Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs
New Town, N.D., Oct. 1-2
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Wyatt Casper, 90, $4,080; 2. (tie) Jake Finlay and Logan Hay, 87, $2,720 each; 4. Brody Cress, 86.5, $1,496; 5. Layton Green, 85.5, $952; 6. Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $680; 7. (tie) K's Thomson, Jesse Wright and Rusty Wright, 83, $317 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Logan Cook, and Kole Ashbacher, 85.5 points, $3,604 each; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Layton Green, 85, $1,904 each; 5. Brody Cress, 84, $952; 6. Shorty Garrett, 83, $680; 7. Wade Sundell, 82.5, $544; 8. (tie) Jade Blackwell, Wyatt Casper and Rusty Wright, 81.5, $136 each. Finals: 1. Ryder Wright, 91, $3,927; 2. Jesse Wright, 90.5, $2,975; 3. Brody Cress, 89, $2,142; 4. K's Thomson, 87.5, $1,428; 5. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Rusty Wright, 87, $714 each. Average: 1. Brody Cress, 259.5 points on three head, $6,120; 2. Ryder Wright, 258, $4,692; 3. Layton Green, 257, $3,468; 4. Wyatt Casper, 256, $2,244; 5. Jesse Wright, 254.5, $1,428; 6. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Rusty Wright, 251.5, $918 each; 8. Logan Cook, 251, $612.
Old Fort Days PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding
Fort Smith, Ark., Sept. 29
Bull riding: * 1. Ruger Piva, 89, $6,387; 2. Fulton Rutland, 83, $5,551; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Nephi Xtreme Bulls
Nephi, Utah, Sept. 30
Bull riding: First round: 1. Ruger Piva, 90, $2,005; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 89, $1,537; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, 85, $1,136; 4. Trey Benton III, 84.5, $735; 5. Jeff Askey, 83.5, $468; 6. (tie) Hayes Weight and Parker McCown, 82, $301 each; 8. Joey Clegg, 80, $201. * Finals: 1. Jordan Spears, 87, $2,406; 2. Hayes Weight, 86, $2,050; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Hayes Weight , 168 points on two head, $3,342; 2. Jordan Spears, 157, $2,562; 3. Ruger Piva, 90 on one head, $1,894; 4. Stetson Dell Wright, 89, $1,225; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, 85, $780; 6. Trey Benton III, 84.5, $557; 7. Jeff Askey, 83.5, $446; 8. Parker McCown, 82, $334. *(all totals include ground money).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.