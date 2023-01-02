New Years Eve Buck & Ball

Gillette, Wyo., Dec. 31

Bareback: First round: 1. Jayco Roper, 86.5, $2,366; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 86, $1,814; 3. Dean Thompson, 85.5, $1,341; 4. Cole Reiner, 85, $868; 5. Tristan Hansen, 84, $552; 6. (tie) Wyatt Denny and Keenan Hayes, 83.5, $355 each; 8. Cooper Cooke, 83, $237. Finals: 1. Dean Thompson, 89, $3,000; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 88, $2,000. Average: 1. Dean Thompson, 174.5 points on two head, $2,366; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 174, $1,814; 3. Cole Reiner, 172.5, $1,341; 4. Jayco Roper, 172, $868; no other qualified rides.

Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Brody Wells, 89, $2,394; 2. Sage Newman, 87, $1,836; 3. Shorty Garrett, 86.5, $1,357; 4. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Dawson Hay, 85, $718 each; 6. Houston Brown, 84.5, $399; 7. (tie) Tanner Butner and Ira Dickinson, 84, $279 each. Finals: 1. Sage Newman, 90.5, $3,000; 2. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Shorty Garrett, 87.5, $1,000 each. Average: 1. Sage Newman, 177.5 points on two head, $2,394; 2. Brody Wells, 175, $1,836; 3. Shorty Garrett, 174, $1,357; 4. Wyatt Casper, 172.5, $878; 5. Dawson Hay, 172, $559; no other qualified rides.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Blaine Beaty, 82.5, $2,380; 2. Colton Byram, 82, $1,825; 3. Jestyn Woodward, 81, $1,349; 4. Riggin Shippy, 79, $873; 5. Connor Murnion, 77, $555; 6. Wylee Hurst, 75, $397; 7. (tie) Bubba Greig and Coy Thorson, 72, $278 each. Finals leaders: No qualified rides. Average: 1. Blaine Beaty, 82.5 points on one head, $2,757; 2. Colton Byram, 82, $2,202; 3. Jestyn Woodward, 81, $1,726; 4. Riggin Shippy, 79, $1,250; no other qualified rides.

Winnemucca Xtreme Broncs

Winnemucca, Nev., Dec. 31

Saddle bronc: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 87.5, $7,670; 2. Kade Bruno, 85.5, $5,881; 3. Tyrel Roberts, 85, $4,347; 4. (tie) Brandon Lansford and Mitch Pollock, 83, $2,301 each; 6. Cameron Messier, 80.5, $1,278; 7. Jesse Kruse, 79.5, $1,023; 8. Jesse James Kirby, 78.5, $767.

Topeka Xtreme Bulls

Topeka, Kan., Dec. 31

Bull riding: First round: 1. Braydan Kilcrease, 88.5, $2,039; 2. Tristen Hutchings, 84, $1,563; 3. Jesse Hopper, 83.5, $1,155; 4. Coby Johnson, 82, $748; 5. (tie) TJ Gray, Trey Holston and Ethan Skogquist, 81, $362 each; 8. Jace Trosclair, 80.5, $204. * Finals: 1. Fulton Rutland, 85, $2,447; 2. TJ Gray, 80, $2,084; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. (tie) Fulton Rutland and TJ Gray, 161 points on two head, $3,002 each; 3. Braydan Kilcrease, 88.5 on one head, $1,926; 4. Tristen Hutchings, 84, $1,246; 5. Jesse Hopper, 83.5, $793; 6. Coby Johnson, 82, $566; 7. (tie) Trey Holston and Ethan Skogquist, 81, $396 each. *(all totals include ground money).

Tags

Load comments