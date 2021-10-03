Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs

New Town, N.D., Oct. 1-2

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Wyatt Casper, 90, $4,080; 2. (tie) Jake Finlay and Logan Hay, 87, $2,720 each; 4. Brody Cress, 86.5, $1,496; 5. Layton Green, 85.5, $952; 6. Sterling Crawley, 84.5, $680; 7. (tie) K's Thomson, Jesse Wright and Rusty Wright, 83, $317 each. Second round: 1. (tie) Logan Cook, and Kole Ashbacher, 85.5 points, $3,604 each; 3. (tie) Ryder Wright and Layton Green, 85, $1,904 each; 5. Brody Cress, 84, $952; 6. Shorty Garrett, 83, $680; 7. Wade Sundell, 82.5, $544; 8. (tie) Jade Blackwell, Wyatt Casper and Rusty Wright, 81.5, $136 each. Finals: 1. Ryder Wright, 91, $3,927; 2. Jesse Wright, 90.5, $2,975; 3. Brody Cress, 89, $2,142; 4. K's Thomson, 87.5, $1,428; 5. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Rusty Wright, 87, $714 each. Average: 1. Brody Cress, 259.5 points on three head, $6,120; 2. Ryder Wright, 258, $4,692; 3. Layton Green, 257, $3,468; 4. Wyatt Casper, 256, $2,244; 5. Jesse Wright, 254.5, $1,428; 6. (tie) Sterling Crawley and Rusty Wright, 251.5, $918 each; 8. Logan Cook, 251, $612.

Old Fort Days PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding

Fort Smith, Ark., Sept. 29

Bull riding: * 1. Ruger Piva, 89, $6,387; 2. Fulton Rutland, 83, $5,551; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).

Nephi Xtreme Bulls

Nephi, Utah, Sept. 30

Bull riding: First round: 1. Ruger Piva, 90, $2,005; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, 89, $1,537; 3. Roscoe Jarboe, 85, $1,136; 4. Trey Benton III, 84.5, $735; 5. Jeff Askey, 83.5, $468; 6. (tie) Hayes Weight and Parker McCown, 82, $301 each; 8. Joey Clegg, 80, $201. * Finals: 1. Jordan Spears, 87, $2,406; 2. Hayes Weight, 86, $2,050; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Hayes Weight , 168 points on two head, $3,342; 2. Jordan Spears, 157, $2,562; 3. Ruger Piva, 90 on one head, $1,894; 4. Stetson Dell Wright, 89, $1,225; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, 85, $780; 6. Trey Benton III, 84.5, $557; 7. Jeff Askey, 83.5, $446; 8. Parker McCown, 82, $334. *(all totals include ground money).

