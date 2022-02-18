Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo

Raleigh, N.C., Feb. 12

Bareback: 1. Trenten Montero, 84, $2,774; 2. Leighton Berry, 82, $2,127; 3. Ben Kramer, 81.5, $1,572; 4. Jamie Howlett, 80, $1,017; 5. (tie) Pascal Isabelle and Rocker Steiner, 78, $555 each; 7. Kyle Bloomquist, 76, $370; 8. Dean Thompson, 75, $277. Bonus round: 1. Leighton Berry, 89, $1,000.

Saddle bronc: 1. Sterling Crawley, 85, $3,008; 2. Tanner Butner, 84.5, $2,306; 3. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Kolby Wanchuk, 84, $1,404 each; 5. (tie) Kade Bruno and Cole Elshere, 83, $602 each; 7. Chet Johnson, 79.5, $401; 8. (tie) Logan Cook and Sage Newman, 78, $150 each. Bonus round: No qualified rides.

Bull riding: *1. Jimy Marten, 84.5, $3,148; 2. Steve Woolsey, 81.5, $2,468; 3. (tie) Lucas Mooningham and Ouncie Mitchell, 80, $1,593 each; 5. Jacob O'Mara, 79, $913; no other qualified rides. Bonus round: 1. Jimy Marten, 83, $1,000. *(all totals include ground money).

