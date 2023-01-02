New Years Eve Buck & Ball
Gillette, Wyo., Dec. 31
Bareback: First round: 1. Jayco Roper, 86.5, $2,366; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 86, $1,814; 3. Dean Thompson, 85.5, $1,341; 4. Cole Reiner, 85, $868; 5. Tristan Hansen, 84, $552; 6. (tie) Wyatt Denny and Keenan Hayes, 83.5, $355 each; 8. Cooper Cooke, 83, $237. Finals: 1. Dean Thompson, 89, $3,000; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 88, $2,000. Average: 1. Dean Thompson, 174.5 points on two head, $2,366; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 174, $1,814; 3. Cole Reiner, 172.5, $1,341; 4. Jayco Roper, 172, $868; no other qualified rides.
Saddle bronc: First round: 1. Brody Wells, 89, $2,394; 2. Sage Newman, 87, $1,836; 3. Shorty Garrett, 86.5, $1,357; 4. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Dawson Hay, 85, $718 each; 6. Houston Brown, 84.5, $399; 7. (tie) Tanner Butner and Ira Dickinson, 84, $279 each. Finals: 1. Sage Newman, 90.5, $3,000; 2. (tie) Wyatt Casper and Shorty Garrett, 87.5, $1,000 each. Average: 1. Sage Newman, 177.5 points on two head, $2,394; 2. Brody Wells, 175, $1,836; 3. Shorty Garrett, 174, $1,357; 4. Wyatt Casper, 172.5, $878; 5. Dawson Hay, 172, $559; no other qualified rides.
Bull riding: First round: 1. Blaine Beaty, 82.5, $2,380; 2. Colton Byram, 82, $1,825; 3. Jestyn Woodward, 81, $1,349; 4. Riggin Shippy, 79, $873; 5. Connor Murnion, 77, $555; 6. Wylee Hurst, 75, $397; 7. (tie) Bubba Greig and Coy Thorson, 72, $278 each. Finals leaders: No qualified rides. Average: 1. Blaine Beaty, 82.5 points on one head, $2,757; 2. Colton Byram, 82, $2,202; 3. Jestyn Woodward, 81, $1,726; 4. Riggin Shippy, 79, $1,250; no other qualified rides.
Winnemucca Xtreme Broncs
Winnemucca, Nev., Dec. 31
Saddle bronc: 1. CoBurn Bradshaw, 87.5, $7,670; 2. Kade Bruno, 85.5, $5,881; 3. Tyrel Roberts, 85, $4,347; 4. (tie) Brandon Lansford and Mitch Pollock, 83, $2,301 each; 6. Cameron Messier, 80.5, $1,278; 7. Jesse Kruse, 79.5, $1,023; 8. Jesse James Kirby, 78.5, $767.
Topeka Xtreme Bulls
Topeka, Kan., Dec. 31
Bull riding: First round: 1. Braydan Kilcrease, 88.5, $2,039; 2. Tristen Hutchings, 84, $1,563; 3. Jesse Hopper, 83.5, $1,155; 4. Coby Johnson, 82, $748; 5. (tie) TJ Gray, Trey Holston and Ethan Skogquist, 81, $362 each; 8. Jace Trosclair, 80.5, $204. * Finals: 1. Fulton Rutland, 85, $2,447; 2. TJ Gray, 80, $2,084; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. (tie) Fulton Rutland and TJ Gray, 161 points on two head, $3,002 each; 3. Braydan Kilcrease, 88.5 on one head, $1,926; 4. Tristen Hutchings, 84, $1,246; 5. Jesse Hopper, 83.5, $793; 6. Coby Johnson, 82, $566; 7. (tie) Trey Holston and Ethan Skogquist, 81, $396 each. *(all totals include ground money).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.