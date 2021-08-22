Fallon County Fair & Rodeo
Baker, Aug. 19-21
All-around cowboy: Chance Thiessen, $5,492, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Ty Breuer, 90.5, $4,371; 2. Kaycee Feild, 88.5, $3,351; 3. Tilden Hooper, 88, $2,477; 4. Jess Pope, 86.5, $1,603; 5. Tanner Aus, 85.5, $1,020; 6. Seth Hardwick, 84.5, $729; 7. Zach Hibler, 84, $583; 8. (tie) Cole Reiner and Jacob Raine, 82, $219 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Brady Boyce and Tucker Allen, 3.4, $3,532 each; 3. (tie) Luke Branquinho, Trell Etbauer and Sterling Lambert, 3.5, $2,551 each; 6. Ty Erickson, 3.6, $1,766; 7. Winsten McGraw, 3.7, $1,374; 8. (tie) Kyle Callaway and Jesse Brown, 3.9, $785 each; 10. Riley Reiss, 4.0, $196.
Team roping: 1. Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, 4.7, $4,733 each; 2. Hayes Smith/Justin Davis, 4.9, $4,235; 3. (tie) Aaron Tsinigine/Shay Dixon Carroll and Shawn Bessette/Matt Robertson, 5.0, $3,487 each; 5. Kellan Johnson/Carson Johnson, 5.2, $2,740; 6. (tie) Clint Summers/Ross Ashford and Lee Kiehne/Cole Cooper, 5.3, $1,993 each; 8. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.4, $1,246; 9. Guy Howell/Levi O'Keeffe, 5.8, $747; 10. Jr. Dees/Matt Sherwood, 6.1, $249.
Saddle bronc: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 88.5, $4,794; 2. Tanner Butner, 87.5, $3,675; 3. Tegan Smith, 86, $2,717; 4. (tie) Logan Hay and Brody Cress, 85.5, $1,438 each; 6. Spencer Wright, 84.5, $799; 7. Jesse Wright, 84, $639; 8. Tate Thybo, 83.5, $479.
Tie-down roping: 1. Chance Thiessen, 7.8, $5,492; 2. Shad Mayfield, 7.9, $4,914; 3. (tie) Cody Darnell and Marty Yates, 8.0, $4,047 each; 5. (tie) Taylor Santos and Logan Vick, 8.8, $2,891 each; 7. Dillon Hahnkamp, 9.5, $2,023; 8. Lee Sivertsen, 10.9, $1,445; 9. Ty Hedrick, 11.0, $867; 10. Bryce Bott, 12.2, $289.
Barrel racing: 1. (tie) Lexie Goss and Jessica Routier, 17.07, $3,645 each; 3. Erin Williams, 17.15, $2,633; 4. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.22, $2,025; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 17.24, $1,620; 6. Paige Jones, 17.48, $1,215; 7. Makenna Balkenbush, 17.58, $1,013; 8. Brittney Barnett, 17.59, $911; 9. Jill Wilson, 17.63, $810; 10. Manchi Nace, 17.67, $709; 11. Amanda Welsh, 17.71, $608; 12. (tie) Taylour Russell and Stephanie Fryar, 17.73, $456 each; 14. Ashley Day, 17.76, $304; 15. Tara Stimpson, 17.77, $203.
Steer roping: First round: 1. Landon McClaugherty, 9.7, $1,584; 2. (tie) Slade Wood and Rocky Patterson, 10.6, $1,174 each; 4. Jess Tierney, 11.0, $765; 5. Shay Good, 11.2, $492; 6. Scott Snedecor, 11.3, $273. Second round: 1. Chris Glover, 10.1, $1,584; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 10.5, $1,311; 3. Coy Thompson, 11.0, $1,038; 4. Cash Myers, 11.1, $765; 5. John E. Bland, 11.3, $492; 6. Garrett Hale, 11.4, $273. Third round: 1. J. Tom Fisher, 10.4 seconds, $1,584; 2. Slade Wood, 10.5, $1,311; 3. Mike Chase, 10.9, $1,038; 4. (tie) Jason Stockton and Rocky Patterson, 11.5, $628 each; 6. Coy Thompson, 11.6, $273. Average: 1. Slade Wood, 34.5 seconds on three head, $2,376; 2. Coy Thompson, 35.7, $1,966; 3. Landon McClaugherty, 35.8, $1,557; 4. Rocky Patterson, 35.9, $1,147; 5. Jess Tierney, 36.0, $737; 6. Clay Long, 38.4, $410.
Bull riding: 1. Braden Richardson, 88.5, $4,371; 2. Connor Murnion, 86, $3,351; 3. Shane Proctor, 84, $2,477; 4. Sage Kimzey, 81, $1,603; 5. Cole Wagner, 79, $1,020; 6. Ky Hamilton, 76.5, $729; 7. Cole Hould, 76, $583; 8. Caleb McMillan, 74, $437.
Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo
Kalispell, Aug. 19-21
All-around cowboy: Caden Camp, $3,995, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Tristan Hansen, 84.5, $2,546; 2. Kody Lamb, 83.5, $1,952; 3. Logan Patterson, 82.5, $1,443; 4. Seth Hardwick, 82, $934; 5. Clint Laye, 80.5, $594; 6. George Gillespie IV, 80, $424; 7. Mike Solberg, 79, $340; 8. Dantan Bertsch, 78, $255.
Steer wrestling: 1. Luke Gee, 4.4, $2,184; 2. Jesse Brown, 4.5, $1,899; 3. Caden Camp, 4.6, $1,614; 4. Kalane Anders, 4.8, $1,329; 5. (tie) Walt Anseth, Dalton Massey and Scott Guenthner, 4.9, $760 each; 8. Dakota Eldridge, 5.0, $190.
Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird/Ike Folsom, 6.1, $2,025 each; 2. Clay Ullery/Matt Zancanella, 6.3, $1,676; 3. John Gaona/Trevor Nowlin, 6.8, $1,327; 4. Jade Stoddard/Sid Sporer, 7.2, $978; 5. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 7.7, $629; 6. Tanner Pallesen/Arye Espenscheid, 8.3, $349.
Saddle bronc: 1. Kolby Wanchuk, 88.5, $2,750; 2. (tie) Houston Brown, Sage Newman and Chase Brooks, 84, $1,558 each; 5. Tanner Butner, 83, $642; 6. Kolby Kittson, 81, $458; 7. Alan Gobert, 79.5, $367; 8. Jesse Kruse, 77, $275.
Tie-down roping: 1. Landon Williams, 9.3, $2,661; 2. Caden Camp, 9.5, $2,381; 3. Stetson Vest, 9.6, $2,101; 4. Zack Jongbloed, 9.7, $1,821; 5. Tyler Popescul, 9.8, $1,541; 6. Hunter Reaume, 10.0, $1,261; 7. Lane Livingston, 10.2, $980; 8. Coltin Rauch, 11.3, $700; 9. Shane Smith, 11.5, $420; 10. Cody Craig, 12.2, $140.
Barrel racing: 1. Destri Devenport, 17.16 seconds, $2,651; 2. Tracy Nowlin, 17.50, $2,253; 3. Lindsay Kruse, 17.58, $1,856; 4. Jimmie Smith, 17.64, $1,590; 5. Rene Cloninger, 17.71, $1,325; 6. Abigail Knight, 17.72, $928; 7. Ashley Castleberry, 17.86, $663; 8. Heidi Schmid, 17.94, $530; 9. Shai McDonald, 17.95, $464; 10. Shelby Gill, 17.99, $398; 11. Marlee Mussmann, 18.00, $331; 12. Cassie de Yong, 18.01, $265.
Bull riding: * 1. Jesse Hopper, 80, $4,998; 2. Shane Proctor, 77, $4,344; no other qualified rides.
Hells A Roarin Xtreme Bulls & Broncs Riding
Gardiner, Aug. 22
Saddle bronc: 1. Wade Sundell, 87.5, $4,935; 2. Wyatt Casper, 84, $3,784; 3. (tie) Tegan Smith and Leon Fountain, 80.5, $2,303 each; 5. Lefty Holman, 80, $1,152; 6. Alan Gobert, 76, $823; 7. Andrew Evjene, 75, $658; 8. (tie) Colt Gordon and Kolby Wanchuk, 74, $247 each.
Bull riding: * 1. Sage Kimzey, 88, $5,586; 2. Creek Young, 84, $4,461; 3. Jeff Askey, 83.5, $3,496; 4. Jesse Hopper, 80, $2,532; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
