; 8. (tie) Bigshow Hays and Richard Newton, 10.6, $583 each; 10. Lane Livingston, 11.6, $146.

Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 17.51, $2,382; 2. Abigail Knight, 17.62, $2,025; 3. Hannah Sharon, 17.66, $1,667; 4. Emily Beisel, 17.80, $1,429; 5. Ilyssa Riley, 17.85, $1,191; 6. Heather Crowley, 17.94, $834; 7. Kelly Allen, 17.96, $595; 8. Tia Murphy, 17.97, $476; 9. Brittney Barnett, 18.02, $417; 10. Donna Toavs, 18.20, $357; 11. Tayla Moeykens, 18.21, $298; 12. (tie) Jessica Bliss and Tana Deckert, 18.26, $119 each.

Bull riding: 1. Ouncie Mitchell, 85.5, $2,538; 2. Colton Byram, 83.5, $1,946; 3. Patterson Starcher, 83, $1,438; 4. Connor Murnion, 79, $931; 5. Tristan O'Neal, 73, $592; no other qualified rides.

Big Timber Weekly PRCA Rodeo

Big Timber, Aug. 17

All-around cowboy: Delon Parker, $1,060, team roping and steer roping.

Steer wrestling: 1. Kolby Bignell, 4.1, $508; 2. Austin Whitehouse, 4.5, $381; 3. Jaden Whitman, 4.7, $254; 4. Luke Gee, 4.8, $127.

Team roping: 1. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 5.7, $996 each; 2. Sid Sorge/Taner Sorge, 8.1, $747; 3. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 10.6, $498; 4. Delon Parker/Ryan Zurcher, 12.4, $249.

Saddle bronc: 1. Alan Gobert, 78, $714; 2. (tie) JC DeSaveur and Caleb Meeks, 74, $447 each; 4. Judd Applegate, 73, $179.

Tie-down roping: 1. Jason Schaffer, 10.4, $553; 2. Jesse Medearis, 10.6, $415; 3. Caleb Berquist, 11.1, $276; 4. Shawn Dunagan, 12.6, $138.

Barrel racing: 1. Tammy Carpenter, 17.56, $465; 2. Shawnee Williams, 17.70, $404; 3. Kelly Allen, 18.01, $344; 4. Gayleen Malone, 18.03, $283; 5. Hannah Sharon, 18.11, $222; 6. Lisa Warfield, 18.18, $162; 7. Terri Kirkland, 18.24, $101; 8. Milee Dailey, 18.38, $40.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Delon Parker, 15.1, $381; 2. Ty Fisher, 17.1, $286; 3. Dean Hanson, 19.5, $191; 4. Wade Kane, 22.2, $95. Second round: 1. Ty Fisher, 13.8, $381; 2. Ty Hedrick, 14.2, $286; 3. Bill Benson, 14.7, $191; 4. Brett Badgett, 17.9, $95. Average: 1. Ty Fisher, 30.9 seconds on two head, $572; 2. Delon Parker, 34.9, $429; 3. Wade Kane, 45.7, $286; 4. Ty Hedrick, 14.2 on one head, $143; no other qualified runs.

Bull riding: 1. Hawk Whitt, 76, $658; 2. Jake Lockwood, 72, $494; no other qualified rides.

