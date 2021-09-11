Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo
Big Timber, Sept. 8
All-around cowboy: Nolan Conway, $367, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Luke Wozney, 73, $436; 2. Brandley Peabody, 72, $327; 3. A.J. Ruth, 70, $218; 4. Tucker Zingg, 56, $109.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jaret Whitman, 4.4, $459; 2. Trevin Baumann, 4.5, $344; 3. Tanner Milan, 4.6, $229; 4. Brady Buum, 5.0, $115.
Team roping: 1. Dustin Bird/Justin Viles, 5.2, $752 each; 2. Miles Kobold/Ryan Zurcher, 7.2, $564; 3. Jason Carlson/Jacob Goddard, 10.5, $376; 4. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine, 14.7, $188.
Saddle bronc: 1. Brand Morgan, 76, $511; 2. Caleb Meeks, 73, $384; 3. Cree Minkoff, 72, $256; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping: 1. Taylor Santos, 8.2, $489; 2. Nolan Conway, 8.9, $367; 3. (tie) Hank Hollenbeck and Jade Gardner, 9.0, $183 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Brittney Barnett, 17.64, $491; 2. Erin Williams, 17.78, $406; 3. (tie) Gayleen Malone and Shawnee Williams, 17.82, $279 each; 5. Brooke Wilson, 17.96, $152; 6. Tara Stimpson, 17.98, $85.
Bull riding: No qualified rides.
Big Timber breakaway roping
Big Timber, Sept. 8
Breakaway roping: 1. Jordan Jo Fabrizio, 2.50, $1,181; 2. Taylor Munsell, 2.70, $885; 3. Megan Small, 2.80, $590; 4. (tie) Hope Thompson, Jackie Crawford, Leanne Johnson, Coralee Spratt and Mikenna Schauer, 2.90, $59 each.
Meagher County Labor Day Rodeo
White Sulphur Springs, Sept. 5-6
All-around cowboy: Nolan Conway, $3,819, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Will Lowe, 88, $3,314; 2. Clay Jorgenson, 87.5, $2,540; 3. Caleb Bennett, 87, $1,878; 4. Kody Lamb, 85.5, $1,215; 5. Ty Breuer, 84, $773; 6. Wyatt Denny, 83.5, $552; 7. Richmond Champion, 83, $442; 8. (tie) George Gillespie IV and Tanner Aus, 82, $166 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Tristan Martin, 3.2, $1,849; 2. Don Payne, 3.9, $1,607; 3. J.D. Steen, 4.0, $1,366; 4. Bode Scott, 4.1, $1,125; 5. Ted Gollaher, 4.2, $884; 6. Trevin Baumann, 4.3, $643; 7. Luke Gee, 4.5, $402; 8. Nolan Conway, 4.6, $161.
Team roping: 1. Wheaton Williams/Zachary Schweigert, 5.8, $2,238 each; 2. Nolan Conway/Shawn Bird, 6.0, $1,946; 3. Grady Quam/Tee McLeod, 6.1, $1,654; 4. Caden Camp/Delon Parker, 6.5, $1,362; 5. Miles Kobold/Ryan Zurcher, 7.1, $1,070; 6. Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 10.3, $778; 7. Will Powell/Caleb Guardipee, 11.6, $486; 8. Bart Slaney/Brandon Brooks, 16.8, $195.
Saddle bronc: 1. Logan Hay, 87, $3,390; 2. (tie) Sage Newman and Houston Brown, 85, $2,260 each; 4. Logan Cook, 84.5, $1,243; 5. Wyatt Casper, 84, $791; 6. Shorty Garrett, 83, $565; 7. (tie) Tanner Butner and Dawson Hay, 80, $395 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Chance Oftedahl, 9.9, $2,130; 2. (tie) Landon Williams and Nolan Conway, 10.1, $1,713 each; 4. Treston Vermandel, 10.2, $1,296; 5. Caleb Berquist, 11.0, $1,018; 6. Ty Harris, 11.7, $741; 7. Ace Slone, 12.0, $463; 8. Hank Hollenbeck, 12.1, $185.
Barrel racing: 1. Lisa Lockhart, 17.08 seconds, $1,737; 2. Tara Stimpson, 17.17, $1,489; 3. Abigail Knight, 17.20, $1,241; 4. Marlee Mussmann, 17.28, $1,075; 5. Terri Kaye Kirkland, 17.29, $827; 6. Shai McDonald, 17.34, $662; 7. (tie) Leanne Sine and Gayleen Malone, 17.39, $414 each; 9. Tayla Moeykens, 17.42, $248; 10. Ashley Day, 17.48, $165.
Bull riding: 1. Connor Murnion, 88.5, $3,440; 2. Trey Kimzey, 83.5, $2,638; 3. (tie) Jeff Askey and Cole Hould, 83, $1,606 each; 5. Beau Nordahl, 80, $803; 6. Clayton Savage, 78, $573; 7. Wylee Hurst, 77.5, $459; 8. Cole Wagner, 75.5, $344.
Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo-Montana s Biggest Weekend
Dillon, Sept. 4-5
All-around cowboy: Caden Camp, $1,881, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback: 1. Zachariah Phillips, 79.5, $1,480; 2. Tucker Zingg, 78, $1,121; 3. George Gillespie IV, 77, $807; 4. Calder Peterson, 74.5, $538; 5. (tie) Keenan Hayes and Cooper Bennett, 74, $269 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Caden Camp, 4.0 $1,881; 2. Tyler Waguespack, 4.2, $1,636; 3. Newt Novich, 4.4, $1,390; 4. Don Payne, 4.7, $1,145; 5. Kyle Irwin, 4.8, $900; 6. (tie) Tanner Milan and Brady Boyce, 5.0, $532 each; 8. (tie) Kolby Bignell and Bart Slaney, 5.2, $82 each.
Team roping: 1. Quinn Kesler/Caleb Hendrix, 4.3, $2,508 each; 2. Kal Fuller/Cullen Teller, 4.7, $2,181; 3. Cody Snow/Wesley Thorp, 4.9, $1,854; 4. Hagen Peterson/Jace Nielsen, 5.1, $1,527; 5. (tie) Cooper White/Tucker White, Tanner Pallesen/Arye Espenscheid and Brady Tryan/Justin Viles, 5.2, $872 each; 8. Reno Stoebner/Colton Brittain, 5.6, $218.
Saddle bronc: 1. Tanner Butner, 86, $1,805; 2. Kolby Wanchuk, 80, $1,368; 3. Chase Brooks, 76.5, $985; 4. QTaylor, 75, $656; 5. Luke Logan, 74, $383; 6. Sage Newman, 73, $274.
Tie-down roping: 1. Cody Darnell, 7.7, $2,194; 2. Marcos Costa, 8.1, $1,908; 3. Chance Oftedahl, 8.3, $1,622; 4. Britt Bedke, 8.4, $1,336; 5. (tie) Justin Parke and Adam Gray, 8.5, $906 each; 7. (tie) Trevin Baumann and Jade Gardner, 8.6, $334 each.
Barrel racing: 1. Brittney Barnett, 17.22, $1,554; 2. Tammy Carpenter, 17.73, $1,332; 3. (tie) Abigail Knight and Ashley Day, 17.84, $1,036 each; 5. Shai McDonald, 17.86, $740; 6. Michelle Alley, 17.89, $592; 7. Abby Phillips, 17.91, $444; 8. (tie) Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Ashley Schad, 17.92, $259 each; 10. Marlee Mussmann, 17.95, $148.
Bull riding: 1. Preston Louis, 83.5, $1,719; 2. Cole Wagner, 83, $1,302; 3. Tristan O'Neal, 81, $937; 4. Payton Fitzpatrick, 79, $625; 5. Coby Johnson, 76, $365; 6. Hayes Weight, 73, $260.
